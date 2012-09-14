PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Insurance Navy Brokers Share Driving Tips for Congested Roads A recent study found that nearly one-third of people admit to driving more aggressively during the Christmas season. Insurance Navy urges people to drive cautiously and shares the following safe driving tips. “December is a time of high stress,” said Insurance Navy’s President Fadi... - December 18, 2019 - Insurance Navy

SAN Group Welcomes Nick Blatchley to New York Field Team The leading network of independent agencies in the Northeast has added Blatchley as Agency Development Field Specialist. - December 18, 2019 - SAN Group

Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour Facing Three (3) Lawsuits Alleging Fraud and Stolen Agent Commissions Allegations in a Florida lawsuit against John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour involve Racketeering "RICO" Charges and Stolen Commissions. - December 16, 2019 - Farrow Law Firm

SterlingRisk Launches Sterling A&E Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

InsuredMine Inc.: Free Webinar - Automate Customer Engagement Upcoming webinar on December 18, 2019 addresses how Independent Insurance Agents can automate part of their Customer Engagement with a series of email drips, text messages at different stages of the customer journey. - December 15, 2019 - InsuredMine

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Berkley Design Professional’s BDP Risk® Learning Management System Named Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award Winner Berkley Design Professional (BDP), a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has won the Brandon Hall Group 2019 Bronze Excellence Award for Learning for its BDP Risk® Learning Management System (LMS). Awarded within the “Best Advance in Custom Content” category, the... - December 10, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Appalachian Underwriters Partners with Thimble Insurance to Bring Appointed Agents a Short-Term Policy Option Appalachian Underwriters, Inc. is excited to announce its partnership with Thimble Insurance, the on-demand insurance platform for short-term, small-business-centered policies. This is Thimble’s first partnership with an insurance Managing General Agent/Wholesaler. Formerly Verifly, the “A”... - December 06, 2019 - Appalachian Underwriters, Inc.

Raymond F.H. Bustamante and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. Promoted to Senior Leadership Positions at Berkley Construction Professional Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, has extended its dedication to the construction professional and pollution liability marketplace with the promotions of Raymond F.H. Bustamante to managing director and Edward L. Sheiffele, Jr. to executive... - December 04, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Insurance Navy Brokers Shares Holiday Travel Tips Insurance Navy, a leader in the insurance market, warns drivers of the upcoming holiday traffic and shares tips on how to make a road trip safe and enjoyable. Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and food. It is also a time for heavy traffic. Travelers need to know when to leave and return to avoid... - November 28, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Thirteen Insurers Enter Medicare Advantage Market for 2020 Shares Association Some 13 insurers have entered the Medicare Advantage market making coverage available for the coming year, shares the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Medicare's Annual Enrollment period ends December 7 making it vital for seniors to act prior to the enrollment deadline. - November 28, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Daniela Compton Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management. “Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day

Meet META - an Insurtech Start-Up Disrupting Post Sales Experience in Insurance Industry with Their Super App Services If understanding your insurance policy, filing your claims and timely renewal of multiple insurances gives you nightmares and headaches, then you can now sleep well, thanks to META, a product of Zoi Technologies LLP. - November 14, 2019 - Zoi Technologies LLP

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Joseph Fagan Named Account Administrator at RT Specialty Joseph Fagan has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice based in Hamilton, NJ. He will work directly with senior staff to support the company’s ongoing new business, sales, account management, claims... - November 08, 2019 - RT New Day

UMIP’s Partner Announces Company Name Change and Launch of Religious-Focused Sub-Brand AmVenture Insurance Agency is now Suracy Insurance Agency - November 07, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

Ed Sheiffele of Berkley Construction Professional to Discuss Real Estate Development Trends & Challenges at IRMI Construction Risk Conference Ed Sheiffele, senior vice president at Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, will participate in a panel discussion detailing Real Estate Development Errors, Omissions Risks and Insurance at the IRMI Construction Risk Conference to be held November... - November 06, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

New Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program Discussed by Association Director Details and insights into the new Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program were shared by the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. The program is the nation's largest group long-term care insurance program according to AALTCI. - November 04, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Suracy Insurance Agency Announces Suracy Faith Sub-Brand Focused on Serving Religious Organizations Suracy Faith Provides Insurance Solutions for Houses of Worship Nationwide - November 01, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Diligence International Group Understands Mexico With offerings of on-the-ground investigations including physical security assessments, executive protection, due diligence, surveillance, and records retrieval, Diligence International Group has expanded resources throughout Mexico. From the high-risk border towns, the resort coastal towns, thriving... - October 30, 2019 - Diligence International Group, LLC

AmVenture Insurance Agency Announces Name Change to Suracy Insurance Agency Name Change Reflects Final Step in Launch as Independent Agency - October 30, 2019 - Suracy Insurance Agency, Inc.

Mantra Labs Joins Fintech Global’s InsurTech100 2019 List The company receives recognition for being a pioneer in transforming global insurance industry through innovative products and solutions that solves real-world challenges. - October 26, 2019 - Mantra Labs Pvt Ltd

Enhanced Website Provides Long-Term Care Planning Resources Most American families either know a person who needs long-term care or a person who provides care for them. Having an advance plan for the financial costs and burdens of aging has become an essential part of an overall retirement plan. LTCNEWS.com has been redesigned to provide more tools and resources. LTC News gives American families the resources to help them plan for long-term care and the impact extended care has on loved ones. - October 25, 2019 - McCann LTC

Hedge Fund Lab Launches Its Startup Fund Accelerator A dedicated accelerator program to support early-stage portfolio managers. - October 23, 2019 - Hedge Fund Lab

iGrad Partners with Dot Foods to Provide Financial Wellness Education to 2,500 Employees Dot Foods rolled out Enrich's white label financial wellness platform in June, calling it “Money Matters” and promoting it to 2,500 headquarter employees via social media, company intranet, emails, direct mail and more. More than 300 employees have already started participating. - October 22, 2019 - iGrad

Insurance Navy Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation Becoming an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau is an honor not accorded to all businesses; because not all businesses meet eligibility standards. Insurance Navy is pleased to announce that it has met all BBB standards and is now an Accredited Business. “Accreditation in the BBB... - October 16, 2019 - Insurance Navy

Michigan Production Insurance Brokerage Educate on Film Equipment Insurance MFE Insurance, a Michigan production insurance brokerage, recently released a guide on "What Producers Need To Know About Film Equipment Insurance." This insurance can help protect film producers or owners of film equipment used for film production. Film equipment insurance consists of insurance... - October 13, 2019 - MFE Insurance

Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Insights Shared by Association Director Just published information on long-term care insurance claims was shared by the director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - October 13, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Gina Bernardo Joins RT Specialty as Account Administrator Gina Bernardo has been named an account administrator within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for working with the company’s executive team to grow key lines of business and support their account management, claims... - October 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Stacy Varney, Global Head of Sales and Marketing at ClaimVantage, Presents at the 10th LUCID Conference 2019 in Glasgow ClaimVantage provides InsurTech solutions that transform life and income protection claim management. - October 10, 2019 - ClaimVantage

Eileen Nicosia Joins Counsellors Title Agency Eileen Nicosia joins Counsellors Title as part of the agency's extensive sales expansion into major New Jersey real estate markets including Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen counties. - October 09, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Watkins Insurance Group Retains IIABA Best Practices Agency Status Watkins Insurance Group, the largest full-service, locally owned independent insurance agency in Central Texas, has retained its status as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) “Best Practices” Study Group. - October 02, 2019 - Watkins Insurance Group

ExecutivePerils Wins Coverage Innovation of the Year for RE360® by Reactions North America Awards 2019 Peter R. Taffae, ExecutivePerils’ Managing Director named a finalist for Innovator of the Year. Jordan Cocom wins Broking Rising Star. ExecutivePerils’ exclusive Real Estate product RE360® wins Coverage Innovation of the Year. - October 01, 2019 - Executive Perils, Inc.

SAP® CPQ Implementation Package Announced by Canidium and SAP Customer Experience Canidium, a market leader, with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018, announced its plan to release pre-packaged SAP CPQ solutions. SAP CPQ by Canidium, is for small to enterprise-sized companies with complex pricing models, complicated product configurations, and extensive sales cycles. Although these package offerings are new to the CPQ space, Canidium’s leadership and expertise are not; some Canidium and SAP CPQ customers are already enjoying sustained 40% revenue increases. - September 27, 2019 - Canidium

Southtown Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance New St. Louis agency to focus on automobile and home insurance. - September 26, 2019 - Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Exdion Solutions Launches Cutting Edge Insurtech Solution Exclusively for Small Agencies Exdion Solutions announced launching of ExdionPOD LITE making it easy for small Insurance brokers to smartly manage policy checking. - September 23, 2019 - Exdion Solutions, Inc.

NIX United Opens an Office in Saint Petersburg, FL A large tech service provider, NIX United, announces the opening of a U.S. office. From 1994 and onward NIX has been actively operating in the U.S., and is now ready to officially open the doors of its office in Florida for every guest. - September 20, 2019 - NIX United

ClaimVantage Absence Specialist, Angie Brown Presents at 110th ICA Conference in Denver The ICA annual conference provides insurance professionals with real-world strategies and education while connecting with a network of like-minded peers. - September 20, 2019 - ClaimVantage

Kimberly Vincent Promoted to Account Executive at RT Specialty Kimberly Vincent has been promoted to account executive within RT Specialty, LLC’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (ECP). Over the past five years with the ECP team, Vincent has worked with senior staff to identify and develop best-possible risk management... - September 19, 2019 - RT New Day

Veta Enright-Your Insurance Lady Presents Colorado Springs Women's Expo with a Cause Featuring 200+ diverse exhibits, fashion shows, makeovers, health screenings, popular chefs, book signings, plus opportunity to enter to win contests and lots of free goodies. A full range of products and services, for Today's Women and their Families. - September 19, 2019 - Your Insurance Lady

Vera Health Enters the Health Insurance Marketplace Vera Health, a new health insurance brand, today announced its entry into the online health insurance market. Vera Health offers affordable short-term health insurance with flexible premium, deductible, and coinsurance options. Vera Health gives customers the opportunity to experience a more personalized... - September 18, 2019 - Vera Health

"What Key Estate Planning Tools Should I Know About?" by Michael Arnheiter at Baystate Financial in Boston, MA By taking steps in advance, you have a greater say in how these questions are answered. And isn’t that how it should be? "Wills and trusts are two of the most popular estate planning tools. Both allow you to spell out how you would like your property to be distributed, but they also go far beyond that," says Michael Arnheiter of Baystate Financial in Boston, MA. - September 17, 2019 - Baystate Financial