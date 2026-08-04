Automotive Aftermarket News
Uncover the latest news about automotive aftermarket accessories, parts, second-hand equipment and other goods and services used in the repair, maintenance and enhancement of cars. Find the latest on sponsorships, mergers and acquisitions and research about the aftermarket industry.
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Summer Travel Dash Cam Sale
Limited-time promotions offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams during the height of the summer road trip season. - July 22, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Fourth of July and Canada Day Deals
Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer savings on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of the summer holiday travel season. - July 02, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Challenges Australia's Dash Cam Subscription Model with Long-Term Complimentary Connected Services
Extended connected service offerings help reduce the ongoing costs of connected dash cam ownership - June 27, 2026 - THINKWARE
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Prime Day Savings Across Award-Winning Dash Cam Lineup
Amazon Prime Day promotions offer savings on THINKWARE's Q200, ARC Series, and flagship U3000 PRO dash cams. - June 20, 2026 - THINKWARE
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Father’s Day Sales on Dash Cam Lineup
Limited-time promotions in the U.S. and Canada offer discounts on select THINKWARE dash cams ahead of Father’s Day and the summer driving season. - June 13, 2026 - THINKWARE
East Coast Towing Continues Expansion in Harnett County with New Dunn Facility; Launches Heavy Truck Repair Shop and I-95 Mobile Road Service
East Coast Towing today announced an expansion into Harnett County with a new operating facility in Dunn, North Carolina. The Dunn site will serve as the dedicated operating base for the company's East Coast Heavy Haul division and will house a new East Coast Fleet Service heavy truck repair shop... - May 26, 2026 - East Coast Towing
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Memorial Day and Victoria Day Sales on ARC Series Dash Cams
Limited-time offers in the U.S. and Canada deliver savings on select ARC dash cams ahead of the holiday weekend kicking off summer. - May 20, 2026 - THINKWARE
Agile Auto Launches a New Chrome Extension Powered by Their Patented Forecasted VIN Intelligence
Agile Auto today announced the launch of its new Chrome Extension, bringing real time Vehicle Analysis and Forecasted VIN Intelligence directly into dealership workflows. The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and... - May 09, 2026 - Agile Auto
Agile Auto Appoints Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager. A seasoned retail automotive leader with extensive experience in dealership operations, used vehicle strategy, sales leadership, inventory management, and performance improvement, Black brings a... - May 07, 2026 - Agile Auto
VIKING® Car Care Marks National Car Care Month by Highlighting 50+ Years of DIY Automotive Innovation
As April marks National Car Care Month, VIKING® Car Care highlights more than 50 years of innovation in premium automotive accessories. Engineered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING pioneered microfiber tools for DIY car care and is now the number one selling appearance accessory brand in the U.S., delivering durable, high‑performance products that help drivers maintain their vehicles with confidence. - April 02, 2026 - Schroeder and Tremayne
WOWIVID Expands Global Distributor Network for Android Car Stereo Systems
WOWIVID announces the expansion of its global distributor program for Android car stereo systems, inviting distributors, wholesalers, and importers to join the growing automotive infotainment market. - April 02, 2026 - WOWIVID
THE DASH CAM: THINKWARE Launches Big Spring Sale on Select Dash Cam Models
Limited-time U.S. promotion features an additional 10% cart discount on select models - March 27, 2026 - THINKWARE
KUKUI Launches Industry’s First Comprehensive AI Education Initiative for Independent Auto Repair Shops
KUKUI has launched a new AI education initiative to help independent auto repair shop owners better understand and responsibly use artificial intelligence tools. The program includes a free guide, a biweekly blog series, and expanded conference education focused on evaluating AI-generated insights and applying AI effectively in shop marketing and business decisions. - March 12, 2026 - KUKUI
Agile Auto Appoints John Hamlin to Board of Directors Effective March 1, 2026
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of John Hamlin to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2026. Hamlin brings nearly four decades of automotive industry leadership, strategic marketing expertise, and service driven executive experience to the board as Agile Auto continues to advance... - February 27, 2026 - Agile Auto
Agile Auto Appoints Guy-Oliver Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Guy-Olivier Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager. A disciplined operator with deep dealership experience, Guy-Olivier brings a structured, transparency-driven approach to sales execution and performance strategy across automotive retail. “As... - February 12, 2026 - Agile Auto
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign, New team, New vision, new sponsors. - February 11, 2026 - Brian Weber Racing
THINKWARE Announces Valentine’s Day Promotional Pricing Across ARC Series and U3000 Dash Cam Lineup
The company's newest dash cams and accessories will be on sale for a limited time. - February 11, 2026 - THINKWARE
Kocchi's Redefines Fleet Safety with Next-Gen AI Mobile DVR Solutions for Commercial Vehicles
Kocchi's, a leading global provider of vehicle surveillance technology, today announced the launch of its enhanced AI-powered Mobile DVR (MDVR) series, specifically engineered to improve fleet safety and operational efficiency for the logistics, public transit, and specialized transport industries. - February 03, 2026 - Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
Racin’ for a Livin’ Returns, Introducing THE LINEUP Driver Discovery Program
Racin' for a Livin', the pioneering fan-driven motorsports platform founded in 2004, has returned with THE LINEUP driver discovery program. Originally attracting millions of visitors and evaluated by major broadcast networks, the platform now operates under JVThunderCat Media. Category winners receive $10,000 and a championship belt. Recently named Official Partner of Chili Bowl Nationals 2026 through FloRacing. Stock car submissions open now through January 27. - January 20, 2026 - JVThundercat Media LLC
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
THINKWARE Announces Christmas & New Year Deals on Top Dash Cams
Many of THINKWARE's best-selling dash cams are on sale to close out 2025. - December 24, 2025 - THINKWARE
Tru Image Celebrates Major Milestone with 3 Millionth Vehicle Cloned
Tru Images is celebrating the 3 millionth vehicle image set for cloning. Subscribing dealers have combined to utilize the Tru Images' software for a total of 3,000,000 total vehicles highlighting an enormous cost savings of approximately $50M. - December 23, 2025 - Tru Images Inc.
EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event. - December 22, 2025 - EVOLV
Pure Diesel Power Publishes In-Depth Guide on Performance and Sound Benefits of MBRP Exhaust Systems
Pure Diesel Power has released a new educational blog post detailing the performance, sound, and material advantages of MBRP exhaust systems for diesel truck owners. The guide outlines how exhaust configuration, construction materials, and design choices can affect horsepower, torque, exhaust gas temperatures, and overall driving experience. - December 16, 2025 - Pure Diesel Power
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Range Rover Permanently Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top controller from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the roof to be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - December 12, 2025 - Mods4cars
Prestige Auto Tech Launches New Pompano Beach Location, Serving Luxury and Exotic Vehicle Owners
Prestige Auto Tech, a family-owned business founded in 2006, opens its fifth location in Pompano Beach. Specializing in luxury and exotic vehicles, offering a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, the company remains customer-focused and team-driven, continuing its faith-guided growth with plans to open 1–2 new locations annually. - November 16, 2025 - Prestige Auto Tech
SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Nissan 370Z Roadster Reduced in Price
The SmartTOP convertible top module from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Nissan 370Z Roadster is now permanently reduced in price. It enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving and allows the top to be opened and closed remotely using the factory vehicle key fob remote. - November 15, 2025 - Mods4cars
16 Dallas Area Veterans to Receive Refurbished Vehicles as Part of the National Auto Body Council® Recycled Rides® Veterans Day Celebration with Texas Collision Centers
On Tuesday, November 11, 16 deserving Dallas area veterans will experience a life-changing event – the presentation of a vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program. The presentation will be held at a special Veterans Day presentation presentation at the Texas Collision Centers location in Plano, TX, on Tuesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. CT. - November 10, 2025 - National Auto Body Council
Agile Auto Appoints Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Ed French as Senior Strategic Advisor. A respected consultant and former dealership owner, Ed has advised OEMs, dealers, and industry partners nationwide, earning recognition for his proven ability to drive profitability, strengthen performance, and... - November 07, 2025 - Agile Auto
THINKWARE to Showcase Three Next-Generation Dash Cams at SEMA Show
New flagship U3000 PRO headlines lineup with 4K/2K dual STARVIS 2 sensors and 60 GHz radar parking mode. - November 05, 2025 - THINKWARE
Agile Auto Appoints Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Forrest Spears as National Sales Executive. A results-driven, growth-minded sales executive, Forrest Spears combines deep industry expertise, operational leadership, and a lifelong passion for the automotive world to drive success from the shop floor to... - October 31, 2025 - Agile Auto
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
Car Concierge Plus Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Car Buyers Nationwide Save Time, Money, and Stress
Since 2012, Car Concierge Plus has helped thousands of clients save millions of dollars while avoiding the typical headaches of the car-buying process. By serving as an independent advocate for the buyer — not the dealer — the company streamlines negotiations, ensures transparency, and delivers the best pricing (in writing) without the pressure or confusion of traditional dealership visits. - October 17, 2025 - Car Concierge Plus
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini Now Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - October 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
EVOLV and Paint Is Dead Announce Strategic Collaboration to Launch PID PPF — Paint Protection, Reimagined
EVOLV has partnered with Paint Is Dead (PID) to launch PID PPF, a new line of premium paint protection films designed for installers who demand performance, style, and speed. Combining EVOLV’s expertise in materials engineering and global distribution with PID’s design-driven brand and worldwide community, the collaboration delivers a professional-grade product with a culture-first edge. - August 21, 2025 - EVOLV
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for VW Beetle Convertible Permanently Reduced in Price
Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is permanently reduced in price. It allows operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch convenience. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key. - July 27, 2025 - Mods4cars
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control by Mods4cars Now Available for Ferrari Portofino M
The SmartTOP convertible top control module from Mods4cars is now available for the Ferrari Portofino M. The retrofittable convertible module allows one-touch operation of the top. Additionally, the roof can be opened and closed remotely using the vehicle key fob remote. - July 10, 2025 - Mods4cars
Elite FI Partners Redefines F&I Coaching with Adaptive Training and New “Windshield Time Deep Dive"
Elite FI Partners elevates F&I development with Adaptive Training—tailored, results-driven coaching—and now introduces “Windshield Time Deep Dive,” a focused, mobile-friendly module built for on-the-go professionals seeking real-world impact and constant growth. - July 06, 2025 - Elite FI Partners
OptimCar Enters the US Market with Its European Technology and a Strong Willingness to Build Local Partnerships
Mathieu Blondeau, CEO of OptimCar, announces the arrival of his long-time business partner, Jérémy Zimmermann, to co-lead the company’s US development. The solution, currently being tested in Florida, aims for rapid growth through local partnerships. - July 01, 2025 - Optimcar
After Investing Over $400,000 in 2024, the French Leader in Automotive Software Prepares to Enter the U.S. Market with a New Name and a Fully Localized Version
French automotive tech entrepreneur Mathieu Blondeau announces the expansion of OptimCar to the U.S. market. Following a $400,000 investment in 2024 to develop a new version of the software in France, a full adaptation is now underway for American dealerships. The platform is currently being translated, customized, and rebranded for the U.S., with an official launch under a new name expected in late 2025 or early 2026. - June 19, 2025 - Optimcar
Bullet Proof Diesel Introduces the BulletProof John Deere RE545151 EGR Cooler with H-Core Technology™
Bullet Proof Diesel, a leader in diesel engine reliability, proudly announced the launch of the John Deere EGR Cooler featuring revolutionary H-Core Technology™. This cutting-edge EGR cooler is designed to enhance durability and reliability for John Deere tractors. - June 17, 2025 - Bullet Proof Diesel
Agile Auto Appoints Stephen Wrighton as Chief of Technology
Agile Auto is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Wrighton as Chief Technology Officer. With over 20 years of experience in enterprise software development and IT leadership, Wrighton brings a unique blend of technical expertise and strategic insight to Agile Auto, Inc. As CTO, he will... - June 09, 2025 - Agile Auto
Extreme Handyman Service Launches EV Charging Station Installation Services to Power Seattle’s Electric Future
Seattle-based home services provider Extreme Handyman Service introduces expert electric vehicle (EV) charging installation, helping homeowners and businesses transition to a cleaner more connected future. - May 20, 2025 - Extreme Handyman Services
SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ford Mustang Convertible Now Available
The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control from Mods4cars is now available for the 7th Gen Ford Mustang Convertible. It enables the convertible top to be opened and closed via one-touch while driving. A short press of the button starts the automatic top movement. - April 26, 2025 - Mods4cars
THINKWARE Celebrates Easter with Limited-Time Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE's latest and best-selling dash cams are on sale. - April 23, 2025 - THINKWARE
Agile Auto Appoints Keith Shrader as Director of Sales
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Keith Shrader as Director of Sales. Keith brings extensive experience in the automotive industry, with a strong track record of accelerating revenue growth and executing strategic sales initiatives to drive success. - April 07, 2025 - Agile Auto