Insurance Navy Brokers Shares Holiday Travel Tips

Chicago, IL, November 28, 2019 --(



“We at Insurance Navy want to wish everyone a safe and Happy Thanksgiving,” said Insurance Navy’s Vice President Rami Sneineh. “We hope folks are patient and cautious on roadways and protect their belongings back home while they are away.”



Travelers are urged to check google maps’ Mapping Thanksgiving. The feature allows travelers to input their city, or the nearest major city, to see what times traffic will be heaviest. The feature displays travel data from as early as the day before Thanksgiving all the way through the Sunday before the work week.



For Chicagoans, the best time to leave is 2 a.m. on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The closer travelers can get to that time the better with 6 a.m. being the latest. The worst time to leave the Chicagoland area would be Wednesday at 4 p.m. It is best to head back home on Sunday as early as possible.



Drivers should also prepare a car checklist to make sure their cars are in shape to take a long drive. One of the most important things to check on a car before departure is the tire pressure. This includes the spare. Properly inflated tires help improve a car’s handling and fuel economy.



It would also be helpful to carry roadside assistance. With roadside assistance, you have 24 hour services such as emergency towing, supply delivery, battery service, and much more. Additionally, roadside assistance coverage extends throughout the US and Canada.



It is also important not to leave a home unprotected while traveling. Purchasing a security system may help keep thieves away if they try to take advantage of an empty house.



About Insurance Navy



