Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Polar Bears in the Desert," a Thriller by Zak Knight

Thame, United Kingdom, November 28, 2019 --(



Coming to terms with the loss of his commercial pilot’s license following a fatal air crash and struggling with the needs of his bereaved children, Jake Jamieson is finding life tough.



As he attempts to establish a new career, he encounters a beautiful and mysterious doctor whilst on a trip to St Petersburg. As they become romantically involved she makes a bizarre claim to suggest his crash, and further fatalities involving leading aerospace entrepreneurs, were in actual fact Kremlin orchestrated assassinations designed to undermine the Western-dominated aerospace industry.



She makes a further assertion that fake aircraft parts are being fed into the aerospace supply chain and that there’s a Daesh terrorist plot to kill the leaders of the Gulf Arab states.



Her story appears crazy and Jake is warned that he’s being played - that she’s simply a honey trap.



As the world moves towards establishing a revolutionary new clean energy source and the opening of a vast new dedicated Spaceport in Dubai, Jake becomes inexorably drawn into a series of events which suggest his lover’s suspicions are credible.



He sets about ensuring there’s a course correction, but a deadly FSB assassin, shadowing Jake, has a different agenda.



This work is available worldwide via Amazon and in all good bookstores:



Paperback (364 pages)

Dimensions 15.2 x 2.3 x 22.9 cm

ISBN-13 9781913289416

Kindle eBook ASIN B07YVHRL92

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PBD

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019



About the Author – Zak Knight

An experienced pilot, type rated across various fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, the author’s career spans business aircraft fleet management and charter operations. He has undertaken contract work and training in Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Russia, Ukraine, UK and the United Arab Emirates.



Through his other business interests he has been responsible for airport/airfield procurement and sales, CAL/Mountain Flying and advanced pilot training, Airfield/FBO management training, Airfield Crisis and Disaster Management training, aerospace events/conference papers/speaking, AOC Acquisition, Private charter aircraft startups and initiating strategic plans for private aircraft operations and clean energy solutions at international airports.



Formerly head of the European Air Taxi Association he has written various Operations manuals, specialising in the particular challenges involved with managing helicopter Ops in desert regions. He was also contracted to write the strategic plan for business aircraft operations at the world's largest international airport, Al Maktoum International, Dubai.



He continues to be actively involved with aid agency missions in Jordan/Syrian border and the Med. In the UK he works with and supports the homeless charities, Glassdoor and Hope Worldwide.



Born and bred in Manchester UK, he now lives between London UK and France.



About Michael Terence Publishing

www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



