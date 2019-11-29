Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW Vehicles Reduced in Price

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

The company, Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their SmartTV modules for BMW. With the installed module the passenger will be able to use and operate the TV and DVD system during the drive.

Las Vegas, NV, November 29, 2019 --



"With our SmartTV control, we offer a sophisticated and professional solution for Video-in-motion and hope that even more BMW drivers will be able to enjoy the added convenience of our module after the price reduction," explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.



The SmartTV module is permanently installed into the vehicle, which is why the functions are retained even after inspection work by a dealer. A key combination on the steering wheel activates and deactivates the Video-in-motion unlocker. As no cables are cut during installation, a trace-free dismantling is possible at any time.



The SmartTV module is equipped with a standard USB port. This enables the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge. Thus the Video-in-motion unlocker always remains up to date and does not need to be removed for an software update.



The Video-in-motion unlocker, SmartTV, can be used for the BMW models 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, X5 and Z4. In addition, Video-in-motion unlocker are also available for vehicle brands Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda and Volkswagen. The SmartTV module for BMW is now available for 99.00 Euro.



The company, Mods4cars, is also manufacturer of the SmartTOP convertible top controls. The clever convertible modules, manufactured since 2001, allow the opening and closing of the convertible top while driving, with only one push of a button, as well as the operation of the top via the original vehicle key from a distance. They are available for all common convertible and roadster models.



A demonstration of the Video-in-motion unlocker can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/H50Q5RWp5KY



For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



