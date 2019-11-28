National Van Lines Signs New Agent Cal-Safe Movers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Broadview, IL, November 28, 2019 --(



The San Luis Obispo, CA-based mover counts community commitment as a core company value. In fact, Cal-Safe owner Ron Snyder once planned to become a physician-assistant, but ditched the idea of wearing a stethoscope in favor of pushing a hand truck - all because he couldn’t bear leaving the place he now calls home.



Snyder planned to attend the physician-assistant program at the University of California, Davis after completing his bachelor’s degree at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. The problem? He’d grown to love the San Luis Obispo community during his undergrad years, and loathed the idea of relocating to the UC Davis campus.



“After six years here, I had become a part of the community and couldn’t see myself leaving,” Snyder explained. “I had worked as a mover for a few years at this point and decided to start a small labor company as a way to create opportunity and stay in the place I now call home. It began with a ’99 Honda Civic, a $40 hand truck, a roll of shrink wrap and my younger brother.”



From that modest starting point, Snyder has built Cal-Safe Movers into a booming business that attracted National Van Lines’ interest.



“I’ve always been fascinated by the entrepreneurial journey and pride myself upon my resilience,” Snyder said. “I never intended it growing this large. But as the challenges mount, I continue to love the opportunity to grow as a leader within my community.”



Snyder decided National Van Lines is “the resounding winner” for forming a “lasting, personal and loyal relationship” due to the company’s not-so-corporate approach and mid-sized agility.



“National Van Lines isn’t sure how Ron’s parents feel about him switching gears from the medical to moving worlds, but we’re sure glad he chose relocation as his career,” NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “Cal-Safe Movers will enhance our increasingly dense marketplace penetration in California by providing superior service in the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. We also applaud Ron’s efforts to build bigger and bigger by relying on resources within his local community.”



My favorite part of working in the moving industry is the ability to create well-paying jobs for working class members of my community,” Snyder said. “At Cal-Safe, we’re proud to hire leaders, parents and students. We offer a flexible-and-fun environment to grow within. As our fleet size increases, I’m particularly excited to have the ability to provide full-time employment and grow the Cal-Safe family.”



For more information, contact Cal-Safe Movers: 805.235.9415

Website: https://www.calsafemovers.com/

Email: rsnyder@calsafemovers.com

Deidra Pierson

708-450-2945



www.nationalvanlines.com



