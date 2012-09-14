PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Smart Water Systems - Innovation and Resilience Through Collaboration SMi Reports: Smart Water Systems 2020 will focus on collaboration and explore pivotal topics which aim to provide innovation and resilience to the industry. - December 02, 2019 - SMi Group

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Registration Opens for Smart Water Systems Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Registration now available for SMi’s 9th Annual Smart Water Systems, in London. - November 20, 2019 - SMi Group

Innovaptive’s Digital Work Order Management Solution Earns Key SAP Certification The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.

The Leaders in Energy from Waste Convene in London This December Senior experts from 22+ organisations to discuss energy regulations in the Energy from Waste conference 2019 - October 31, 2019 - SMi Group

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

Future Energy Nigeria Receives Official Endorsement from Federal Ministry of Power Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019. “The Ministry is proud to be... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Decarbonisation Targets in Focus at European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe in France in November The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

New Energy Meter From Martinson Machine Shows How Much Money You Spend in Real-Time How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine

Future Energy East Africa to Feature Women in Power Luncheon, German Country Pavilion and 12+ Utility CEOs The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

TecNiq, Inc. Announces New Side Marker: The S24 2.5” PC Sidemarker with Reflector TecNiq, Inc., the leading innovator in LED lighting for OEM and aftermarket lighting solutions, announced a new product today. The S24, 2.5” Polarized Connector Sidemarker is a new addition to the TecNiq sidemarker lineup. The S24 features include: TecSeal Urethane potting, for guaranteed circuit... - September 17, 2019 - TecNiq, Inc.

New Website Launch – ABA Technologies Launches Brand New Website After many months of hard work, ABA Technologies, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, fully responsive website. The site features the company’s new logo and branding elements. With user-friendly navigation capabilities and intuitive design, customers can easily access and... - September 11, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Future Energy Nigeria to Focus on New Initiatives by the Government Presenting "Unlimited Investment Opportunities” The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria

Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Ten East African CEOs Confirmed for Utility CEO Forum at Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi This Month Future Energy East Africa will bring together leaders from the regional and international power and energy community, including more than 400 regional conference delegates and over expo 1000 visitors and more than 80 exhibitors. - September 05, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Operational and Technical Leaders in Microgrids, Storage, and DERs Convene September 17 - 18, 2019 in Alexandria, VA On September 17-18, 2019 in Alexandria, VA, DOE, DoD, Utilities, Storage and Microgrid Experts, Private Sector Innovators and Investors and State and Federal Government Stakeholders will convene for two days of idea and insight exchange, dialogue and networking at Roosevelt Strategic Council's Microgrid and DERs Summit - August 28, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Christ the King School - Another East Bay Church Goes Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 148.5 kW DC solar system at Christ the King Catholic School in Pleasant Hill, CA. The system is designed to provide over 66.57% of their school’s annual electrical needs for the facilities. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy and protect the environment, reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and lower their carbon footprint. - August 09, 2019 - SolarCraft

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Now Helps You with Oil to Gas Conversion in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering top-tier oil to gas conversion in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Sets the Standard for Tankless Water Heaters in Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is offering first-class tankless water heater installation, repair, and replacement in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Gantner Environment Provides Monitoring and Control for 130MW Solar Project in Belarus www.gantner-environment.com - Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions is pleased to announce that the company was chosen as supplier for the complete monitoring system for the largest PV Power Plant in Belarus with a planned capacity of 130MW. The solar park in Cherikov district, located in the Mogilev... - July 27, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

The Progress of Residual Waste to be Discussed at SMi’s Energy from Waste Conference Maximising residual waste and channelling that energy into our everyday life. - July 20, 2019 - SMi Group

Keynote Speakers Confirmed for Future Energy East Africa in Nairobi in September The 21st edition of the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. The event takes place from 17-18 September... - July 11, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa

Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

U.S. Utility Executives Join DoD, DOE and Private Sector for Digital Intelligence for Energy Summit On June 26 – 27, 2019, senior leaders within the Energy Sector will convene at Roosevelt Strategic Council’s Digital Intelligence for Energy Summit in Alexandria, VA. - June 13, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

SolarCraft Hires New Chief Operating Officer - Galen Torneby Will Head Up Operations for North Bay’s Leading Solar Provider Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest solar and clean energy provider, announced today that Galen Torneby has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Torneby has extensive construction management and technical experience in the energy industry, including more than 10 years in operational leadership roles at several of world’s leading renewable energy companies. - May 22, 2019 - SolarCraft

QEI, LLC Announces Availability of QEI’s Newly Restructured Control Houses and Huts QEI’s Newly Restructured Control Houses and Huts is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of QEI, LLC’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation. - May 15, 2019 - QEI, LLC

QEI, LLC Announces Availability of the ePAQ9410/20/25 Multifunction Gateway The ePAQ9410/20/25 Multifunction Gateway is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of QEI, LLC’s commitment to delivering the latest product updates in one convenient installation. - May 15, 2019 - QEI, LLC

B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services Offers AC Installation Services to Guelph, Ontario HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering full service AC installation in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services, a Guelph, Ontario-based heating, air conditioning and ventilation service company, has begun comprehensive AC installation in Guelph, Ontario and surrounding... - May 10, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning

Loan Agreement Signed by Legion Finance Trade Limited and Triskata International The Legion Finance Trade Limited Group; signed a loan agreement in the aggregate amount of up to 897 million Euro with Triskata International for installation of 680MW of power plant. - May 09, 2019 - Legion Finance Trade Limited

Optima ECM Consulting Announces Joint Success Story with MSD Optima ECM Consulting today announced MSD has successfully implemented an optimized Invoice to Pay solution as part of their journey towards an Intelligent Enterprise. - May 07, 2019 - Optima ECM Consulting

SoftInWay and GTI Develop Design for Revolutionary New Engine SoftInWay, Inc. and GTI announce the concept of a new kind of heat engine with the potential to achieve greater than 65% net electrical or mechanical power-conversion efficiency and provide ultra-low pollutant emissions at a competitive cost. In this DOE-funded project led by GTI, the partners are working... - May 02, 2019 - SoftInway

ITOCHU Announces Initiative for Distributed Solar Power Supply Projects in Japan and Asia (In Asia, ITOCHU Will Partner with Symbior PMR Co., Ltd.) ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Yoshihisa Suzuki, President & COO; hereinafter “ITOCHU”) announced today that it will cooperate with solar power generation solution companies to install solar photovoltaic (PV) generation facilities on the roofs of its customers’... - April 29, 2019 - Symbior Solar

African Utility Week to Focus on Financing Energy Projects in Africa This year’s African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town from 14-16 May dedicates a full three-day conference track to investment and finance in the energy sector. - April 29, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

Freedom Plumbers Corp. Opens New Location in Fairfax, VA Freedom Plumbers, Corp. has officially announced their expansion of their sewer and drain cleaning division for both residential and commercial operations opening up a new location in Fairfax, VA. By opening up a new office serving Fairfax, Va., Freedom Plumbers plan on expanding their footprint all... - April 13, 2019 - Freedom Plumbers Corp

Menlo Group Negotiates Lease for Elevation Solar Elevation Solar, a premier solar and smart energy company, will relocate its headquarters to Chandler, Ariz. - April 02, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Tomorrow Energy with Arbor Day Foundation to Plant 80,000 Trees Sustainability is central to the core values of Tomorrow Energy as the company believes that trees are an incredibly important part of building a sustainable future. - March 28, 2019 - Tomorrow Energy

Energy Blockchain Consortium - Arizona Regional Summit The Energy Blockchain Consortium in partnership with Blockchain 48 is pleased to host an educational summit for the state of Arizona about the use of Blockchain in the Energy industry. - March 26, 2019 - Energy Blockchain Consortium

Tomorrow Energy Aims to Unseat “Green Goliath” to Become Leading Renewable Energy Provider in the US Customers were not just interested in "transacting"; they were interested in how the companies they support impact the world. But it wasn’t just Tomorrow Energy customers who were interested in this-the entire company was too. "We all want to go home from a hard day’s work and feel like we are making a positive impact in the world. That is what Tomorrow Energy, and our mission-based focus, is all about," Paul Keene said, CEO. - March 12, 2019 - Tomorrow Energy

VaultElectricity.com Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Texas Electricity Consumers Vault Energy Solutions has helped over 100,000 Texans compare and choose their next electricity provider, while avoiding the deceptive plans and pricing sometimes found in the public marketplace. Deregulation in Texas ushered in a remarkable opportunity for consumers to save money by choosing their own... - March 06, 2019 - Vault Electricity

FIOS Insight Delivers Business Architecture Guild® Industry Reference Models in Insight-EA FIOS Insight, LLC. announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Business Architecture Guild®, as part of a new Guild program, to provide Guild Reference Models pre-loaded in its powerful Business, Enterprise, and Information Architecture SaaS platform, Insight-EA. FIOS Insight will be showcasing the release of the Business Architecture Guild Reference Models in Insight-EA at the 7th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit, March 19-20, 2019 in Reston, Virginia. - March 05, 2019 - FIOS Insight

African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa Announces Media Partnership with CNN The organisers of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, have announced that they have entered into a media partnership with the global news organisation and broadcaster CNN in the run-up to the event that is taking place from 14-16 May in Cape Town. The South African Minister of Energy, Honourable... - March 03, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa

Axiom Medical Releases “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” Whitepaper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest whitepaper, “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” The publication addresses the three most common reasons why keeping occupational health in-house is a short-term fix and how outsourcing occupational health can become a one-stop solution to immediately impact injury outcome costs and an organization's total employee health. - February 27, 2019 - Axiom Medical