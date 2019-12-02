Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Smart Water Systems - Innovation and Resilience Through Collaboration

SMi Reports: Smart Water Systems 2020 will focus on collaboration and explore pivotal topics which aim to provide innovation and resilience to the industry.

London, United Kingdom, December 02, 2019 --(



The two-day event will focus on collaboration and will explore pivotal topics such as how industry and utility companies can collaborate to improve water networks and customer service.



For interested parties, there will be a £400 early bird discount for bookings made by December 13. Register at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom2



The agenda promises to highlight the methods that water companies are using to ensure goals and targets are reached and exceeded. Plus, delegates will gain insight from the experiences of industry leaders through a series of case studies:



Ofwat’s emerging strategy: Driving transformational innovation in the sector



* Regulation as an enabler for innovation

- Setting ourselves up to promote innovation

- Increased coordination on innovation across regulators in the sector

- Create an environment that supports new ideas into the sector

* Innovation as a tool for addressing future challenges

- Company culture

- Effective joint working within the sector and beyond, including improved information-sharing

- Effective roll-out and adoption of proven technologies, methods or approaches at scale

* What are the main barriers to innovation in the sector and why?

* Collectively funded innovation competition

* Sector-wide joint innovation strategy

John Russell, Senior Director Strategy and Planning, Ofwat



Wessex Water Open System approach – “How is Wessex Water using industry collaboration to improve efficiency of service?”

- Opening their systems, processes and data to wider markets and organisations they may not normally work with to solve problems more efficiently, and to reduce reliance on asset-based solutions that are not affordable or don’t represent the best value in the long-term

- Collaborative open systems approach to innovation

- Achieve resilient services in a sustainable way, minimise the impact of activities through non-intrusive approaches and encourage the adoption of innovative techniques through partnership with the supply chain when asset optimisation or smarter construction is required

- Allow the supply chain to innovate and engage more proactively, understanding the required outcomes and suggest alternative approaches to deliver them

- Procure solutions that will reduce reliance on asset construction

- Significantly reducing costs and Improving resilience

- Providing a better value, more rounded service to our customers and the environment

David Elliott, Group Chief Innovation Officer, Wessex Water



SES Water’s Intelligent Network Project

- Our vision for the future of network management

- Our NBIoT sensor roll out plan

- AI software data analysis for near real time network insights

- Advanced pressure control using AI

- Future proofing your network data strategy

Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager, SES Water



For the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom2



Smart Water Systems 2020

20 – 21 April 2020

London, UK



Proudly sponsored by:

Diehl Metering | DHI | Kamstrup | MetriNet - an ATI Brand | Gutermann



For sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- SMi's 9th Annual Smart Water Systems Conference, which will convene in London on April 20-21, 2020, will bring together industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss the latest updates on current developments, focus on future trends, spotlight on the latest technological developments and listen to case studies to gain insight from the latest projects.The two-day event will focus on collaboration and will explore pivotal topics such as how industry and utility companies can collaborate to improve water networks and customer service.For interested parties, there will be a £400 early bird discount for bookings made by December 13. Register at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom2The agenda promises to highlight the methods that water companies are using to ensure goals and targets are reached and exceeded. Plus, delegates will gain insight from the experiences of industry leaders through a series of case studies:Ofwat’s emerging strategy: Driving transformational innovation in the sector* Regulation as an enabler for innovation- Setting ourselves up to promote innovation- Increased coordination on innovation across regulators in the sector- Create an environment that supports new ideas into the sector* Innovation as a tool for addressing future challenges- Company culture- Effective joint working within the sector and beyond, including improved information-sharing- Effective roll-out and adoption of proven technologies, methods or approaches at scale* What are the main barriers to innovation in the sector and why?* Collectively funded innovation competition* Sector-wide joint innovation strategyJohn Russell, Senior Director Strategy and Planning, OfwatWessex Water Open System approach – “How is Wessex Water using industry collaboration to improve efficiency of service?”- Opening their systems, processes and data to wider markets and organisations they may not normally work with to solve problems more efficiently, and to reduce reliance on asset-based solutions that are not affordable or don’t represent the best value in the long-term- Collaborative open systems approach to innovation- Achieve resilient services in a sustainable way, minimise the impact of activities through non-intrusive approaches and encourage the adoption of innovative techniques through partnership with the supply chain when asset optimisation or smarter construction is required- Allow the supply chain to innovate and engage more proactively, understanding the required outcomes and suggest alternative approaches to deliver them- Procure solutions that will reduce reliance on asset construction- Significantly reducing costs and Improving resilience- Providing a better value, more rounded service to our customers and the environmentDavid Elliott, Group Chief Innovation Officer, Wessex WaterSES Water’s Intelligent Network Project- Our vision for the future of network management- Our NBIoT sensor roll out plan- AI software data analysis for near real time network insights- Advanced pressure control using AI- Future proofing your network data strategyDaniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager, SES WaterFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom2Smart Water Systems 202020 – 21 April 2020London, UKProudly sponsored by:Diehl Metering | DHI | Kamstrup | MetriNet - an ATI Brand | GutermannFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend