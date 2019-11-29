Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park Brings Christmas Chills to Western PA

Aidan@HauntedHillsEstate.com Uniontown, PA, November 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park in Uniontown will be opening "Happy Horror Days," an extensive and unique Haunted Christmas Experience, for 3 weekends in December. The Park, which opened to rave reviews this past Fall, has outfitted 2 of its Haunted Houses with outrageous holiday decor and new, festively fearful creatures. This promises to be a new type of experience for the area, complete with Rabid Elves, a Krampus, Dark Christmas Creatures, and of course, a run in with the man (soaked) in red himself."We are dedicated to providing unique, quality forms of entertainment to Western Pennsylvania," says Aidan Finnegan, the event's Marketing Director. "With Happy Horror Days, we offer an unconventional, yet fun way for local families and horror fans to celebrate the Holidays."The event features two individual Christmas-themed Haunted Houses; one being a two - floor maze of scenes and scenarios, that places visitors in the middle of a macabre Christmas party - gone horribly wrong. Across the park’s Midway area, visitors can also explore a gory interpretation of Santa’s Workshop. Detailed sets, strategic lighting, chilling sound effects and terrifying costumes further set the stage before live actors strike for the kill."Think of all the memories you had as a child around this time of year. Hot Cocoa, Christmas Lights, Snowmen, Santa coming down the chimney. We've turned Christmas Nostalgia completely on it's head. Some stuff is a little sick, but there's definitely a Tongue-In-Cheek element, and it's all part of the fun," says Finnegan.Happy HorrorDays will be open December 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21. Admission to the event is $25 per person, and tickets can be purchased either at the event or via their website, HauntedHillsEstate.comHaunted Hills Estate Scream Park is located at 236 Rolling Hills Estate Road, Uniontown, PA., 15401.For Media Use:Still Images from Happy HorrorDays can be found at:http://bit.ly/hhehorrordaysPlease credit: © Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park.Videos of Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park are also available at the following link to embed in coverage:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9iay67dxzh8n3Uag0MrrjQ/Media Contacts:Aidan P. FinneganHaunted Hills Estate Scream Park(724) 984-0642Aidan@HauntedHillsEstate.com