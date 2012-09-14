PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Keyhole Software Releases New Byzantine API Gateway Tool The new Byzantine API Gateway provides client access to a Hyperledger Fabric blockchain network through RESTful APIs. - December 13, 2019 - Keyhole Software

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Get Wunbit's Tokens with Generous Discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s Special Deals Wunbit is a blockchain-based gaming platform that rewards players in crypto for playing online games. - November 29, 2019 - Wunbit

TrueGoldCoin, After the Latest Smart Contract Update, Has Larger Plans TrueGoldCoin (TGC) finished its transition of upgrading and updating its smart contract and has now just started trading in Latoken, one of the most important exchanges in the world. - November 28, 2019 - Truevalue Holdings, Inc.

Clocr Announces Launch of Safe and Secure Cloud Locker for Digital Estate Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

David Crais Invited to Speak at MinneBOS in Boston, Massachusetts on Applying Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Healthcare David Crais, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited exclusively to speak on the applications of blockchain and artificial intelligence in healthcare, medical, biotech, biomedical engineering, and life sciences. He was selected due to his over 20 years experience with the subject matter and breadth of experience in healthcare and medical research, development, and commercialization in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the EU and other global healthcare and life science markets. - November 20, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

Blockchain and Smart Contract Catastrophe Bond Marketspace Network to Launch in 2020 An innovative new patent pending marketspace network to launch in 2020 to enable the growing demand for catastrophe bonds especially from ESG, SRI, and impact investors. As climate change continues to have dramatic social, economic, and business impacts that governments and underwriters must contend with it demands new models of risk transfer, underwriting, and pricing of risk to meet the growing need. - November 20, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

Groot Systems and PineSuisse Team Up in USD $1.5 Billion Joint-Venture to Launch Africa’s Largest Stock Exchange Powered by Blockchain SASE expects to have daily post-trade activities, estimated to be more than USD $3 trillion and the Cillar Exchange Network (Cillarex) is to enable investors and entrepreneurs exchange their daily post-trade transaction amounts from the digital currency, Cillar, to any local fiat currency of any SADC member state or any other world’s major cryptocurrencies. - November 20, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Ether1.org, Open Source Blockchain Project, Rolls-Out ethoFS - A Decentralized Website Hosting & File Sharing Protocol That Aims to Combat Web Censorship In an industry first move, Ether-1 (ether1.org) has completed a network wide deployment of their decentralized, immutable data hosting protocol called ethoFS. With their unique democratized and "decentralize everything" approach, this latest technological advancement furthers the ideals originally... - November 16, 2019 - Ether-1

BitVPN Assures Users of Hack-Proof Internet Usage Following the Recent Pwn2Own Event At the recently concluded Pwn2Own event, multiple devices including Amazon Echo and a Samsung Galaxy S10 were hacked. Putting the apprehensions of their customers to rest, BitVPN informs that its customers are safe as ever and can continue enjoying hack-proof surfing. - November 15, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

Tucker Company Worldwide Reaches 89.6% Digital, Gps-Based Visibility, Up from 16.4% Last Year Tucker Company Worldwide aims to reach 100% shipment visibility into its diverse carrier base by 2020. - November 13, 2019 - Tucker Company Worldwide

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation Announces a Research Arm to Continue Its Advancement of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Standards The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Foundation, creator of the world’s leading quantum-secure blockchain network and digital asset platform, is continuing to pioneer in the field by seeking up to 4 post-quantum cryptographers for research grants as part of its newly formed research initiative. This announcement comes on the tail of Google’s quantum supremacy achievement, which further confirms the need for a transition towards quantum-secure cryptography in many technological domains. - October 25, 2019 - The QRL Foundation

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Incident Management and Server Deployment Using Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Integrations vs. Manual Methods In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Consumers Look to BitVPN for Safe Transactions Following the Recent Crypto Related Update by the IRS The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has recently included it in the individual U.S. taxpayers’ form. As crypto transactions continue to become more commonplace around the world, a decentralized VPN service named BitVPN is helping consumers protect their crypto transactions. - October 21, 2019 - BitVPN Inc.

Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish

NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way. - October 12, 2019 - NIX United

Level01: the World is Unfair, Level It Level01 Derivatives Exchange is Ranked as the No. 1 of 10 Blockchain Companies to Watch in Asia by Forbes. - October 11, 2019 - Level01

Homeland Security Foundation of America's Fall 2019 Issue of "Awareness: Journal of Public Safety Studies in America" Released The Homeland Security Foundation of America releases its Fall 2019 issue of its quarterly publication, "Awareness: Journal of Public Safety Studies in America" with articles on grid cybersecurity and online terrorism for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. - October 11, 2019 - Homeland Security Foundation of America

Principled Technologies Tests Predictive Capabilities of Laptops with Dell ProSupport Plus and Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release an Updated Preview of AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release an updated preview of AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - October 07, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

The Augury Square, Inc. Signs MOU with Hancom/DreamTec Group of South Korea to Develop a Futuristic Blockchain Smart City in Atlanta Hancom/DreamTec Group (South Korea) has joined hands with The Augury Square, Inc. to create a next generation smart city in Atlanta. On Sept. 18, 2019, in the presence of several community, business and technology leaders, both parties signed an MOU to collaborate, create, design and build a futuristic smart community – a city within a city of Atlanta. The Hancom/DreamTec is an established software corporation leading in blockchain technologies and smart city platforms. - September 26, 2019 - The Augury Square, Inc.

ProgressSoft Revolutionizes Payments at Sibos 2019 London A new paradigm of conducting payments over blockchain networks is being introduced by ProgressSoft Corporation at Sibos 2019 London from 23 to 26 September 2019. Utilizing its 30 years of expertise in the payments arena, ProgressSoft will once again be exhibiting at Sibos to introduce financial institutions... - September 25, 2019 - ProgressSoft Corporation

Singapore-Based ecxx.com and Merkle Science Partner to Strengthen Compliance via Digital Assets Monitoring ecxx.com, a leading digital asset exchange in Singapore announces a partnership with fellow deep-tech startup based out of Singapore, Merkle Science to enhance on-chain transaction monitoring. With this partnership, the AI-enabled risk-monitoring system enables detection and trigger of any unusual patterns... - September 25, 2019 - ecxx.com

XinFin and Black Tier Solutions Partners with Blockchain at Michigan Black Tier Solutions announces partnership with Blockchain at Michigan. - September 24, 2019 - XinFin Fintech Pte. Ltd.

AFE Gathers Experts to Give Property Managers Best Practices on AI and Blockchain Technologies in Smart Buildings & IoT The Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) today announced the confirmed keynote speakers who will be featured at the 2019 Building Automation & Cyber Security FM Forum (BACS 2019). This full-day educational forum will provide practical advice to property managers preparing facilities management... - September 23, 2019 - Association for Facilities Engineering

Best-Selling Author Tackles Blockchain Publishing Eric Guthrie, the first African American author to complete an initial coin offering for a book on the blockchain, knows that in order to inspire other writers to change, he has to lead the way. Guthrie, a best-selling author, wants writers to have options and more control over the publishing process. His goal is simple--to make writers aware that blockchain publishing is here and that it offers benefits the world's largest publishers cannot offer. - September 20, 2019 - Better Me, Better We

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

DNAtix Launches Free Anonymous Genetic Vault Digital DNAtix Ltd., the Israeli cyber genetics startup, has announced the first free anonymous genetic vault service. DNAtix developed the Cyber Genetics Smart Platform for Digital Genetics. Lack of privacy is currently a barrier for so many people who want to have their DNA tested but are afraid to give their genetic data away. As of today anyone can anonymously upload their raw file from 23&Me and Ancestry.com onto the DNAtix platform. - September 17, 2019 - Digital DNAtix Ltd.

Amalgam: The Blockchain Company Announces Former NASDAQ Managing Director, Rachel Racz, as Vice President The Former NASDAQ Managing Director joins the Blockchain firm to oversee partnerships, product development and go-to-market strategies. - September 16, 2019 - Amalgam: The Blockchain Company

Papros Demonstrates That Blockchain Turns the Table on Traditional Risk Evaluations for the Supply Chain Papros, the company behind the popular supply chain offering MRPRO(TM), demonstrated verifiably that current risk evaluations in supply chain fall short when not configuring blockchain as a factor in supply chain risk evaluations. By mitigating risk dramatically, blockchain empowers the supply chain across all sizes of companies. Small companies are particularly empowered because of this risk mitigation. - September 12, 2019 - Papros Inc.

EZswap.net Offers Cryptocurrency Traders What Other Platforms Have Denied Them - Anonymity Developed by Innovative Solutions, the creators of successful mining application BetterHash, EZSwap.net was conceived to address critical complaints cryptocurrency investors voiced about the existing cryptocurrency exchange platforms. The resulting platform executes crypto exchanges that are anonymous, fast and inexpensive. - September 01, 2019 - Innovative Solutions

Australian Companies Are Missing Out on the Latest CX Innovations A new start-up has launched to help bring the latest in CX tech to Australia. Beyonde is on the look out for CX start-ups from outside of Australia. - August 19, 2019 - Ellipsis

THE AUGURY SQUARE - Shape of Future Coming to Atlanta THE AUGURY SQUARE, a small city within a city, to be built on about 30 acres of land in Atlanta, holds the promise of a better life, social and economic order enabled by blockchain and other digital technologies. It envisions to be a futuristic and yet pragmatically functioning society of tomorrow. It... - August 13, 2019 - The Augury Square, Inc.

Polyient Hackathon Enables Participants to Build a Business in Two Days Developers, designers and others invited to tackle real-world, startup challenges using blockchain and other technologies. - August 02, 2019 - Polyient

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

Up to 150% Return: CryptoHound’s Deep-Dive Into the $7 Billion Staking Industry The staking industry is booming. More than $7 billion coins are locked in Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrencies staking and 30 firms are willing to pay up to 150% return on them, according to StakingRewards. ORS CryptoHound took a closer look at the staking market to see why crypto deposits are gaining popularity... - July 24, 2019 - ORS CryptoHound

Capital Way Releases a Review on Libra Currency Recently, Facebook released a detailed report about its coin, named "Libra." How Will It Work? Who will be the eligible users? Capital Way has published a new review about the currency. - July 24, 2019 - Capital Way

Principled Technologies Releases Report That Compares a ProDeploy Plus for Enterprise Deployment to an In-House Deployment Principled Technologies (PT) found that using ProDeploy Plus for Enterprise got Dell EMC storage and a data protection appliance ready for production sooner than an in-house administrator. - July 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Blockchain Community Mapping and Navigation Startup BULVRD Partners with Samsung Blockchain Community Mapping and Navigation startup BULVRD announced their app "BULVRD Drive" and utility token "BLVD" has partnered with Samsung to integrate with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet and Keystore offerings. BULVRD is creating a micro-economy on the Ethereum blockchain... - July 16, 2019 - BULVRD Inc

preCharge, Inc. and Kaneh LLC Enter Into Partnership Agreement Digital Currency meets Hempseed Oil, two industry pioneers have joined forces to bring together two emerging industries on the cutting edge of technology and commerce. - July 15, 2019 - preCharge Inc.

Cloud Educators Madisetti and Bahga Publish New Textbook - Cloud Computing Solutions Architect Leading researchers and educators, Dr. Vijay Madisetti and Mr. Arshdeep Bahga release a new textbook, "Cloud Computing Solutions Architect," as part of their expanding textbook series "A Hands-On Approach" in the area of cloud computing, analytics, IoT and blockchain. The competency-based learning approach trains the next generation of cloud solution developers and assists in providing a solid foundation towards AWS Cloud Certification and beyond. - July 05, 2019 - Dr. Vijay Madisetti

Dementia Society of America Begins Accepting Five Cryptocurrencies Dementia Society of America is proud to announce a new blockchain partnership with The Giving Block, and is now accepting donations in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and USD Coin (USDC). - July 04, 2019 - Dementia Society of America

Newest Polyient Partner, CryptoCanary, Aims to Expose Cryptocurrency Scammers New website serves as a platform for crypto investors seeking accurate, peer-to-peer insights into investment opportunities. - June 27, 2019 - Polyient