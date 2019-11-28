Stonerpop Announces Forthcoming Album, American Dreams

Press Releases Stonerpop Press Release

Stonerpop announces a new album. Their music is influenced by a range of artists, including Radiohead, Garbage, Metric, Phantogram, U.N.K.L.E., and Massive Attack.

American Dreams is composed of 10 tracks that guide the listener through an ethereal journey about getting stuck in the cheese wheel. The album is about confidence and the lack thereof. It’s about impostors, both real and fake. It’s about failure and the illusion of victory. Stonerpop wants to encourage people to both relax and take action.



To celebrate the album, Stonerpop has scheduled an Album Release Party and Masquerade at Sal's Saloon in Monroe, LA on December 28, 2019. The party will include giveaways, art, and the opportunity to hear the album before its release.



Maudie Michelle

318-372-7407



https://www.stonerpopculture.com/

For press photos and more: https://www.stonerpopculture.com/press.html



