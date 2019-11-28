LOTM Publishing Releases G.W. Mullins Anthology “More Star People, Sky Gods and Other Paranormal Tales of the Native American Indians”

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Light Of The Moon Publishing Press Release

G.W. Mullins, author of the Best-Selling series “The Native American Story Book For Children” and “The Native American Cook Book” as well as, “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians” has announced the release of “More Star People, Sky Gods and Other Paranormal Tales of the Native American Indians.”

New York, NY, November 28, 2019 --



The stories in this collection include: Wakinyan Tanka The Great Thunderbird, The Cloud People, The Legend of the Five Races of Man, The Gift of the Peace Pipe, Eagle Boy, Splinter Foot Girl, Origin of the Medicine Man, Dream Walk, The Sun Tests His Son-in-law, The Foster Child of the Deer, Crossing the Red Sea, Men Visit the Sky, Little People of the Cherokee, Untsaiyi' The Gambler, The White Faced Bear, Dirty Boy, The Ghost Country, Dance of the Dead, The Spirit Wife, The Tower of Babel, Dug-From Ground, The Sun Snarer, The White Trail in the Sky, The Skin Shifting Old Woman, The Flying Canoe, The Magic Arrows, The Origin of Game and of Corn, The Slant-Eyed Giant and many others.



This anthology has released in Paperback ISBN: 978-1-64713-337-5 and eBook versions. For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins' web site at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. For information on the art of C.L. Hause visit his web site at https://clhauseart.wixsite.com/officialpage. Books by G.W. Mullins are available from Amazon.com, Kobo, iBooks, Powell’s City Of Books, Google Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble and other retailers worldwide.



G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee decent. He has been a published author for over 10 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies. Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5, The Native American Cookbook, and Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6. He has released several books in his Sci/fi Fantasy Series From The Dead Of Night Series, including the Best-Selling titles - Daniel Is Waiting, and Daniel Returns. His most recent work includes the new Rise Of The Snow Queen Book One The Polar Bear King and Messages from The Other Side (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead). For further information, on the writing, visit G.W. Mullins' web site at http://gwmullins.wix.com/books.



G.W. Mullins

607-296-8117



http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books



