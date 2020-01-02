WCA Presents “How To Manage The Emerging Challenges In Credit & Collections” Webinar

Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

anywhere, WI, January 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- During this program, WCA will address these trends:- Credit authority combined with accountability- The need for continuous process improvement- A greater focus on proactive credit risk management- The challenges associated with increased focus one exporting- The use of automation in collections and to make better credit decisions- The application and use of better tools to measure credit team performanceThis Webinar will be held on January 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-827-2880, Ext. 221

Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



