Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

Discover How to Power Up After Experiencing Depression by Exciting New Author Adam Bowcutt, Co-Founder of Xnforce; Focused on Proactive Mental Health to Save Lives New Book released that helps men from 18-45 years that have experienced depression and are now lacking confidence. - December 12, 2019 - Xnforce

Better Beginnings to Provide the First FDA-Approved Medication for Postpartum Depression Better Beginnings, a private health care facility in Florida, to provide the first FDA-approved medication for Postpartum Depression (PPD) in a welcoming environment where therapy and daytime nursery care for baby are available. - December 07, 2019 - Better Beginnings

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family Located at Travis Air Force Base, CA Landin, a 12-year-old boy from Travis Air Force Base, CA, received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Landin's service dog, Healy, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Landin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - December 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

SOS International Meditation Center in Lisle Featured on Cover of “Metal Architecture” The people who live in DuPage County, Illinois are used to seeing the Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center as they drive through Lisle, Wheaton, and Naperville. What they’re not used to seeing is it pictured on the cover of a respected architectural magazine, Metal Architecture... - December 07, 2019 - Science of Spirituality

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

Mind Matters Hypnosis Offers Help During the Holidays Hypnosis can help with Holiday stress, anxiety and grief, as well as eating and drinking addictions. - November 29, 2019 - Mind Matters Hypnosis

Citizens Commission on Human Rights Premieres New Documentary in Nashville The Citizens Commission on Human Rights Nashville Chapter (CCHR Nashville) recently held the premiere of the new gripping documentary ECT: Therapy or Torture, in which victims of ECT tell of the irreparable damage of blasting a person’s brain with as much as 640 volts of electricity. One victim... - November 29, 2019 - CCHR Nashville

Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release. - November 27, 2019 - Carey Conley

Rural Hospital Finds Success in Cottage’s Intensive Outpatient Therapy Model Hamilton Healthcare System Sees Increased Volumes and Good Patient Outcomes - November 20, 2019 - Cottage Management

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson Hosting Denver Book Signing and Celebration Event for "Keep Looking Up" The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO. - November 13, 2019 - Carey Conley

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible disabilities... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Glenelg Country School Welcomes Pediatric Occupational Therapist to Discuss Importance of Outdoor Play on Child Development Event Promotes Glenelg Country School’s Philosophy of Educating the Whole Child and to Developing Curricula That Provides Well-rounded Experiences to Their Students. Open and Free to the Public. - October 25, 2019 - Glenelg Country School

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

DreamCloud Psychiatry Receives 2019 Best of Miami Beach Award Miami Beach award program honors DreamCloud Psychiatry with its highest achievement. - October 16, 2019 - DreamCloud Psychiatry

Indie Book Publisher Black Rose Writing Issues Suspense Novel That Fuses Current USA Opioid and Anxiety Epidemics Author Marc Berlin borrows from media headlines to masterfully weave a disturbing tale of psychological suspense. - October 15, 2019 - Marc Berlin

Innovative Free-to-List Mental Health Service Directory Improves Access to Mental Health Services TherapyRoute.com offers a free to list international mental health service directory that empowers visitors to find psychologists and other mental health service providers quickly. Innovative features include socially relevant filters (Black, LGBT+, Non-binary, female) and tools that enable professionals to create their own website and publish high quality content. - October 15, 2019 - Therapy Route

An Individualized Path to Healing Through Equine Therapy How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Elemental Mental Health: New Extended Hours Making Mental Health Counseling as easy and convenient as possible. Starting in October, Elemental Mental Health will be extending our hours for pre-scheduled appointments. Patients will now have the ability to schedule appointments for evenings and weekends. - October 07, 2019 - Elemental Mental Health

First Nonprofit Personal Training Service in Central Florida for Income Restricted Individuals is Now Offering Exercise Solutions to Disadvantaged Populations Apt Fitness offers income-based exercise solutions to manage symptoms of autism, ADHD, depression, anxiety, and other cognitive and neurological conditions. - October 07, 2019 - Apt Fitness, Inc.

Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland Honored at World Mental Health Seminar Convening Now in Lillestrøm Norway Today, Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland, former Prime Minister of Norway and Director-General Emeritus of the World Health Organization, was the very first recipient of the prestigious Rudyard n. Propst Award, conferred by Clubhouse International in recognition of individuals who make extraordinary contributions... - September 30, 2019 - Clubhouse International

Chicago’s 1st Annual Grief and Healing Conference, the Renew Conference, Helps Those Struggling Spiritual Medium and Mentor Stacey Lynn Cripps hosts the upcoming Renew Conference in Naperville, Illinois. This heart-warming event will bring peace and joy to those struggling. - September 30, 2019 - Stacey Lynn Cripps

NY’s Mindful Urgent Care Tackling Critical Needs with New Model for Mental Health and Addiction Services New York’s Mindful Urgent Care has become the first and only chain of clinics in New York to provide same day in-network mental health care and addiction services. The clinics offer a completely streamlined process with same-day appointments and with most insurance plans accepted. - September 30, 2019 - Mindful Urgent Care

P.A.V.E. Press Publishes Practical Self-Help for Those Struggling to Overcome Trauma A practical tool for those struggling to rise above past trauma and step into joy and fulfillment is now available from P.A.V.E. Press through Ingram Sparks and KDP, "Awaken Your Joy: A Practical Guide To Embrace Fulfillment." - September 26, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

World Mental Health Seminar Convenes in Norway, Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland to Receive Special Honor, President of Parliament Tone Wilhelmsen Trøen to Open Proceedings Clubhouse International, a global org. working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, will co-host The Clubhouse International World Seminar 2019, Sept 28 - Oct 3, in Lilleström, Norway. The Seminar organizers are honored to welcome Mrs. Tone Wilhelmsen Trøen, President of the Norwegian Parliament, and Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland in recognition of individuals who make extraordinary contributions to improving the lives of people with mental illness. - September 25, 2019 - Clubhouse International

VOS Digital Media Group Now Offering Health Content from Harvard Health Publishing Harvard Health Publishing Provides Expert Health Information and Advice. - September 24, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019 Future Horizons will be hosting the Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019. - September 22, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Healing the Trauma Within, Women’s Empowerment Summit 15 Daring Women Share Their Methods to Move from Victim to Victorious. - September 21, 2019 - Daring Woman, Inc.

Camp and Its Lasting Impact; a Study from the American Camp Association ACA’s 5-year study explores the ways summer camps prepare youth for the rest of their lives by decreasing stress levels and improving social relationships. - September 19, 2019 - American Camp Association

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Monroe, NJ Michael, an 8-year-old little boy from Monroe, NJ, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Michael’s service dog, Kelly will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Michael’s parents are looking forward to having... - September 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oak Ridge, NC Morgan is a 7-year-old who enjoys swimming, cheerleading, going to the beach and boating with her family. Morgan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Morgan’s service dog, Iris, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities... - September 11, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz Receives 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award from WVU Eberly College Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz, CEO of ABA Technologies, Inc. and University Professor of Behavior Analysis at Florida Institute of Technology, is the 2019 recipient of West Virginia University Eberly College’s Distinguished Alumni Award. Eberly College of Arts and Sciences offers a slate of nationally... - September 10, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Art Mall Global Reaches Out to All Art Related Youth Oriented Charities to Fund, Promote and Expand the #ArtHeals Movement Globally Art Mall Global launches global #ArtHeals Movement; #ArtHeals Celebrity Art Auctions to be held in Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, NYC, with Fine Artists “M’Lilo” and many others; Art Mall Global embraces the AutoFOCUS Awards in Miami, FL. - September 04, 2019 - Art Mall Global

Special Delivery for a Very Lucky Mayville Resident A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Centennial Harvest Wellness Institute Appoints Two New Board Members to Join the Fight Against Mental Health Illnesses, While Raising Awareness "Centennial Harvest Wellness Institute is very pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. James Scheu, MBA and Ms. Diedra Price, MA, PhD (candidate) to the Board of Directors. The organization is preparing to launch educational, counseling and psychotherapy services to Claremont, Pomona and nearby communities," said Joseph Garland, Fellow of The American College of Healthcare Executives. - September 01, 2019 - Centennial Harvest Wellness Institute

New Website Launched as Resource for Childhood Sexual Abuse Victims Website Offers Links to Resources and Information About Legal Options for Civil Justice - August 30, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness 2019 – Raising Funds to Support Canadian Veterans and Their Families Into the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness is an initiative aimed at raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families suffering for the devastating consequences of depression, PTSD and other forms of mental illness. - August 29, 2019 - PPCLI Foundation

Samantha M. Ruth, Transformational Psychologist Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of Distinction by P.O.W.E.R. Manhasset, New York, August 21, 2019 Samantha M. Ruth, Transformational Psychologist and proud resident of Denver, Colorado has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Woman of Distinction for the third quarter of 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)... - August 22, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story "Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.