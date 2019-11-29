Mind Matters Hypnosis Offers Help During the Holidays

Press Releases Mind Matters Hypnosis Press Release

Hypnosis can help with Holiday stress, anxiety and grief, as well as eating and drinking addictions.

Maybe you suffer from social anxiety, and find large gatherings intimidating, or perhaps you are grieving because you lost a loved one recently? Maybe the thought of over eating, over drinking and gaining weight has you worried?



According to an article in Psychology Today, 40% of adults are riddled with social anxiety around the holidays and many turn to food and alcohol as coping mechanisms, which can result in a downward spiral.



Hypnosis is a safe and effective method to battle anxiety, overcome grief and manage healthy choices. So, if you dread the thought of the holidays, let us help you face them with confidence and even joy.



