Building Intelligence Inc. Announces Issuance of Patent for Loading Dock and Vehicle Access System

Building Intelligence was awarded Patent 10,482,695 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Titled "Loading Dock Management and Vehicle Access System" the patent will manifest in Building Intelligence's award-winning software, SV3.

The patent covers a system for the management of vehicle and vendor access control in secured areas, as well as entry management and tracking to a loading dock or parking structure. The patent manifests in Building Intelligence’s SAFETY Act Certified SV3 software as a service, which is widely used by security officers, facility operators, and property owners worldwide.



While the processes and methods at the loading dock are meant for vehicle and vendor management support, SV3’s unique offering provides a 360-trusted access program for visitors, vehicles, and vendors. This patented technology supports comprehensive access control that includes amenities for facility occupants and operators. From resource management to reporting, the patented-technology has been in use for several years.



“We invented this technology long before anyone considered using cloud-based software to manage visitors, vehicles, and vendors,” said Jeffrey Friedman, CEO, Building Intelligence. “The patent process takes several years. We have patiently waited for this patent to issue. Similar to our efforts in getting SAFETY Act Certified, we made this effort to protect our clients, and to protect our business,” Mr. Friedman said.



As an attorney himself, Friedman expressed gratitude towards Building Intelligence’s attorneys, clients, partners and staff in this important pursuit that he considers a societal need. While SV3’s primary purpose is to protect people, businesses, and property from physical threats, Building Intelligence continues to pursue protecting their business, clients, and investors through patenting processes.



