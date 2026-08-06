Mental Health News
News about psychiatric disorders, such as clinical depression, bipolar disorder, dementia and anxiety. Get information about mental health practitioners, strategies, resources, products and services for patients, caregivers and professionals.
Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
Focus Clinic Adds Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner to Advance Its Vision as Michigan's Premier ADHD Center of Excellence
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice in Wyoming, Michigan, announced that Nicholus "Nick" Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership, including faculty and program director roles at Grand Valley State University's Physician Assistant Studies Program. He was named MAPA Educator of the Year in 2024. - July 21, 2026 - Focus Clinic
CCHR Tennessee Joins International Protest to Expose Coercive and Failed Mental Health Practices at Psychiatric Convention
Group Calls for Ending Electroshock and Greater Disclosure of Psychiatric Drug Risks Linked to Violence - July 20, 2026 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
Tahlia Rahme Brings Warm, Evidence-Based Child Psychology to Melbourne
As demand for accessible youth mental health services rise across Australia, MLA Psychology strengthens its clinical offering with the appointment of neuroaffirming child and adolescent psychologist Tahlia Rahme. - July 13, 2026 - MLA Psychology
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Researchers Identify Key Factors That Build Resilience and Support Mental Health in Female Athletes
This longitudinal study highlights modifiable factors that may help reduce depression, anxiety, PTSD and stress - July 07, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Neel Patel
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Neel Patel, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Patel will be practicing... - July 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Common Threads Project Releases Community Impact Report Documenting Transformative Healing for Survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence
Common Threads Project Releases 2025 Community Impact Report. Common Threads Project (CTP), a nonprofit delivering trauma-processing care for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, has released Heard. Held. Healing. — Its 2025 Community Impact Report. The report documents outcomes across seven program sites in the U.S., Ecuador, Nepal, Nigeria, and Ukraine. In 2025, 220+ survivors participated in healing circles; 85.5% said that making story cloths helped them heal. - June 25, 2026 - Common Threads Project
New Book Offers Practical Solutions to Prevent Suicide in Jails and Prisons
A correctional psychiatrist's 25-year journey into the hidden causes of suicide behind bars, and the practical lessons that can save lives and prevent lawsuits. - June 24, 2026 - Dr. A.E. Daniel with Daniel Forensic Psychiatric
MLA Psychology Strengthens Mental Health Support Across Victoria with Tahlia Rahme
MLA Psychology today announced that Tahlia Rahme, a fully registered psychologist, is expanding her practice to deliver comprehensive diagnostic assessments and evidence-based therapy for children, adolescents, and young adults across Melbourne and regional Victoria. - June 14, 2026 - MLA Psychology
MLA Psychology’s Tahlia Rahme Brings Neuroaffirming Child and Adolescent Psychology to Families Across Australia Via Telehealth
MLA Psychology today announced the availability of specialist psychological services for children, adolescents and young adults, led by AHPRA-registered psychologist Tahlia Rahme. - June 14, 2026 - MLA Psychology
MLA Psychology Expands Neuroaffirming Care for Children and Teens Across Melbourne and Australia with Tahlia Rahme
MLA Psychology, a psychology practice dedicated to accessible and inclusive mental health support, today announced the addition of Tahlia Rahme to its clinical team. An AHPRA-registered psychologist, Tahlia brings a warm, neuroaffirming approach to child and adolescent psychology — serving... - June 14, 2026 - MLA Psychology
BrainHeal Launches a New Online Wellness Space Where People Can Just Talk to Someone and Feel Lighter
BrainHeal is an online wellness community based in India, built around one simple belief, that everyone deserves someone to talk to and a space to feel lighter. In a world where people are more connected than ever yet increasingly lonely, BrainHeal offers a warm, judgment free, peer to peer space where anyone can talk, be heard, and calm their mind. - June 13, 2026 - Brain Heal
MyConcussionDR Announces Public Support for the American Center for Cures
Brain health education team joins national initiative to fund the prevention and cure of major diseases, citing its shared commitment to families, accountability, and long-term neurological health. - June 08, 2026 - MyconcussionDR
"I'm Fine - a Lie Lived. A Childhood Survived. A Story Told - On My Terms," by Gina Gee
A heartbreaking memoir that turns pain into purpose and gives a real look at what it is like to be raised with unthinkable intergenerational trauma and childhood abuse, what it takes to heal, and the ways that trauma presents itself long after leaving the environment. - June 05, 2026 - Gina Gee
"How Deep is the Wound?" Receives Silver Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award
"How Deep Is the Wound?" received a Silver Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the category of Self-Help in recognition of its contribution to helping readers better understand emotional pain. Drawing from psychology, neuroscience, and clinical experience, the book offers a nuanced perspective on trauma, emotional wounds, and healing, encouraging greater self-awareness, resilience, and compassion in the face of life's challenges. - June 05, 2026 - Antonieta Contreras
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). - May 31, 2026 - North Star Senior Advisors
Diyonne L. McGraw Honored as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Diyonne L. McGraw of Gainesville, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental healthcare and social... - May 28, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
Doris O. Iheagwam Featured in Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
As a distinguished member of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, is featured in the current issue of the organization’s magazine. She was selected for a two-page spread for her outstanding contributions and... - May 08, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Discovery Point Retreat Data Shows 52% Reduction in Distress for Addiction Clients
New outcomes study of 388 clients demonstrates the effectiveness of a full continuum of care in treating co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. - May 07, 2026 - Discovery Point Retreat
Midwest Special Needs Trust Honors Sarah Giboney with Prestigious Jerry Zafft Award for Leadership in Special Needs Trust
Midwest Special Needs Trust is proud to announce that Sarah Giboney has received the Jerry Zafft Award for her dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to special needs trusts. As a member of the Board of Trustees, she has expanded the organization's reach, updated trust policies and documents, and guided a name change, helping Midwest Special Needs Trust become leaders in pooled trust services. - May 05, 2026 - Midwest Special Needs Trust
Clubhouse International and Fountain House Announce 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action for May 4 - 8
Clubhouse International and Fountain House are leading the 4th Annual U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action, a nationwide initiative during Mental Health Awareness Month that highlights the Clubhouse Model and engages policymakers, communities, and partners in advancing mental health recovery. - May 04, 2026 - Clubhouse International
Clubhouse International Hosts Global Initiative to Raise Funds and Awareness for Mental Illness Recovery
Clubhouse Giving Day™ will take place on May 1, uniting communities around the world in a powerful show of support for mental health recovery. This global day of action drives urgent awareness and critical funding for Clubhouse International and its growing network of Clubhouses -... - May 01, 2026 - Clubhouse International
CCHR Says New OIG Report Raises Concerns about U.S. Nursing Homes Drugging Elderly with Antipsychotics
Vulnerable elderly residents face serious risks and premature death from antipsychotics. - April 28, 2026 - Citizens Commission on Human Rights International
MLA Psychology Welcomes Tahlia Rahme, Strengthening Support for Children and Adolescents with ASD and ADHD
MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the addition of Tahlia Rahme to its growing team of dedicated clinicians. - April 28, 2026 - MLA Psychology
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
LeaderboardMA Launches Coaching Marketplace—Empowering Personal and Life Coaches to Scale Their Impact
LeaderboardMA LLC proudly announces the launch of its innovative Coaching Marketplace, a transformational platform designed specifically for personal and life coaches. By combining cutting-edge tools, seamless payment systems, and integrated video sessions, this marketplace creates an unparalleled environment for coaches to expand their reach, optimize their workflows, and deliver life-changing results. - April 21, 2026 - LeaderboardMA LLC
Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition Opposes Department of Education Rule That Prices Therapists Out of Careers
The Mental Health Workforce Student Loan Affordability Coalition, an alliance of eight major mental health professional organizations representing approximately 60% of America's clinical mental health workforce, is opposing a proposed federal rule that would slash federal student loan limits for mental health professionals. - April 17, 2026 - American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy
Maria Droste Counseling Center to Host Inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health Tournament in Denver
On May 2, MDCC will host its inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health event at Mile Hi Pickleball, bringing the community together for a round-robin tournament, silent auction, and local engagement during Mental Health Awareness Month. Proceeds support affordable, sliding-scale therapy for Denver residents, expanding access to care regardless of ability to pay. - April 16, 2026 - Maria Droste Counseling Center
MLA Psychology Announces Specialist Support in Child and Adolescent Therapy with Tahlia Rahme
MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its child and adolescent services, led by psychologist Tahlia Rahme. - April 14, 2026 - MLA Psychology
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World
Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world. - April 07, 2026 - Digital Wellness Day
Client Authored Case Study Explores Psychotherapy, AI, and the Reclamation of Narrative Agency
New SSRN paper examines collaboration, power, and epistemic risk in psychotherapy - April 01, 2026 - Mark A. Michaels
TJ Woodward Debuts “Unharmable,” a New Talk Show Challenging Traditional Narratives Around Trauma and Healing
Unharmable with TJ Woodward is a talk show and podcast exploring the idea that beneath trauma, conditioning, and life experiences there is an essential part of us that remains whole and untouched. Through conversations with therapists, thought leaders, and innovators, TJ Woodward invites listeners into a new conversation about healing, moving beyond brokenness and rediscovering the unharmable essence within. - March 14, 2026 - Unharmable Talk Show
Listening to Spravato™ Publishes a New Standard for Music‑Assisted Support in Esketamine Treatment
Listening to Spravato™, a guide to music‑assisted support for esketamine treatment, is now available in print and digital formats. Written by jazz musician and technologist Justin Page, the book introduces a practical, safety‑forward framework for using music to enhance patient stability, emotional grounding, and therapeutic outcomes during Spravato® sessions. - March 12, 2026 - Justin Page
Nashville Scientologists Bring Stress Relief Message to Broadway Crowds
Millions around the world started 2026 with resolutions for positive change. The most common relate to exercise, diet, finance and mental health. But now, two months into the year, many resolutions have already faded. According to a Forbes Health poll, many resolutions are lost by January, while... - March 05, 2026 - Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
MLA Psychology Embarks on a New Chapter in Providing Accessible, High-Quality Mental Health Care in Australia
MLA Psychology is pleased to announce the launching of something new and exciting that reflects its ongoing commitment to accessible, high-quality mental health care. - February 23, 2026 - MLA Psychology
Tamakio M. Patterson Named a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tamakio M. Patterson of Stockbridge, Georgia, has been named a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in healthcare. Patterson will be featured on the... - February 20, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Maria Hernandez-Lopez of South Pasadena, California, has been named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of psychiatry. She will be featured in a full-page article in the... - February 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Oxylon Wellness Announces Grand Opening Event & Partnership with RennerVation Foundation
Oxylon Wellness will officially launch on March 24, 2026, celebrating its mission to advance oxygen-based wellness while announcing a philanthropic partnership with Jeremy Renner’s RennerVation Foundation to support and empower youth. - February 12, 2026 - Oxylon Wellness, LLC
Break Free Foundation Announces Recovery on the Runway
The Break Free Foundation will return to New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with its signature runway show, Recovery on the Runway, held at The Refectory at Chelsea Square in Manhattan. More than a traditional fashion show, Recovery on the Runway transforms the catwalk into a... - January 30, 2026 - Break Free Foundation
New Motivational Speaking Services by Gideon DiMeglio Offers a Powerful Message of Resilience and Possibility for Students Across America
Nationally recognized motivational speaker, Gideon DiMeglio is offering new micro-curriculum for school assemblies, anti-bullying programs, and student empowerment events, redefining what's possible. Born without arms and with very short legs, Gideon has transformed what many would consider limitations into a platform for inspiring thousands of students across the nation. His unique perspective and authentic storytelling shift the mindsets of students and educators. - January 23, 2026 - Gideon Dimeglio