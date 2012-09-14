PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra

Stratoscale Closes Down, Sardina Systems Offers Free Migration Path to FishOS OpenStack & Kubernetes Sardina Systems has announced free migration path to FishOS OpenStack and Kubernetes to all Stratoscale enterprise customers that want to continue to benefit from the multi-cloud hybrid platform. The Israeli startup Stratoscale has released an official note that the company has closed down. The Stratoscale... - December 19, 2019 - Sardina Systems

AI Journey for Furniture Retailers Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

Runecast Leverages Its Expertise to Stabilize and Fine-Tune AWS Hybrid Cloud Runecast Analyzer expanded to provide critical insights into both VMware and AWS hybrid cloud platforms. - December 04, 2019 - Runecast

Cloud Analogy Announces a Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration and Setup Cloud Analogy, one of the world's leading Salesforce development Companies and Salesforce Consulting Partners, has announced that it will be hosting a free Online Webinar on AppExchange Development Checklist and COA+LMA Configuration And Setup. The webinar will be presented by the industry experts Ajay... - December 01, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Asigra Named Finalist in 2019 SDC Awards for Cybersecurity-Powered OpEX Backup Appliance Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra

AdvisorVault’s 17a-4 Direct Cloud Plug-In is Elegant: Small FINRA Firms Are Saying AdvisorVault, the only storage provider for small FINRA firms, now has an elegant way to archive cloud data for 17a-4. - November 22, 2019 - AdvisorVault

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

CloudWave Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Humber River Hospital to Deliver Infrastructure and Support for MEDITECH and Enterprise Systems CloudWave is pleased to announce an extended strategic partnership with Humber River Hospital to support their MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Enterprise Infrastructure and Applications. CloudWave provides technical services for their highly advanced Dell EMC environment to ensure systems... - November 20, 2019 - CloudWave

Research Report Informs MSPs on CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Concerns Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra

Leading Pet Food Manufacturer Selects StayinFront TouchCG to Enhance Its Field Force Activities StayinFront has made an announcement that a leading pet food manufacturer has selected StayinFront’s solutions for improved field force efficiency. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions. - November 17, 2019 - StayinFront, Inc.

Salesmate Takes a Big Leap by Launching Sequences Salesmate made a big addition to its list of impeccable features by launching “Sequences” - a series of texts and emails sent at predefined time intervals. This useful addition is intended to make the life of sales reps easier. It eliminates the hassle of remembering and sending each email... - November 17, 2019 - Salesmate

Davos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software Davos Networks, a Swiss-based company providing comprehensive Cyber Security and Network Solutions, has today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Cloud Security Service Provider Check Point Software AG, a leading provider of Cyber Security solutions globally, to facilitate CloudGuard... - November 14, 2019 - Davos Networks

Cypherbridge Systems Introduces Ready to Use RA Microcontroller Partner Solutions Renesas Ecosystem Partner Cypherbridge Systems accelerates development of RA MCU IoT applications with SDKPac software solutions. Pre-integrated with RA FSP and MCU Evaluation Kits, SDKPac delivers out-of-box IoT connectivity, security, safety and reliability. - November 13, 2019 - Cypherbridge Systems LLC

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

Ryussi Technologies Releases MoSMB-S3 Gateway for Object Storage Vendors Ryussi Technologies, the developer of MoSMB, an enterprise grade SMB (Server Message Block) server, today announced the release of MoSMB S3 Cloud Gateway which allows users to securely connect to any S3 compatible object storage, public or private, with MoSMB using standard SMB (Server Message Block)... - November 13, 2019 - Ryussi Technologies

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

BizStream Achieves Kentico Microsoft Azure Competency BizStream, a West Michigan based software development company and Kentico Gold Partner, is proud to announce that it has achieved Kentico’s Microsoft Azure Competency. This competency is designed to recognize the Kentico Gold Partners, who have successfully launched Kentico projects in a Microsoft... - November 10, 2019 - BizStream

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

Cloudypedia Achieves the Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program Google Cloud Recognizes Cloudypedia’s Technical Proficiency and Proven Success In Application Development - November 09, 2019 - Cloudypedia

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the SQL Server Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory vs. Traditional Storage In hands-on testing, PT found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with Intel Optane DC persistent memory outperformed SATA SSD and NVMe drive configurations in SQL Server 2019 performance. - November 06, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Help Testers Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

MessageSolution Showcases Its Intelligent Data Classification and Privacy Protection with 50% Savings for Enterprises’ Office 365 Annual Renewals at 2019 Microsoft Ignite MessageSolution delivers award-winning information governance, enterprise compliance archiving, electronic discovery, cloud content security and intelligent backup for corporate email and network files. With ransomware remediation and phishing protection built in its cloud offerings, MessageSolution’s MCloud Platform provides flexible options for Office 365 plan changes that saved companies more than 50% on annual Office 365 renewals. - November 04, 2019 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Topicks Media Ltd. VoIP Announces Daily Promotion Details from All Major VoIP Service Providers Topicks Media Ltd. keeps users updated regarding promotional deals from popular VoIP service providers. - November 04, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.

CompuData Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program CompuData Verified as Citrix Ready Partner to Deliver Cloud Technology Platform Solution. - November 04, 2019 - CompuData

Canidium Launched Certified SAP® CPQ Packages, Making Implementations Much Easier Canidium's SAP-certified, CPQ packaged solution is now available for purchase. Canidium's unparalleled expertise after many successful SAP CPQ implementations has led to the development of these packages based on the needs of different-sized businesses. - November 02, 2019 - Canidium

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra

TapClicks Selects Xcalar to Power Machine Learning for Marketing Analytics and Intelligence With Xcalar, TapClicks delivers ML-driven guidance in its marketing analytics, intelligence and reporting platform. - October 30, 2019 - Xcalar, Inc.

Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Topicks Media Ltd. is Providing First Time Users with Comprehensive Reviews on All Major VoIP Service Providers Topicks Media Ltd.'s extensive online guide helps businesses and first time users get up to speed with the latest in the world of VoIP. - October 26, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Incident Management and Server Deployment Using Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Integrations vs. Manual Methods In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Canidium Continues Exponential Growth for Third Consecutive Quarter in 2019 Canidium, a leading sales performance, and process management consultancy, has experienced three consecutive quarters of exponential employee headcount growth in 2019. - October 23, 2019 - Canidium

Topicks Media Ltd. Offers New Entrepreneurs Comprehensive Guides on the Best VoIP Networks for Their Businesses Topicks Media Ltd. emerges as a leading online review portal for VoIP services, helping businesses configure the technology by providing comprehensive guides. - October 21, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.

Online Portal, Topicks Media Ltd. Helps Businesses Evaluate Their Options Topicks Media Ltd. emerges as a leading online review portal for Voice Over IP services, helping businesses assess the right services to choose their potential service providers. - October 16, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.

Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3 Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE. - October 15, 2019 - CIENCE

Organizations Running Data Analysis in Their Private Clouds Can Benefit from Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 Server Nodes, Principled Technologies Finds Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes. - October 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Median Technologies Automates Compliant Data Protection with Asigra and TAS Group Healthcare Technology Provider Implements Low-Touch Agentless Backup Across Distributed IT Environment for Enhanced Protection and Compliance Readiness - October 15, 2019 - Asigra

IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. - October 12, 2019 - IDI Consulting