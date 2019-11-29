Uno Smart, the New UPS-able Adjustable Base by Magniflex

Press Releases Magniflex USA Ltd. Press Release

Miami, FL, November 29, 2019 --(



The Uno Smart, with its single rail design, offers an array of features including raising the head to 68 degrees and the feet to 38 degrees. The tubular steel construction comes with a heavy lift motor of up to 800 lbs. Safety features include an emergency power-down option as well as power surge protection. The Uno Smart also includes a 3” side rail, (6) 2” diameter recessed steel legs, and adjustable height options.



Accompanying the great features of the Uno Smart are a host of functions for consumers to enjoy. The wireless remote includes a flashlight, 6-button movement, and Bluetooth functionality that allows users to control the base directly from an app on their phone. Users will be able to select pre-programmed settings including head up/down, feet up/down, zero gravity, and flat.



High shipping costs, long ETAs, and the frustrations of scheduling a delivery become a thing of the past with the Uno Smart, which is able to be shipped via UPS. Consumers can look forward to curbside delivery and fewer restrictions on residential addresses.



Magniflex offers a 20-year limited warranty that includes 3-year parts and in-home service and a 20-year mechanical parts replacement on the Uno Smart adjustable base. Along with the warranty, a toll-free call center is available to provide consumers additional support.



