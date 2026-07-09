Blockchain News
Discover the latest news on new applications for blockchain technology as well as information on research, infrastructure and public policy related to cryptocurrency and bitcoin.
New Travel Platform Flyfi Uses AI to Match Travelers with the Right Premium Hotel — Paid Entirely in Crypto
New Dubai-based platform pairs AI hotel matching with direct cryptocurrency payments, letting travelers skip account creation and unnecessary data collection. - July 09, 2026 - Flyfi
The HUB @ Office Logic Introduces Structured Deal Flow Access, Investor Readiness Engine, and Accelerator Program at Startup OLÉ Miami 2026
The HUB @ Office Logic is a Miami-based innovation hub and capital access platform designed to connect pre-qualified founders with active investors. Through its Deal Flow Engine and 3–12 month Accelerator Program, The HUB provides structured support in investor readiness, positioning, and capital access. By combining community, infrastructure, and institutional frameworks, The HUB helps startups scale efficiently while improving investment outcomes. - April 20, 2026 - The Hub @Office Logic
Best AI-Powered Cryptocurrency Trading Strategies for 2026, Helping You Easily Earn Passive Income
jbstrategy is an AI-powered cryptocurrency trading bot platform that combines machine learning with traditional quantitative strategies. - April 06, 2026 - jbstrategy
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence. - March 29, 2026 - Conflux Capital
SaintQuant Launches AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot Platform
SaintQuant, an Australian technology company headquartered in Cairns, has officially launched its AI-powered crypto trading bot platform, designed to provide automated quantitative trading solutions for the volatile cryptocurrency market. - March 26, 2026 - SaintQuant
Web Marketing Association Launches Search for Best Technology Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting technology companies worldwide to compete for recognition as the best technology websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technical performance. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
Qryptonic Analysis Finds Zero Enterprise Endpoints Ready for the Post-Quantum Transition
Qryptonic released the Quantum Exposure Index, an independent analysis powered by QScout26, finding that zero analyzed enterprise endpoints are prepared for post-quantum cryptography. The study shows universal reliance on quantum-vulnerable key exchange, leaving encrypted data transmitted today exposed to future harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks. - January 19, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Las Vegas Agency Websu Launches "Digital Growth Engine" to Replace Passive Business Websites
New agency model challenges the "vanity metrics" of traditional web design, combining high-frequency trading psychology with enterprise blockchain security to guarantee ROI for Las Vegas businesses. - January 15, 2026 - Websu
Qryptonic Finds Critical Cryptographic Vulnerabilities in Every Fortune 1000 Environment Assessed
NIST warns post-quantum cryptography migration will be "much larger in scale" than prior transitions as all public-key algorithms must be replaced. Federal guidance calls for automated cryptographic discovery tools. Qryptonic's 2025 assessments found average of 47 critical vulnerabilities per Fortune 1000 engagement. Under its $2M Quantum Penetration Challenge, $0 has been paid as every environment assessed produced critical findings. - December 26, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
CAT DEFI Introduces a New Asset Yield Arrangement, Drawing Attention to Its Structure and Operational Model
CAT DEFI, a platform focused on the integration of digital finance and real-world assets, has recently announced a new asset yield arrangement. The initiative introduces a systematized redesign of both structure and operational mechanics, drawing market attention to its underlying logic and the way returns are generated. - December 15, 2025 - CAT DEFI
Qryptonic Announces Strategic Leadership Team, Unveils Quantum-Ready Cryptographic Platforms to Address Future Cybersecurity Challenges
Qryptonic disclosed nine senior leaders shaping its quantum security suite. The team includes former executives from CIA, CISA, Air Force Global Strike Command, Intel, and DIA. Unlike competitors that simulate quantum attacks, Qryptonic executes them on live quantum hardware across multiple cloud providers. The approach has uncovered 300+ cryptographic weaknesses in Fortune 500 environments. Qualified engagements include up to $2M in guarantees. - December 13, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
TPT Global Tech Secures European ISIN for Its $40 Million Tokenized Bond Offering Through Luxembourg-Domiciled Securitization Vehicle in Partnership with Realiz
TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPT" or "the Company") (OTCBB: TPTW), a San Diego-headquartered leader in global technological innovations, telecommunications, and digital media infrastructure, today announced the issuance of its European International Securities Identification Number... - December 04, 2025 - TPT Global Tech, Inc.
Hashgraph Online Unveils “HOL Hashnet MCP” - Enabling Universal AI Identity, Search, Discovery, Commerce, and Cross-Protocol Communications (with x402 & ERC-8004 Support)
Hashgraph Online announces the launch of HOL Hashnet MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that serves as a central gateway to the emerging agentic internet. HOL Hashnet MCP enables identity, discovery, and connection for autonomous agents and services across Web2 and Web3. - November 19, 2025 - Hashgraph Online
Global Trust System™ Announces Availability of Patented Blockchain Technology for Licensing and Acquisition
The patent framework enables verifiable digital transactions, programmable payments, and secure cross-border recordkeeping to support future banking and digital economy systems. - November 08, 2025 - Global Trust System
BERRY Blockchain Ltd. Launches Initiative Delivering Real-Time BTC and XRP Insights and Rewards for User Engagement
BERRY, a blockchain-focused educational platform, has announced its latest initiative to provide real-time cryptocurrency insights while rewarding users for engaging with content. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues to dominate headlines and demonstrate renewed market strength, BERRY positions itself as a gateway for users to understand the deeper forces shaping the digital economy. - October 27, 2025 - BERRY Blockchain Ltd.
Michigan Startup Giga-Mint Simplifies NFTs for Families and Everyday Collectors
Giga-Mint, a Michigan-based startup, makes NFT creation simple for families, creators, and small organizations. Using the Solana blockchain and USD payments, Giga-Mint lets anyone mint personal digital keepsakes—no crypto or technical setup required. - October 21, 2025 - Giga-Mint LLC
Chipsy Brings Las Vegas to the Blockchain — a New Era of Crypto Gaming Has Arrived
Chipsy, a new online casino launches globally: 9,000+ games, live sports betting, crypto payments, and a roadmap to the world’s first decentralized casino. - October 15, 2025 - Chipsy
Pyaza Officially Launches: a New Global Platform for Emerging Tech Networking, Events, and B2B Collaboration
After a successful beta with nearly 500 early adopters, Pyaza is now opening to the world, combining community spaces, events, and a B2B marketplace under one ecosystem. - October 13, 2025 - Pyaza Limited
ROLV LLC Announces Speedup Test Showing Up to 160x and 99% Energy Savings in Sparse AI Computing on NVIDIA/AMD GPU and Googler TPU
Backed by a fast-track parent patent and four Continuation-in-Part (CIP) filings, the ROLV Library delivers unprecedented speedups of up to 145.71x on NVIDIA hardware, 121.77x on AMD, and 160x on Google TPUs, alongside energy savings of up to 99.31%—all without sacrificing accuracy. - October 01, 2025 - ROLV.AI
AI Seer Showcasing Its Truth-Checking @ArAIstotle Agent and $FACY at TechCrunch Disrupt and Token2049 at Booths C27 and MB5-9 in San Francisco & Singapore Respectively
AI Seer has been selected out of thousands of global applications for TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 and will also exhibit its Multi-Spectral Reality Detector at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 and Token2049 in San Francisco and Singapore, booths C27 & MB5-9, respectively. Side-events such as The ArAIstotle-an Truth Seekers’ Meet feature distinguished panelists. Its recent $FACY launch creates a truth layer for the world, setting new records in the DeFAI category, reaching an ATH of 40M USD FDV. - September 29, 2025 - AI Seer
RockToken Launches Cloud-Based Blockchain Infrastructure and RockCoin Utility Token Presale
Rocket Finance Limited, the company behind RockToken, has unveiled a cloud-based blockchain infrastructure platform and announced the presale of its native utility token, RockCoin. The new platform provides scalable computing resources that remove barriers such as costly hardware and technical complexity, making decentralized participation more accessible. RockCoin underpins the ecosystem by granting access to services and supporting future governance features. - September 29, 2025 - RockToken
Amplify Digital Launches Next-Gen Web 3 Creator Platform with Embedded Wallets and Payments
Amplify Digital has launched onchain wallets and peer-to-peer payments for Amped.Bio, its creator-focused link-in-bio platform. Profiles now come with built-in wallets and testnet rewards, turning every page into a gateway for ownership, payments, and upcoming creator Reward Pools. - September 26, 2025 - Amplify Digital
Hashgraph Online Launches HCS‑14: Universal Agent IDs That Bridge Web2 and Web3
Hashgraph Online today launched HCS‑14: Universal Agent Identifier (UAID), an open standard and SDK that gives AI agents a single, portable identity that works consistently across web2 APIs, web3 networks, and hybrid systems. HCS‑14 introduces a dual‑method DID scheme that preserves self‑sovereign identity where it exists and provides deterministic IDs where it doesn’t. This enables reliable discovery, routing, and interoperability across protocols. - September 11, 2025 - Hashgraph Online
Blockchain Payments v3.1: Stablecoin to Fiat Vendor Payments
You can pay vendors anywhere in the world without leaving their CRM, directly to their bank account via Stablecoins with Blockchain Payments v3.1. Cryptocurrency Adoption just got easier with the new release of Blockchain Payments v3.1 for enterprise adoption. - September 04, 2025 - Web3 Enabler, Inc.
Lowry Solutions Renews SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforcing Continued Commitment to Security and Trust
Lowry Solutions, a global leader in enterprise mobility and IoT solutions, proudly announces the successful renewal of its SOC 2® Type 1 certification, continuing a standard of excellence it has maintained since 2018. - August 29, 2025 - Lowry Solutions
Update on Proposed Recapitalization
On 30 June 2025, Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) announced a proposed recapitalization through a plan to be sanctioned by the High Court of England and Wales or other court in England and Wales of competent jurisdiction (“Court”) under Part 26A Companies Act 2006 (the... - August 22, 2025 - Argo Blockchain plc
@ArAIstotle Joins Virtuals Genesis Launch with $FACY as the Truth Layer of Web3 to Rewire the Perverse Incentives of the Attention Economy of Web2
@ArAIstotle, the AI-powered truth verification agent developed by AI Seer (AI Seer Pte. Ltd.), will launch $FACY on the 8th of August as part of Virtuals’ Genesis platform, marking a major step toward decentralized, incentivized fact-checking in Web3. The team brings together expertise from the Gates Foundation, Princeton University, National University of Singapore, and Messari, combining deep AI research with crypto native strategy. - August 01, 2025 - AI Seer
Zaivio Launches Viable App to Help Evaluate Crypto and Business Projects With Clarity
Zaivio introduces Viable, a free tool designed to help users assess the strength, risks, and potential of crypto and business projects. Whether someone is researching an investment, reviewing a startup, or weighing a partnership, Viable helps surface important questions and gives a reasoned score... - July 31, 2025 - Zaivio
Nasdaq Delisting Notice and Hearing Request
Argo Blockchain plc (“Argo” or the “Company”) Argo Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notice and Intends to Request a Hearing As previously announced, on 16 January 2025, Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; Nasdaq: ARBK) received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Listing... - July 28, 2025 - Argo Blockchain plc
SeedList Launching Institutional Crypto Crowdfunding Project to Empower Retail Investors and Disrupt the VC-Dominated Crypto Fundraising Landscape
SeedList intends to disrupt crypto fundraising by launching a large-scale institutional-grade crypto crowdfunding platform prioritizing KOLs and value-add retail investors over old-money VCs; will leverage A.I. and provide merit-based allocation and streamline large-scale fundraising for crypto founders using its pre-vetted strategic network - July 18, 2025 - SeedList
Bloxtel Makes a Novel Contribution to the Field of AI
Telecom startup introduces brain-inspired AI mechanism to boost autonomous 5G systems. - July 01, 2025 - Bloxtel Inc.
5IR Funds Leads $10M Round in GreatX to Unlock Real Estate Yield Through DeFi
Venture capital fund 5IR Funds is leading a $10 million strategic investment in GreatX, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. GreatX gives digital asset holders access to the economic benefits of real estate—like stable yield and capital protection—via its DeFi protocol. The funding accelerates GreatX’s platform development to bridge the gap between institutional real estate and DeFi. - June 30, 2025 - 5IR Funds
Green Natural Wonders Unveils $30 Trillion Fusion of Tech, Minerals & Cryptos
Green Natural Wonders, a sustainability-focused company led by Sahit Muja, has announced a new initiative that brings together seven environmentally oriented technologies and a suite of ten asset-backed cryptocurrencies. The program is supported by mineral reserves reportedly totaling over one... - June 20, 2025 - Green Natural Wonders
MPCVault Launches Instant Stablecoin-to-Fiat Off-Ramping
Convert USDC/USDT to fiat and send directly to any bank account — now live across major chains. New feature enables enterprises to seamlessly move stablecoins into USD, EUR, GBP and more, streamlining payroll, contractor payments, and treasury operations. - June 11, 2025 - MPCVault
Zaivio Launches "Jumpstart": AI-Focused Learning Center for Entrepreneurs Now Live
Zaivio, the AI-powered platform for small business growth, proudly announces the full integration of the Jumpstart Online Learning Center (JOLC) into its ecosystem. Now operating as Zaivio Jumpstart, the program is officially live at www.zaivio.com/jolc, with two powerful courses already... - June 05, 2025 - Zaivio
Zaivio Launches Official Telegram Group as Primary Community Hub for AI and Blockchain Updates
Zaivio, the fast-growing AI-powered business platform built for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals, is excited to announce the launch of its official Telegram group — @zaivio. The Telegram group, located at t.me/zaivio, will serve as Zaivio’s primary communication... - June 03, 2025 - Zaivio
Robotics AI Labs Revolutionize AI-Powered Robots and Tokenization
Robotics AI Labs, a cutting-edge fusion of Artificial intelligence, robotics, and blockchain technology, is redefining the landscape of digital assets and real-world robotics by leveraging Ethereum and Solana-based to tokenezation. The company is unlocking new opportunities for integrating... - May 03, 2025 - Robotics Labs
Green Natural Wonders Launches 10 Eco-Cryptos
Green Natural Wonders is backed by mineral reserves and green tech, the project aims to issue 1 trillion coins. - May 02, 2025 - Green Natural Wonders
Qryptonic Launches Q-Scout™ at Exclusive RSAC 2025 Event, Accelerating Quantum Security Readiness for Enterprises
Qryptonic, a global leader in quantum cybersecurity solutions, today announced the official launch of Q-Scout™, a strategic, rapid-turnaround quantum cybersecurity diagnostic tool, at a private, invitation-only event coinciding with RSAC 2025. - May 01, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Iron Key Capital Unveils 2025 Whitepaper: "Why Seed, Why Now?" Making the Case for Early-Stage Venture Investing in Web3 and AI
Iron Key Capital, a technology-driven venture capital firm focused on Web3 and AI innovation, has released its 2025 flagship whitepaper: “Why Seed, Why Now?”, a data-backed investment thesis arguing for the strategic advantage of seed-stage investing in today’s volatile... - April 23, 2025 - Iron Key Capital
Qryptonic Challenges the Quantum Frontier: New Roadmap Aims to Crack Bitcoin-Style Encryption and Win Project Eleven’s 1 BTC Prize
Qryptonic LLC has released a quantum roadmap guiding students to simulate a real quantum break of Bitcoin-style encryption and compete for Project Eleven’s 1 BTC prize. The roadmap targets a 3-bit ECC key using Shor’s algorithm and platforms like IonQ and IBM Heron. Designed to raise awareness about post-quantum threats, the initiative blends education, research, and industry-grade cybersecurity innovation. - April 22, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
National DigiFoundry and Mizzle Launch Innovation Sandbox for Blockchain, AI, and Web3 Research
National DigiFoundry and Mizzle will deploy a global decentralized innovation sandbox, enabling NDF members to test, build, and scale next-generation digital asset technologies in a secure, scalable, and sovereign environment. National Science Foundation funded DAO plans to play a significant role in advancing the US Blockchain Roadmap by convening a national network of academic, industry, and government partners to accelerate innovation across key sectors of the digital economy. - March 27, 2025 - National DigiFoundry
Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers
Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation. - March 21, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Chartering of The City of Osmio at ITU’s Geneva Headquarters
The Authenticity Institute, Inc., developer of the Authenticity™ Infrastructure, announces a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the founding of the City of Osmio, the certification authority and governance body of the Authenticity Infrastructure. The celebration will highlight the origin... - March 02, 2025 - The Authenticity Institute, Inc.
AI MINDSystems Foundation and GenoBank.io Announce Strategic Partnership at ETHDenver to Advance Decentralized Biobanking and Healthcare Innovation
AI MINDSystems and GenoBank.io partner at ETHDenver to advance decentralized biobanking. Integrating GenoBank.io’s BioNFT™ into the AI MINDSystems Trusted Data Ecosystem™ empowers individuals with control over their biosamples via ‘lockable’ NFTs. This collaboration aims to create secure, privacy-preserving solutions for digital biology, precision health, and research, using blockchain and Web3 technologies. They also plan to launch WISDOM Networks™ for data-driven healthcare transformation. - February 28, 2025 - AI MINDSystems Foundation
Broccoli Unchained Begins Mining on March 1, 2025 – a Dog-Inspired Meme Coin Championing True Decentralization
Broccoli Unchained, a meme coin inspired by a rescued Belgian Malinois, launches mining on March 1, 2025, at 12 AM CST. With no ICOs, no insider advantages, and a cross-chain protocol, it aims to restore fairness and decentralization in crypto. A symbol of resilience and innovation, Broccoli Unchained empowers users to break free from profit-driven manipulation. - February 28, 2025 - Broccoli Unchained