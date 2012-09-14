PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

John R. Hill Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John R. Hill of Pella, Iowa has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the automotive detailing field. About John R. Hill John Hill has over 45 years experience in the automotive detailing... - December 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

PowerCharge™ Electrifies the Market with a New Commercial Charging Station PowerCharge™, a subsidiary of Moser Services Group, LLC, stays ahead of the EV charging market by introducing a new commercial electric vehicle charging station: Pro-Lightning Series. PowerCharge™ has designed their new Pro-Lightning Series to be powerful, durable, and flexible. These heavy-duty... - December 15, 2019 - PowerCharge

Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC Partnering with mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services - December 06, 2019 - Auto Driveaway

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

Video-in-Motion Unlocker SmartTV from Mods4cars for BMW Vehicles Reduced in Price The company, Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their SmartTV modules for BMW. With the installed module the passenger will be able to use and operate the TV and DVD system during the drive. - November 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

Introducing ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment ELEV8 Performance Powertrain Treatment uses revolutionary nanotechnology to dramatically reduce engine friction and heat in order to significantly increase horsepower and fuel economy while significantly reducing engine wear and emissions. - November 07, 2019 - ELEV8 Performance Products

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the BMW 6 Series Permanently Reduced in Price The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of its retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW 6 Series (E64). It enables the convertible top to be operated while driving via One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control. - November 02, 2019 - Mods4cars

Quadratec Hires Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer Quadratec, Inc., the world's largest independent retailer of Jeep parts and accessories, Monday announced the appointment of Ralph Mondeaux as Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately. As CMO, Mondeaux will oversee the planning, development and execution of Quadratec’s product marketing and... - October 23, 2019 - Quadratec

Luxembourg Company Carlex Makes a Significant Contribution to the Car of the Future Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. is investing in "the car of the future," having taken an active role in the proTRon EVOLUTION Project being developed by the Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). The automotive glass manufacturer supplied a progressively engineered windshield... - October 21, 2019 - Carlex

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini with Many New Features The SmartTOP additional cabriolet top control for the BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Cabrio allows One-Touch top operation while driving, as well as the convertibles top to be operated via the vehicles key. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, has now added numerous new functions to the convertible module to increase ease of use. - October 19, 2019 - Mods4cars

Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO - October 14, 2019 - The Tire Mom

SmartTOP Add-on Convertible Top Control for McLaren 675LT Spider Now Available The SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 675LT Spider. The retrofit cabriolet module allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. The convertible top can also be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - October 10, 2019 - Mods4cars

Retail Merchant Services and MotorK Launch New "Book & Pay" Digital Platform for UK Garages and Automotive Aftermarket GarageK is a platform especially designed for the aftersales and car service market, to help them manage their online presence and after-sales services, including payments processing via RMS – a unique feature that differentiates this solution from other competitors. - October 03, 2019 - Retail Merchant Services

Tire Mom Started National Safety Tour This Week Diana Hubner, author of "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," will be traveling all across America from October 1 - November 8 to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - October 02, 2019 - The Tire Mom

Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA

SmartTOP Additional Cabriolet Top Control for the New BMW Z4 Available Soon The retrofitted SmartTOP cabriolet module by Mods4cars will soon also be available for the new BMW Z4 (G29). Among other things, it enables the convertibles top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles key with just a touch of a button. - September 21, 2019 - Mods4cars

Widow Launching Second National Tire Safety Tour Diana Hubner’s book, "The Tire Mom: My Highway to Healing," is the story of her national tire-giveaway tour to raise awareness of tire manufacture dates. - September 18, 2019 - The Tire Mom

HONK Technologies Names Rochelle Thielen EVP Partnerships to Accelerate Innovation Across the Roadside Assistance Ecosystem HONK Technologies, the platform for connecting drivers, towing professionals and insurers, today announces that Rochelle Thielen, an automotive industry expert with over fifteen years of experience in the Auto Physical Damage (APD) and Insurtech space has been named to the newly created role of Executive... - August 27, 2019 - HONK Technologies

DD Audio’s EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material Now Shipping DD Audio, a manufacturer of high performance audio equipment, proudly introduces the newly revised EA-3.1 Energy Attenuation Material. - August 25, 2019 - DD Audio

CougarShield® Completes Successful Thailand International Motor Expo 2018 CougarShield® celebrates successful exhibition after a colossal 1.53 million visitors visited the Motor Expo. - August 22, 2019 - CougarShield International

SmartTOP Cabriolet Module for Bentley Continental GTC Now with Plug and Play Adapter The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Bentley Cabriolet is now available with a new Plug and Play adapter. With it the manufacturer, Mods4cars, ensures an even easier installation. The retrofitted convertible module allows the convertibles top to be operated while driving. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicles key. - August 15, 2019 - Mods4cars

Nova USA’s Apitong Oil Enhances the Durability & Luster of Automotive Wood Product Applications Nova USA’s Apitong Oil was specifically-designed to enhance the durability and beauty of nearly all exterior wood products used in heavy duty automotive and industrial applications. Developed with a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, Apitong Oil’s... - July 17, 2019 - Nova USA

SmartTOP Cabriolet Top Control for Jaguar F-Type Convertible with New Functions The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Jaguar F-Type Convertible allows the top to be opened and closed from a distance using the original vehicles key. In addition, the top can be operated via the interior key with One-Touch. Now, many new features have been added to the cabriolet module. - July 12, 2019 - Mods4cars

Operate the Cabriolet Top on Renault Megane CC II and III While Driving Per One-Touch The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by the company Mods4cars for the Renault Megane CC II and III allows the top to be operated while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top of the Renault Megane CC III can be opened and closed from a distance using the original vehicles key. - June 29, 2019 - Mods4cars

PowerSports Extreme Digital Marketing Adds ReplicatorX Image Duplicator to Its AI-Based Customer Experience Management (CXMAi) Platform PSX Digital dealership partners report over a 60% increase in consumer website engagement with the launch of inventory image duplication technology, ReplicatorX. - June 24, 2019 - PowerSports Xtreme Digital Marketing

10 Safest Used Cars for 2019 - VINCheckPro If you are looking for a reliable and safe used car to purchase, there are several options verified by VINCheckPro.com for you. Here are some of the most suitable options at your disposal for 2019. Volvo XC60 SUV You probably know that this brand has a reputation of safety associated with its products. - June 20, 2019 - VINCheckPro

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New President Chemist, car builder, innovator... the perfect fit to take the lead at P.O.R. Products. P.O.R. Products, Inc. names Jason Anagnostis, Ph.D. as the new President and Chief Technical Officer of the automotive coating company well known for the POR-15 Brand of products. - June 12, 2019 - POR Products

SMP Selects TFI Envision, Inc. to Develop Their 2018 Annual Report SMP once again select TFI Envision, Inc. to develop their 2018 annual report. This is the seventh consecutive year of TFI Envision designing the SMP Annual Report. - June 07, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Falcon Car Rental Launches New Website to Improve User Experience and Add New Rental Features Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle. The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car you... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental

New SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider Now Available As of now the new SmartTOP convertible top control by the company Mods4cars is available for the Ferrari 360 and F430 Spider. It allows the top to be opened and closed while driving via One-Touch. A short press of the button activates the automatic top movement. - May 26, 2019 - Mods4cars

Glorails Introduces Their Smart RGB Bluetooth Glorails Smart automotive light bars. Smart enough to know what state you are in and restrict any illegal colors for that state via Bluetooth phone App. - May 18, 2019 - Glorails

THINKWARE Teams Up with EchoMaster to Supply a Dash Cam Bundle for Ford’s Authorized Accessory Program Two THINKWARE Dash Cam Kits, powered by EchoMaster have been certified as official accessories by Ford Motor Company. - May 02, 2019 - THINKWARE

SMP Taps TFI Envision for Two More Scholarship Programs Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) tapped TFI Envision, Inc. again to help facilitate two more Automotive Scholarship programs - Blue Streak® "Stronger Than Ever" Automotive Scholarship Contest and Standard®"Bigger, Better Diesel" Automotive Scholarship Contest. The 2019... - April 27, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class with New Functions The SmartTOP convertible top control for Mercedes-Benz E-Class (A207) allows the convertibles top to be opened and closed while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the convertible top can be operated using the vehicles key. The manufacturer Mods4cars has added numerous new features to the retrofit cabriolet module. - April 20, 2019 - Mods4cars

ALSS QuickTrick Alignment is Proud to Announce Their 2019 Partnership & Support of the 1st Annual 2019 "Shakedown to SEMA Tour" ALSS – QuickTrick Alignment, a local inventor and manufacturer of portable wheel alignment products, will be cheering on as six of the world’s best builders compete against time to build the raddest truck rides seen. The builders have approximately 6 months remaining to get their rides SEMA... - April 09, 2019 - Alignment Simple Solutions

P.O.R. Products, Inc. Announces New Refinish Division The 96-year-old family-owned business well known for Automotive Restoration products is adding a new division to focus on Automotive Refinish Coatings. - April 04, 2019 - POR Products

Vogue Tyre Debuts the All-New Signature V Black SCT2 Vogue Tyre is excited to announce the Signature V Black SCT2, a redesigned all-season performance tire for the growing SUV, crossover and truck segment that delivers a superior blend of all-around performance, durability and safety. The Signature V Black SCT2’s all-new innovative tread design... - April 02, 2019 - Vogue Tyre and Rubber Company

SmartTOP Enables Convertible Top Control via Remote for All Peugeot CC Models The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, allows the opening and closing of the top while driving with One-Touch for all Peugeot CC models. In addition, the top can be operated from a distance via the existing vehicle key. - March 23, 2019 - Mods4cars

autopom! Launches New, User-Friendly Website autopom!’s new website makes it easier than ever for drivers to find extended vehicle warranty replacement plans. - March 21, 2019 - autopom!

President Electronics USA Introduces the "WALKER II FCC" CB Radio DIN size classic style chrome face CB radio loaded with state of the art features such as 7 Color Display, USB Charging Port, Beeping SWR Meter, Electret/Dynamic mic compatible and more. - March 19, 2019 - President Electronics USA

Sweden’s SKF Teams Up with MCB for Automotive Aftermarket Services in the Middle East Technical support beyond product sales - This is the focal point of the newly established partnership between SKF, the world’s leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and Mineral Circles Bearings (MCB), one of the pioneering auto bearing specialists in the UAE. As SKF’s new automotive... - March 18, 2019 - Mineral Circles Bearings

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for their... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

TFI Envision Takes Top International Summit Emerging Media Award TFI Envision, Inc. was selected as a Leader Award Winner in the 2018 Summit Emerging Media Award competition. - February 24, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

Unity Automotive Suspension Compressor Line Announcement Unity Automotive’s ELITE SUSPENSION is now offering a full line of compressors as full air supply units; including full cage, relays, and all necessary components for simple plug and play installation. - February 16, 2019 - Unity Automotive LLC.

Mission Federal Credit Union Conducts Survey to Learn How San Diegans Shop for Cars Mission Federal Credit Union, San Diego’s largest, locally-based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, conducted a survey of 400 San Diegans between the ages of 25 and 54, to learn about how San Diegans shop for a new vehicle. Questions explored how survey participants shop... - February 11, 2019 - Mission Federal Credit Union

SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC with New Features The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC (R172) enables One-Touch convertible top operation while driving as well as the operation of the top via the vehicles key. The manufacturer Mods4cars has now added many new features to the cabriolet module to further increase ease of use. - February 09, 2019 - Mods4cars

Luminit LLC Announces Joint Venture with RiT Display for Next-Gen Automotive Optics Taiwan-based Luminit Automotive Technologies will develop and manufacture optical solutions for automotive taillights and next-generation light sources for LiDAR and HUD applications. - January 24, 2019 - Luminit

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro