TrueGoldCoin, After the Latest Smart Contract Update, Has Larger Plans

Chestertown, Saint Kitts and Nevis, November 28, 2019 --



Chestertown, Saint Kitts and Nevis, November 28, 2019 -- Truevalue Holdings, Inc., the blockchain incubator and parent company of TrueGoldCoin (www.truegoldcoin.com), announced today that all technical and operational work has been successfully fulfilled to finish the transition of updating and upgrading the smart contract that runs and rules the crypto token TGC.

Enrique Pallares, CEO of the company was quoted saying: "This is the end of a detailed and planned work, that required strategic view of the market and a 90 day execution of updating and upgrading smart contracts that meet and exceed AML and KYC regulations and standards. Thanks to our fantastic team, thanks to our phenomenal technology group, marketing and legal counsels."

The company's CTO, Mr. Eduardo Chapeta, spoke in regards to the integration of TGC into the trading platform of LATOKEN (http://bit.ly/2o9ZHJ5), one of the world's largest marketplaces for crypto assets and tokens. Mr. Chapeta said: "The listing of TGC in the LATOKEN exchange was finished and trading started yesterday. On the very first day, the appetite for TGC exceeded our expectations, and we reached more than a quarter of a million dollars of trading in a single day." Mr. Chapeta was also very thankful to the team and the technological group that he leads within the company.

