Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs. - November 18, 2025 - Software Tree, LLC