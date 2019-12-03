PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
S-PRO is Recognized as a Top Fintech Software Development Company by Clutch


S-PRO has been named a Top Financial Services Custom Software Development Company by Clutch and appeared on the list of the financial industry leaders.

Kyiv, Ukraine, December 03, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Today’s innovative solutions for a new generation of financial services develop the global economy and literally shape the future. P2P payments, digital wallets, and digital banking are not just trends, but quite common phenomena now.

S-PRO contributes to this digital transformation process, providing a full spectrum of software development services for banks and fintech startups. S-PRO has been named a Top Financial Services Custom Software Development Company by Clutch and appeared on the list of the financial industry leaders.

About S-PRO

S-PRO is a custom software development house with 150+ dedicated full-time in-house professionals on board. Being dedicated to the goal of accelerating the pace of digital innovation, S-PRO team welcomes a new era of fintech product development and helps companies satisfy the tech-savvy customer requirements.

S-PRO has expertise in:
- Blockchain implementation
- Big Data
- Cross-platform mobile development and web app development
- UI/UX design and branding
- Business solutions and company automatization

Fintech Software Development Services

From ideation to deployment and beyond, S-PRO offers more than just financial software development services. It provides versatile fintech development solutions that meet the requirements of the new economy and fast-evolving digital world.

Digital banking solutions:
- mobile banking
- credit scoring
- digitizing of customer loyalty programs for banking systems

Blockchain payment solutions:
- platforms for money transactions
- online trading and exchange solutions
- P2P marketplaces.

Why S-PRO?

The team has a 6-year-experience in the software development industry and has already shipped 100+ successive projects for clients from 27 countries. Their proficiency has been proven by other high-authoritative resources:

- S-PRO is recognized as a Top Blockchain Developer by Clutch.co
- It is rated among Top Mobile App Development Companies by GoodFirms.co
- The company is named a Top Blockchain Developer by Clutch.co

Do you want to incorporate tech innovations into your business and boost the efficiency of your financial services? Do not hesitate to discuss it with S-PRO’s experts at hi@s-pro.io or via a contact form.

Turn your boldest ideas into cutting-edge fintech products with S-PRO.
Dana Kachan
+44 800 041 8480
