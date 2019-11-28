Grace Rizza Has Been Chosen to Speak at the 2019 Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting on November 30, 2019

As a highly regarded dental marketing expert, Grace Rizza has been chosen to speak at the 2019 Annual Greater New York Dental Meeting on November 30. There, she will be educating dentists from across the world on successful marketing strategies.

Starting her own business at the age of 24, Rizza has experienced the obstacles and excitement that come with starting and growing a business first hand. With a heart that beats for business development, she has assisted in the creation and expansion of over a thousand businesses through honest advice and creative marketing strategy. Grace tackles difficult questions with ease and has no qualms about discussing any topic related to business development and marketing. Most importantly, she offers content that, when embraced, can impact a business by hundreds of thousands, and potentially millions of dollars.



“All I can say is Grace is amazing. She came to our office today for training, and at first we didn't know what to expect. She definitely kept our full attention and made it fun. She also taught us a lot.” - Stacey Hietpas



Grace Rizza - Educate. Empower. Entertain.



