Thirteen Insurers Enter Medicare Advantage Market for 2020 Shares Association

Some 13 insurers have entered the Medicare Advantage market making coverage available for the coming year, shares the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Medicare's Annual Enrollment period ends December 7 making it vital for seniors to act prior to the enrollment deadline.

"Americans on Medicare have several choices including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans," explains Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The organization was sharing advice for consumers eligible for Medicare.



According to data shared by the organization, there are 100 firms offering Medicare Advantage coverage for the 2020 year.



"Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period ends soon on December 7 making the next few weeks one of the busiest times of the year for individuals wanting to see what their options are for the coming year," Slome states. "Medicare Annual Enrollment is especially essential for those who are on or are interested in Medicare Advantage plans. You do not want to miss that December 7 deadline."



The Medicare Supplement insurance association offers the only free national online directory where consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents who are available to provide information and help with comparisons. There is no cost to access the directory that uniquely does not require individuals to provide any of their own information.



"There are 24.4 million Medicare beneficiaries who industry experts expected will enroll in Medicare Advantage plans for 2020," Slome adds. "There just are not enough experts available to answer your questions or explain options so please act sooner rather than in the last minute."



To access the Medicare Agent Directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.



