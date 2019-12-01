Cloud Analogy Announces a Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration and Setup

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Dover, DE, December 01, 2019 --(



The webinar will be presented by the industry experts Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy and Indrajeet Agrawal, the Business Development Head at Cloud Analogy.



Ajay Dubedi will be guiding the attendees on how to plan, develop, and test powerful apps for Salesforce AppExchange and Indrajeet Agrawal, the Business Development Head at Cloud Analogy will make attendees understand how to configure and setup the Channel Order App (COA) that assists you to create, submit, and track orders with Salesforce and the License Management App (LMA) to manage leads and licenses.



The free and interactive webinar will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 2:30 PM GMT /8:00 PM IST.



In this insightful and engaging webinar, the attendees will learn:



how the Right AppExchange Development Checklist can help you plan, develop, and test applications for positive reviews, more downloads, enhanced product awareness, and huge profits.



all about creating, submitting, and tracking orders within Salesforce using the License Management App.



learn how to create leads and license records.



find out innovative ways to manage leads and licenses for your AppExchange products.



how you can use Channel Order App (COA) to submit initial orders for new customers.



how COA can help you submit add-on, upgrade, renew, reduce, and cancel orders for existing orders.



Webinar Information:

Topic: AppExchange Development Checklist strategies and COA+LMA Configuration And Setup



When: Wednesday, December 18, 2019



Time: 8:00 PM IST/2:30 PM GMT.



Host: Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy, and Indrajeet Agrawal, the Business Development Head at Cloud Analogy.



Register: Visit the webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website to register for this free and interactive webinar.



About Ajay Dubedi

Ajay Dubedi, the Founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy Pvt Ltd, recently attended YeurDreamin - the prestigious Salesforce Community Conference. The Yearly European TrailBlazer Community is a shining example of how Salesforce enthusiasts and specialists from different parts of the world come together to give back to the platform and the Salesforce community that has provided wonderful opportunities to all of them. Ajay shares his wonderful experiences at the YeurDreamin 2019 and concluded that this was an unforgettable experience and thanked everyone out there to inspire him and many others.



About Indrajeet Agrawal

Indrajeet Agrawal, a multi-task performer and highly motivated lead Salesforce Consultant at Cloud Analogy, has in-depth knowledge around all the configurations of Salesforce and of Force.com, Desk.com, Pardot, and more. Furthermore, he is a resourceful team player and has a high potential to deliver projects within stringent timelines. Indrajeet, a highly skilled professional, possesses excellent client interfacing, team handling, interpersonal, debugging, logical and analytical skills.



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation consulting, Salesforce customization consulting, and Salesforce customization. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, we offer end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Keep up to date on Cloud Analogy events and developments, join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648,

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

