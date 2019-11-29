RTCritical Introduces New LinkedIn Page

Press Releases RTCritical Press Release

Boise, ID, November 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The new Software-as-a-Service company, RTCritical now has a business page on LinkedIn. The new page will receive posts surrounding the business's latest news, including status on new or upcoming major releases, when new features are beginning development, tested, and released into the software, important updates around bugs and bug fixes, blog updates, and more. The Linked In page can be found at https://www.linkedin.com/company/rtcritical.

About RTCritical:

RTCritical is a Software-as-a-Service company founded in 2019, focused on helping clients manage their business critical systems. RTCritical is their initial and main product, that will provide Real Time, Cloud Based Monitoring & Alerting for their clients job schedulers and servers. Initially supported job schedulers will include Linux/Unix Cron, and Windows Task Scheduler. Supported Servers will include Linux/Unix and Windows Servers. Their product is currently in development. More details can be found at their website http://www.rtcritical.com.

Contact Information
RTCritical
Nicholas Volk
303-652-7817
http://www.rtcritical.com

Nicholas Volk

303-652-7817



http://www.rtcritical.com



