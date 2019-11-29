Get Wunbit's Tokens with Generous Discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s Special Deals

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wunbit Press Release

Wunbit is a blockchain-based gaming platform that rewards players in crypto for playing online games.

Tallinn, Estonia, November 29, 2019



About the Promotion



You will get 50% off WUN Tokens, no minimum purchase required with Up to 8% Bonus.



This is a limited and special offer, beginning on Nov. 29 and ending on Dec. 4, 2019.



You can also get bonuses for buying $10 or more worth of WUN:



Buy $10 - $50 worth of WUN - get 6% bonus tokens



Buy $50 - $200 worth of WUN - get 7% bonus tokens



Buy $200 or more worth of WUN - get 8% bonus tokens + free Wunbit's Ambassador Plan



About Wunbit



Wunbit is a blockchain-based gaming platform that rewards players in crypto for playing games. The platform takes advantage of in-game items such as secret stash, treasure chests, loot boxes, etc. to actually reward players with WUN Tokens which can be exchanged for fiat and Bitcoin.



Wunbit encourages gamers to delve into their favorite hobby while empowering them economically. Players do not need to install games which take a chunk of their local storage. All of Wunbit’s games will be played online, on PC and mobile devices. The platform rewards players transparently - they are able to see the game’s code and smart contracts to determine their probability of winning, thanks to the provably fair algorithm that the platform runs on.



WUN tokens are Wunbit’s gaming and platform fuel. Rewards are paid out in WUN tokens, in-game items can be traded on the platform for WUN tokens and vice versa. After launch, WUN tokens will be available on multiple exchanges to be traded for other cryptos like BTC, ETH, XLM, XRP, etc. and fiat.



On Wunbit's gaming portal, players’ rewards in WUN tokens are always in their custody. The platform does not keep players’ rewards, those are automatically deposited to any player's wallet connected to the platform’s interphase via secured third part applications like Metamask.



Wunbit specializes in arcade or minigames which are fun, intuitive and very easy to play. Wunbit's MVPs are under development and will soon be ready for players to get a foretaste.



The platform is game developer-friendly, as it will allow them to fulfill their dreams by using available resources to build blockchain-based games. Also, developers will be rewarded when gamers play their games and vote them as most popular.



You can contribute today by buying WUN tokens and trading them later for Bitcoin and fiat or inside Wunbit´s platform for game add-ons and exclusive in-game items.



Contributors can buy their WUN tokens here: https://crowdsale.wunbit.com



Ernesto Oporto

593996843401



https://wunbit.com



