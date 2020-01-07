WCA is Sponsoring "How to Navigate Complex Contractor Sales and Use Tax" in Madison, WI

Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

This Seminar will be held on January 24, 2020 starting at 9:00 AM Central Time. The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-827-2880, Ext. 221 Madison, WI, January 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Sales and Income Tax Advisory Network LLC and BCMA Wisconsin invite you to participate in a two part seminar titled, “How to Navigate Complex Contractor Sales and Use Tax Laws.”Holly Hoffman (former WI DOR auditor, speaker, and contractor tax law specialist) will share tips, tricks, and resources available to help business professionals comply with complex sales and use tax laws.This Seminar will be held on January 24, 2020 starting at 9:00 AM Central Time. The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-827-2880, Ext. 221 Contact Information BCMA

Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



