Cloud Computing News
Look up the latest information on cloud computing services and applications to store, manage and process data. Information features new applications, research, training and initiatives related to cloud computing.
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
Bloom Consulting Services Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation, Strengthening Its Commitment to Enterprise Cloud Innovation
The recognition validates Bloom’s experience established over the years in Azure, cloud modernization, and digital transformation services for enterprises globally. - June 30, 2026 - Bloom Consulting Services
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Sequentum Cloud Named Finalist in 2026 CODiE Awards for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform
Sequentum Cloud named 2026 CODiE Finalist for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform — second consecutive year. This year's nomination highlights Agent Builder: AI-generated web data agents from prompts, refined in the Visual Editor, deployed with full auditability. - June 22, 2026 - Sequentum
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations. - May 21, 2026 - CybrHawk
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
MK Partners Acquires Folderize, Expanding Its Salesforce Product Portfolio with an Additional AgentExchange Solution
MK Partners has acquired Folderize, a Salesforce-native file and folder organization solution now available on the Salesforce AgentExchange. Folderize helps organizations manage files inside Salesforce with unlimited folder hierarchies, native storage, sharing controls, full-text search, and support for Sales, Service, and Experience Cloud — without external storage or integrations. - May 10, 2026 - MK Partners
Qtonic Quantum Benchmark Finds Fortune 1000 Post-Quantum Readiness at 18/100 as Only 5% of Organizations Have Implemented Quantum-Safe Encryption
Qtonic Quantum’s benchmark finds Fortune 1000 post-quantum readiness at 18/100, while only 5% of organizations have implemented quantum-safe encryption. As four procurement milestones arrive inside 238 days, QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab help enterprises find, prove, fix, and validate cryptographic exposure. - May 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Merobix Disrupts Industrial SCADA Market with Cloud Platform Built for Oil and Gas Operators
Texas-based Merobix LLC launches cloud SCADA monitoring platform for oil and gas operators. Deploys in one week with no servers required. Includes PLC programming and panel fabrication services from one Texas-based team. - May 07, 2026 - Merobix LLC
GCG – Gregorec Consulting Group Launches to Empower Small and Medium Businesses with Tailored Software Solutions
Gregorec Consulting Group, a new boutique software consulting firm, today announced its official launch, aiming to bridge the gap between complex software needs and practical, affordable solutions for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). Founded by Jeffrey “Jeff” Gregorec, a veteran... - May 04, 2026 - GCG Gregorec Consulting Group
IronOrbit Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification with No Exceptions for Seventh Consecutive Year
IronOrbit recently announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination covering the time period of October 1, 2024 through September 2025 with no exceptions for the seventh consecutive year reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to protecting client data and... - April 17, 2026 - IronOrbit
DataCool Launches Next-Generation Data Center Cooling Platform Amid Surging AI-Driven Demand
DataCool, a division of JohnsonMarCraft HVAC Products, today announced the launch of its new Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak product lines, a next generation cooling platform engineered to meet the rapidly increasing thermal demands of AI, cloud, and high-density data center environments. As global... - April 15, 2026 - Arizon Companies
EndoSoft® Launches EndoVault® 4, a Cloud-Based Endoscopy Application at DDW 2026
EndoSoft, LLC launched EndoVault® 4, a cloud-based platform for endoscopy practices of all sizes. Offered in modular pricing, the web application supports procedure documentation, image management, scheduling, nursing notes, AI-driven reporting, and more. Built-in Argus AI Ecosystem™ tools help clinicians verbalize reports, receive billing code suggestions, and document quality metrics through the browser, reducing IT burden and saving time. - April 15, 2026 - EndoSoft, LLC.
A1 Data Center Transforms Former Glass Factory Into Power-Driven Innovation Campus in Millville, New Jersey
A1 Data Center to Transform Abandoned Glass Factory into 1-Gigawatt Green Energy Campus in Millville, New Jersey—Creating High-Wage Jobs, Lowering Energy Costs, and Revitalizing an Underserved Community A1 Data Center today announced plans to develop a transformational 1-gigawatt,... - April 11, 2026 - A1 Data Center
Project Hosts’ GSSOne Azure Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization
Project Hosts announces that its GSSOne Azure platform has achieved FedRAMP High Authorization, one of the most rigorous security standards for cloud solutions serving the U.S. federal government. GSSOne Azure is also authorized at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5), placing it among a select group of platforms capable of supporting highly sensitive federal and defense workloads while accelerating agencies’ path to secure cloud adoption. - April 08, 2026 - Project Hosts
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform
Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud. The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational... - March 27, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
3dEYE Launches AI Operator and Automation Platform at ISC West 2026
3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026, Booth #23003 — including the V2 AI Operator, AI automation workflows, the V2 Gateway (up to 80% bandwidth reduction), and enhanced Face Recognition and LPR. These updates enable operators to manage up to 4× more cameras while reducing manual workload and response times. - March 26, 2026 - 3dEYE Inc.
akoyaGO Names Mark Montoya CEO to Lead Next Era of Technology-Driven Impact
akoyaGO has named Mark Montoya Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth as foundations increasingly turn to technology to drive impact. A former President and Chief Experience Officer, Montoya has helped strengthen operations and expand the company’s client base. With deep experience in philanthropy, he will guide akoyaGO’s continued focus on innovation, client success, and helping foundations operate more strategically. - March 24, 2026 - akoyaGO
Compliant Workspace Introduces 24/7 SOC Monitoring to Its Consolidated 365 Service
Compliant Workspace Expands Its Consolidated 365 Offering with 24/7 Identity Threat Detection and Response - March 19, 2026 - Compliant Workspace
QNAP Receives 2025 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named myQNAPcloud One as a 2025 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner, presented by TMC’s Cloud Computing... - March 16, 2026 - QNAP
QNAP Releases the 10-Bay, ZFS-Based, High-Density All-Flash TS-h1077AFU SATA SSD NAS Powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO 7000 Series Processors
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today introduced the TS-h1077AFU, a compact 10-bay SATA-based all-flash NAS designed for businesses seeking fast, reliable, and cost-effective flash storage. Built on the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating... - March 11, 2026 - QNAP
XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.
ClickHelp January 2026 Update Introduces AI Widget Enhancements, Markdown Export, and Advanced Publication Management
ClickHelp, a leading cloud-based platform for technical documentation, announced the January 2026 release, offering new tools to streamline AI-powered assistance, Markdown export, and multi-publication management. - February 09, 2026 - ClickHelp AM LLC
QNAP Launches myQNAPcloud One Official: Shared Cloud Storage for NAS Backups and Scalable Object Storage
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced the official launch of myQNAPcloud One, a subscription-based unified cloud storage solution. This service combines advanced version myQNAPcloud Storage, tailored for NAS backups, with... - February 09, 2026 - QNAP
Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only
New platform challenges developers to build autonomous AI agents using Llama, Mistral, and other open-source models in head-to-head competitions. - February 08, 2026 - AI Implemented
IronOrbit to Sponsor Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026 and Present “Legal Tech Company of the Year”
IronOrbit, a cloud infrastructure and managed services provider specializing in secure, application-optimized virtual desktops for regulated industries, announced today that it will serve as a sponsor of the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026, taking place on March 9, 2026, in New York... - February 06, 2026 - IronOrbit
DataCore Launches Puls8 to Deliver Enterprise-Class Persistent Storage for Kubernetes
Container-native storage unlocks maximum NVMe performance, resilience, and operational simplicity for stateful workloads. - January 27, 2026 - DataCore
Qryptonic Analysis Finds Zero Enterprise Endpoints Ready for the Post-Quantum Transition
Qryptonic released the Quantum Exposure Index, an independent analysis powered by QScout26, finding that zero analyzed enterprise endpoints are prepared for post-quantum cryptography. The study shows universal reliance on quantum-vulnerable key exchange, leaving encrypted data transmitted today exposed to future harvest-now-decrypt-later attacks. - January 19, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Infysion Launches New Cloud Engineering Services to Help Businesses Build Secure, Scalable, and High-Performance Cloud Environments
Infysion today announced the launch of its Cloud Engineering Services, a new offering designed to help organisations modernise infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption, and engineer secure, scalable, and cost-efficient cloud platforms using automation, DevOps, and best-practice cloud architectures. - January 09, 2026 - Infysion Technologies
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
Qryptonic Finds Critical Cryptographic Vulnerabilities in Every Fortune 1000 Environment Assessed
NIST warns post-quantum cryptography migration will be "much larger in scale" than prior transitions as all public-key algorithms must be replaced. Federal guidance calls for automated cryptographic discovery tools. Qryptonic's 2025 assessments found average of 47 critical vulnerabilities per Fortune 1000 engagement. Under its $2M Quantum Penetration Challenge, $0 has been paid as every environment assessed produced critical findings. - December 26, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qryptonic Announces Strategic Leadership Team, Unveils Quantum-Ready Cryptographic Platforms to Address Future Cybersecurity Challenges
Qryptonic disclosed nine senior leaders shaping its quantum security suite. The team includes former executives from CIA, CISA, Air Force Global Strike Command, Intel, and DIA. Unlike competitors that simulate quantum attacks, Qryptonic executes them on live quantum hardware across multiple cloud providers. The approach has uncovered 300+ cryptographic weaknesses in Fortune 500 environments. Qualified engagements include up to $2M in guarantees. - December 13, 2025 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Cloud Appliances Expands Cisco and Meraki Product Solutions to Strengthen Business Networking and Security
Cloud Appliances expands its range of Cisco and Meraki products and services, offering businesses secure, scalable, and expert-supported networking solutions for enhanced performance and protection. - December 13, 2025 - Cloud Appliances UK
Pepperdata Launches Global Partner Program to Optimize Efficiency and Spend for GPUs and Kubernetes Workloads Worldwide
Pepperdata launched its Global Partner Program to optimize GPUs and Kubernetes workloads for global systems integrators, technology providers, and consultancies. The program offers partners access to sales, marketing, and technical resources to accelerate performance, reduce costs, and gain observability. Inaugural partners include AWS and Rackspace. Interested companies can visit Pepperdata's partner page at pepperdata.com/partners to learn more. - November 30, 2025 - Pepperdata, Inc.
Vodia Announces Integration with Smokeball Legal Practice Management Software
The Vodia - Smokeball integration provides real-time caller identification with screen pop functionality, displaying contact information and direct links to client records in Smokeball when calls arrive. It supports multiple regions - Australia, UK, USA - with region-specific authentication and API endpoints. - November 23, 2025 - Vodia
Gallion Health Appoints Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Innovation and Growth
Gallion Health has appointed Mathieu Baissac as Chief Technology Officer to lead technology strategy and platform scalability. Baissac will drive innovation across engineering, data, and DevOps to advance Gallion’s mission of transforming the “bill-only” supply chain for health systems. The company’s cloud platform automates surgical billing and analytics, reducing task time by 75% and billing errors from 18% to 3%. - November 20, 2025 - Gallion Health, Inc.
Hashgraph Online Unveils “HOL Hashnet MCP” - Enabling Universal AI Identity, Search, Discovery, Commerce, and Cross-Protocol Communications (with x402 & ERC-8004 Support)
Hashgraph Online announces the launch of HOL Hashnet MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that serves as a central gateway to the emerging agentic internet. HOL Hashnet MCP enables identity, discovery, and connection for autonomous agents and services across Web2 and Web3. - November 19, 2025 - Hashgraph Online
Software Tree Launches ORMCP Beta: An MCP Server Providing Object-Relational Mapping for AI Applications; Enables Object-Oriented Access to Relational DBs for AI Apps
Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs. - November 18, 2025 - Software Tree, LLC
A Smarter Grid: Inside OneCircle Energy’s Made-in-America Push to Power the AI Age
Modular clean energy systems by OneCircle Energy merge groundbreaking engineering and AI automation, creating intelligent power systems to meet surging demand. - November 16, 2025 - OneCircle Energy
Inktel Contact Center Solutions Named "Top Contact Center for 2025" by CIO Review
Inktel Contact Center Solutions wins the prestigious "Top Contact Center for 2025" award from CIO Review. Recognized for integrating advanced technology with personalized service to drive client growth and superior customer experience. - November 14, 2025 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions