Toll Brothers Offers Home Purchase Incentives for the Holidays

Timnath, CO, November 28, 2019 --(



“During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “We invite prospective home buyers to visit our communities in Colorado to see our models and move-in ready homes, and celebrate the season with us!”



Toll Brothers offers new homes in some of Colorado’s most sought-after communities. Participating communities in the “Home Sweet Dream Home” promotion are:



- The Hills at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 720-379-7829

- The Highlands at Parker (near E. Hilltop Road and Canterberry Parkway), 303-955-5031

- Toll Brothers at Inspiration (55+ Active-Adult community off Gartrell Road exit of E-470), 303-708-1856

- Kechter Farm in Fort Collins (near Trilby and Ziegler Roads), 970-221-2227

- Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows in Erie (near Highway 287 and Erie Parkway), 303-209-0002 (Vistas Collection) and 720-543-8655 (Retreat Collection)

- North Hill in Thornton (near 144th and Holly), 720-907-1922

- Vistas and The Retreat at Southshore (near the Aurora Reservoir), 720-500-0077

- The Timbers in Parker, 720-828-8825

- Candelas in Northwest Arvada (near Indiana and West 96th Avenue), 720-899-4825

- Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony in Timnath (near I-25 and Harmony Road), 970-372-2777



About Toll Brothers

An award-winning Fortune 500 company proudly celebrating its 50th year, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 22 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For five years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine “World’s Most Admired Companies®” list.*



This is not an offering where prohibited by law.



*From FORTUNE Magazine, Feb. 1, 2019 ©2019 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of Toll Brothers, Inc.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



