Insurance News
Access news releases, covering recently introduced technology, products and services from the global insurance industry. Ensure that you have the latest information on liability, risk management, underwriting and reinsurance, industry trends, personnel, events, influencers and firms.
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Carisk Partners Elevates Nathan Scoggin to President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer
Expanded Leadership Role Reflects Scoggin’s Impact in Driving Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Product Vision Across the Workers’ Compensation Marketplace - June 30, 2026 - Carisk Partners
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
Insurd Limited Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Rapid Growth Across Premium, People and Lines of Business
insurd Limited is celebrating its fourth anniversary this year with significant growth across all areas of the business, marking its position as one of the fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in the UK. Since launching in 2022, insurd has achieved exceptional increases in Gross Written... - June 14, 2026 - insurd Limited
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
America's Title Named WFG National Title's Highest Producing Agency in the Nation for Third Consecutive Year
Three Consecutive Years as WFG's Top-Producing Agency Highlights America's Title's National Leadership and Sustained Excellence - June 10, 2026 - America's Title Corporation
Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida. - June 09, 2026 - Insurance on B Street
Zipple Launches Activity Signal Platform - a New Data Infrastructure for the Behavioral Economy
The world’s first behavioral data infrastructure built on verified real-world human activity — turning everyday actions into structured, measurable signals. - June 07, 2026 - zipplemx
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Recognizes Charles L. Cooper as a Featured Member
Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been selected as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this accolade for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning. About Charles L. Cooper Charles L. Cooper... - April 30, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Registration Opens for 2026 Best Places to Work in Insurance Program
Insurance employers nationwide can now participate in a workplace culture evaluation program designed to measure employee satisfaction, provide industry benchmarking, and recognize top-performing organizations. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
PandaGuarantee Launches Low-Cost Rent Guarantor Service
Backed by an A+ AM Best-rated insurance carrier partner, PandaGuarantee offers guarantor surety bonds, protecting property owners against tenant default, and giving renters a lower-cost path to approval and more housing options. - March 31, 2026 - PandaGuarantee
XRP News: CAWM Global Launches Ripple-Based Green Walk Challenge as Analysts Eye $5 Breakout
CAWM Global today announced the launch of its blockchain-based “Green walk Challenge,” a Web3-powered incentive program designed to connect everyday physical activities with structured digital asset participation. The initiative combines daily engagement mechanisms with a user-friendly... - March 29, 2026 - CAWM Global
Craig Margelony Expands Access to Business Capital Through CamCap and Launches the Fail Forward Foundation
Craig Margelony is an entrepreneur, business funding specialist, and founder of CamCap LLC and the Fail Forward Foundation. He is known for helping business owners access capital and rebuild through disciplined growth and strategic funding solutions. - March 18, 2026 - Fail Forward Foundation
Author and Speaker, Ron Robinson, Announces Release of His Latest Business Book, "Practices of Resilient Companies"
Ron Robinson describes research outlining four disruptive forces and their impact on companies and communities. Readers will enjoy stories of leaders who have created strategies to overcome challenges and built great companies with compassion, collaboration and knowledge. - March 17, 2026 - RonSpeaking
Top Financial Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in 2026 WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting banks, fintech companies, insurers, and investment firms to compete for recognition as the best financial services websites of 2026. Websites will be judged on design, innovation, technology, content, and usability. Winners earn industry recognition and valuable benchmarking feedback. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 16, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
SAN Group Welcomes Lynn Marcou as Agency Growth Coach
Supporting Member Agencies Across Northern New England and Massachusetts - February 22, 2026 - SAN Group
Saratoga Medical Center Evolves Into Saratoga Ascend, Marking a New Era of Growth
Saratoga Medical Center announces the national expansion of its DBA, Saratoga Ascend, delivering integrated healthcare, IT, and life sciences solutions and staffing services to federal, state, and military agencies across the United States. - February 04, 2026 - Saratoga Ascend
Garden State Coverage Launches Free Insurance Review Clinics for NJ Drivers and Small Businesses in Union and Passaic Counties
Garden State Coverage, a woman-owned insurance brokerage based in Union County, NJ, is launching free insurance policy review clinics to help local drivers and small business owners avoid costly coverage gaps. Founded by Moroccan-American broker Naima Elhassari, the initiative focuses on vehicle-dependent workers and multilingual communities in Union and Passaic Counties, where insurance confusion often leads to financial vulnerability. - January 22, 2026 - Garden State Coverage
Island Insurance Group Launches ContractRiskFinder, a Free AI Platform for Understanding Contract and Document Risk
Island Insurance Group today announced the launch of ContractRiskFinder, a free AI-powered platform designed to help individuals and businesses identify potential risks in contracts and documents before signing. The tool analyzes agreements in minutes and highlights common exposure areas such as liability, renewal, and termination terms, supporting clearer understanding and more informed decision-making. - January 20, 2026 - Island Insurance Group
NAFA Ushers in 2026 Board of Directors
Leaders Aim to Protect Industry and Increase Trust in Annuities as a Vital Retirement Planning Tool. - January 14, 2026 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
NAFA Celebrates Inspirational Leadership of Heather Kane with 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award
NAFA, the National Association for Fixed Annuities, presented industry champion Heather Kane with the 2025 Bo Johnson Spirit Award for Lifetime Achievement for her passion for and relentless pursuit of enhancing independent annuity distribution. The award was given at NAFA’s 17th annual Annuity Distribution Summit in Savannah, Ga., in front of NAFA’s largest audience in conference history, many of whom have benefitted from Kane’s collaboration, selflessness and dedication. - December 02, 2025 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Pacific Crest Insurance Announces Ben Howard
Pacific Crest Services Welcomes Insurance Industry Veteran Ben Howard as Director of Carrier & Agency Relations - November 26, 2025 - Pacific Crest Services
Way Better Insurance Announces Local Hiring Push Ahead of New B Street Office Opening in Babcock Ranch
Way Better Insurance is launching a local hiring push as it prepares to open its new B Street office in Babcock Ranch in early 2026. While construction continues, the agency is operating from its Fort Myers headquarters and building a dedicated team of community-focused agents who live in or near Babcock Ranch. The expansion reflects strong growth in the area and the agency’s commitment to providing personalized home, auto, flood, and hurricane insurance solutions for local residents. - November 22, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
TRICOR Insurance Welcomes Dan Wellik as Vice President of Business Insurance Sales
TRICOR Insurance is proud to announce that Dan Wellik has joined the team as a Vice President of Business Insurance Sales. Dan brings 12 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in commercial property and casualty. Prior to joining TRICOR Insurance, he served as Agency President at AssuredPartners, where he led a top-performing and growing sales team and also managed key client portfolios across multiple sectors. - November 03, 2025 - TRICOR Insurance
The Resource Center Insurance Services Partners with Cincinnati Insurance Company to Enhance Personal Lines Insurance Offerings
The Resource Center Insurance Services has partnered with Cincinnati Insurance Company to expand personal lines insurance in Southwest Missouri. This collaboration provides clients with more comprehensive coverage and highlights both companies' commitment to personalized service and strong customer relationships. - October 27, 2025 - The Resource Center, Inc.
Gold Harbor Insurance Launches National Awareness Campaign for Working and Retired Americans and Families Seeking Affordable Final Expense Life Insurance
Gold Harbor Insurance is a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance and has launched a national awareness campaign to educate working and retired Americans, including seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals on affordable Final Expense coverage designed to protect families from rising funeral and medical costs. - October 26, 2025 - Gold Harbor Insurance LLC
Dave Vass Consulting Updates Legal Claim Against Trufla Technology Over Alleged Software Ownership Dispute
Dave Vass Consulting Inc. (DVCI) has filed an amended Statement of Claim in the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (File No. 2001-11303, amended May 28, 2025) against Trufla Technology Ltd. and Gemstar Holdings Ltd., alleging unauthorized use of its “ClickHook” software—claimed to be rebranded as “truLeads”—in a 2019 Lockton deal alleged to generate $3–$5M in total and $1–$2M annually, and asserting breaches of ownership promises and copyright (Reg. No. 1164752). DVCI seeks $5M+ in damages. - October 17, 2025 - Dave Vass Consulting
Insurance Accountants Empowers Financial Management with AMS360 Accounting Software Integration
Insurance Accountants announces the integration of AMS360 accounting software to streamline accounting processes for insurance agencies. This implementation provides agencies with an automated, efficient solution for accounting tasks, enabling them to focus on growth and strengthening client... - October 15, 2025 - Insurance Accountants
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
Ingram Insurance Group Opens New Dayton Location, Strengthening Service to Families, Investors, and Local Businesses
Ingram Insurance Group, an independent agency, has opened its new office at 733 Salem Avenue in Dayton. Founded in 2017, the firm provides home, auto, rental property, business, and life insurance across Ohio. “We’re thrilled to plant permanent roots here,” said owner Ryan Ingram. The location anchors the revitalized Salem Business Corridor, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to local families and entrepreneurs. - October 10, 2025 - Ingram Insurance Group
Christopher J. Dixon: Oxford Advisory Group Named Among Orlando's Best Places to Work in 2025
“We are honored to be recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as one of Orlando’s Best Places to Work,” said Christopher J. Dixon, Co-founder at Oxford Advisory Group. - October 10, 2025 - Oxford Advisory Group
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
CaseGlide Announces the Availability of Its Extension for Guidewire ClaimCenter
As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partner, CaseGlide has developed the CaseGlide Accelerator for Litigation Intelligence for ClaimCenter to help insurers optimize litigation-related workflows by synchronizing data, processes, and collaboration between ClaimCenter and the CaseGlide platform. - September 30, 2025 - CaseGlide
Bobby R. Long Selected as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
For the second year in a row, Bobby R. Long of Brentwood, Tennessee, has selected as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide. He was chosen for this honor for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the insurance industry in both 2025 and 2026. About Bobby R. - September 19, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
12Port Launches Agentless Zero Trust Platform with Privileged Access Management and Microsegmentation
Expanded 12Port platform secures privileged access and isolates workloads to block lateral movement, streamline compliance with HIPAA, PCI DSS, and NIST, and maximize ROI for IT and security teams. - September 08, 2025 - 12Port
FinMason CEO David Remstein Named One of Top 25 WealthTech Executives for 2025
FinMason CEO David Remstein Named Top 25 WealthTech Executive for 2025 David Remstein, CEO of FinMason Inc., has been recognised as one of The Top 25 WealthTech Executives of 2025 by The Financial Technology Report, highlighting his leadership in democratizing institutional-grade investment analytics across the financial services industry. - September 05, 2025 - FinMason
Digital Media Solutions Welcomes Rick Fox and Jen Robinson to Leadership Team
Digital Media Solutions, LLC (DMS) has appointed Rick Fox as Chief Growth Officer and Jen Robinson as Chief Technology Officer. Fox brings decades of experience in sales, business development and growth strategy, while Robinson is a proven tech leader with expertise in scaling platforms and driving innovation. These strategic additions to the DMS leadership team represent a significant milestone in the company’s next chapter of growth and innovation. - August 21, 2025 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
Panorama Insurance Associates Endorses California Insurance Market Reform Act, Calls on Industry to Unite Behind Critical Ballot Initiative
Panorama, a California-based brokerage with over 55 years of experience and a large network of affiliate agencies, supports the California Insurance Market Reform Act to help agents secure coverage for clients amid market challenges. The Act aims to modernize regulation, restore competition, and protect consumers, ensuring independent agents can continue serving their communities. - August 14, 2025 - Panorama Insurance Associates
Secure Investment Management Ranks #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — A 78% Leap in National Ranking
Secure Investment Management ranked #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, #4 in Arizona, and #14 in Financial Services, with a 2,477% three-year growth rate. This marks SIM’s second consecutive year on the list and the second company Founder & CEO Josh Mellberg has led to this achievement. - August 13, 2025 - Secure Investment Management
PetCoverage.ai Launches Nationwide to Empower Pet Parents with Free Policy Reviews and Instant Insurance Comparisons
Coverage Clarity LLC launches PetCoverage.ai, a free platform helping pet owners identify coverage gaps and compare insurance plans. With 91% of pet owners experiencing financial stress from vet costs and only 3.69% of US pets insured, the platform addresses a critical market need through expert policy reviews and transparent comparisons. - August 13, 2025 - Coverage Clarity LLC