Energy: Utilities News
|
|Receive press releases from this Industry Distribution Channel: By Email
|RSS Feeds:
|
|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft
Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation
Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals
SMi Reports: Smart Water Systems 2020 will focus on collaboration and explore pivotal topics which aim to provide innovation and resilience to the industry. - December 02, 2019 - SMi Group
What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace
SMi Reports: Registration now available for SMi’s 9th Annual Smart Water Systems, in London. - November 20, 2019 - SMi Group
The latest version of Innovapptive's mWorkOrder has received SAP certification. Innovapptive customers in the oil & gas, chemical, utilities, mining and manufacturing industries that use the SAP S/4HANA 1809 ERP may install mWorkOrder 7.0.1 as an add-on app and not have to worry about system integration and compatibility. - November 12, 2019 - Innovapptive Inc.
Senior experts from 22+ organisations to discuss energy regulations in the Energy from Waste conference 2019 - October 31, 2019 - SMi Group
ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute
Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Power has officially endorsed the upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition. The 16th edition of this longstanding, leading power and energy event will take place at the Eko Hotel in Lagos from 12-13 November 2019.
“The Ministry is proud to be... - October 09, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria
The upcoming three-day power and energy conference and exhibition, European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe, taking place from 12-14 November, will gather the influencers, innovators and disruptors in Europe’s transitioning energy sector. - October 05, 2019 - European Utility Week
Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
How about being able to monitor electricity consumption? And knowing that “we can reduce the cost of power outages by over 75 percent and save America over $150 billion” (Electric Power Research Institute). Energy consumers usually never check their energy meter. Therefore, they may be wasting energy by thousands per year. Nevertheless, this is over because of a new energy meter that keep track of energy consumption thus making it accessible and easy to understand as never before. - September 18, 2019 - Martinson Machine
The 21st edition of Future Energy East Africa will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. - September 18, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
TecNiq, Inc., the leading innovator in LED lighting for OEM and aftermarket lighting solutions, announced a new product today. The S24, 2.5” Polarized Connector Sidemarker is a new addition to the TecNiq sidemarker lineup. The S24 features include: TecSeal Urethane potting, for guaranteed circuit... - September 17, 2019 - TecNiq, Inc.
After many months of hard work, ABA Technologies, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of its brand new, fully responsive website. The site features the company’s new logo and branding elements.
With user-friendly navigation capabilities and intuitive design, customers can easily access and... - September 11, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.
The upcoming Future Energy Nigeria conference and exhibition in Lagos in November presents solutions for the power sector and connects power and energy professionals working together to advance a sustainable energy economy. - September 11, 2019 - Future Energy Nigeria
Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
Future Energy East Africa will bring together leaders from the regional and international power and energy community, including more than 400 regional conference delegates and over expo 1000 visitors and more than 80 exhibitors. - September 05, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
On September 17-18, 2019 in Alexandria, VA, DOE, DoD, Utilities, Storage and Microgrid Experts, Private Sector Innovators and Investors and State and Federal Government Stakeholders will convene for two days of idea and insight exchange, dialogue and networking at Roosevelt Strategic Council's Microgrid and DERs Summit - August 28, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 148.5 kW DC solar system at Christ the King Catholic School in Pleasant Hill, CA. The system is designed to provide over 66.57% of their school’s annual electrical needs for the facilities. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy and protect the environment, reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and lower their carbon footprint. - August 09, 2019 - SolarCraft
HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering top-tier oil to gas conversion in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning
HVAC services company, B.A.P Heating is offering first-class tankless water heater installation, repair, and replacement in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas. - August 03, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning
www.gantner-environment.com - Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions is pleased to announce that the company was chosen as supplier for the complete monitoring system for the largest PV Power Plant in Belarus with a planned capacity of 130MW.
The solar park in Cherikov district, located in the Mogilev... - July 27, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH
Maximising residual waste and channelling that energy into our everyday life. - July 20, 2019 - SMi Group
The Novara 360° Framework provides a comprehensive, practical, automated and cost-effective approach to compliance management tailored to an operator’s specific size and complexity. - July 17, 2019 - Novara GeoSolutions
The 21st edition of the upcoming Future Energy East Africa conference and exhibition will focus on the enormous progress that has been made in the region in terms of access to energy and the increasingly important role of mini and off-grid projects to meet targets. The event takes place from 17-18 September... - July 11, 2019 - Future Energy East Africa
Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
On June 26 – 27, 2019, senior leaders within the Energy Sector will convene at Roosevelt Strategic Council’s Digital Intelligence for Energy Summit in Alexandria, VA. - June 13, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute
Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest solar and clean energy provider, announced today that Galen Torneby has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Torneby has extensive construction management and technical experience in the energy industry, including more than 10 years in operational leadership roles at several of world’s leading renewable energy companies. - May 22, 2019 - SolarCraft
QEI’s Newly Restructured Control Houses and Huts is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of QEI, LLC’s commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation. - May 15, 2019 - QEI, LLC
The ePAQ9410/20/25 Multifunction Gateway is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of QEI, LLC’s commitment to delivering the latest product updates in one convenient installation. - May 15, 2019 - QEI, LLC
HVAC services company B.A.P Heating is offering full service AC installation in Guelph, ON and surrounding areas.
B.A.P Heating & Cooling Services, a Guelph, Ontario-based heating, air conditioning and ventilation service company, has begun comprehensive AC installation in Guelph, Ontario and surrounding... - May 10, 2019 - B.A.P Heating and Air Conditioning
The Legion Finance Trade Limited Group; signed a loan agreement in the aggregate amount of up to 897 million Euro with Triskata International for installation of 680MW of power plant. - May 09, 2019 - Legion Finance Trade Limited
Leoco Financial LLC was founded in 2012 by Sam Puleo as a boutique energy consulting firm. The company currently manages 500+ utility accounts and over $5 million in annual energy expenditure. - May 07, 2019 - Puleo Energy
Optima ECM Consulting today announced MSD has successfully implemented an optimized Invoice to Pay solution as part of their journey towards an Intelligent Enterprise. - May 07, 2019 - Optima ECM Consulting
SoftInWay, Inc. and GTI announce the concept of a new kind of heat engine with the potential to achieve greater than 65% net electrical or mechanical power-conversion efficiency and provide ultra-low pollutant emissions at a competitive cost. In this DOE-funded project led by GTI, the partners are working... - May 02, 2019 - SoftInway
ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Yoshihisa Suzuki, President & COO; hereinafter “ITOCHU”) announced today that it will cooperate with solar power generation solution companies to install solar photovoltaic (PV) generation facilities on the roofs of its customers’... - April 29, 2019 - Symbior Solar
This year’s African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa in Cape Town from 14-16 May dedicates a full three-day conference track to investment and finance in the energy sector. - April 29, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa
Freedom Plumbers, Corp. has officially announced their expansion of their sewer and drain cleaning division for both residential and commercial operations opening up a new location in Fairfax, VA. By opening up a new office serving Fairfax, Va., Freedom Plumbers plan on expanding their footprint all... - April 13, 2019 - Freedom Plumbers Corp
Elevation Solar, a premier solar and smart energy company, will relocate its headquarters to Chandler, Ariz. - April 02, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate
Sustainability is central to the core values of Tomorrow Energy as the company believes that trees are an incredibly important part of building a sustainable future. - March 28, 2019 - Tomorrow Energy
The Energy Blockchain Consortium in partnership with Blockchain 48 is pleased to host an educational summit for the state of Arizona about the use of Blockchain in the Energy industry. - March 26, 2019 - Energy Blockchain Consortium
Customers were not just interested in "transacting"; they were interested in how the companies they support impact the world. But it wasn’t just Tomorrow Energy customers who were interested in this-the entire company was too. "We all want to go home from a hard day’s work and feel like we are making a positive impact in the world. That is what Tomorrow Energy, and our mission-based focus, is all about," Paul Keene said, CEO. - March 12, 2019 - Tomorrow Energy
Vault Energy Solutions has helped over 100,000 Texans compare and choose their next electricity provider, while avoiding the deceptive plans and pricing sometimes found in the public marketplace. Deregulation in Texas ushered in a remarkable opportunity for consumers to save money by choosing their own... - March 06, 2019 - Vault Electricity
FIOS Insight, LLC. announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the Business Architecture Guild®, as part of a new Guild program, to provide Guild Reference Models pre-loaded in its powerful Business, Enterprise, and Information Architecture SaaS platform, Insight-EA. FIOS Insight will be showcasing the release of the Business Architecture Guild Reference Models in Insight-EA at the 7th Annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit, March 19-20, 2019 in Reston, Virginia. - March 05, 2019 - FIOS Insight
The organisers of African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, have announced that they have entered into a media partnership with the global news organisation and broadcaster CNN in the run-up to the event that is taking place from 14-16 May in Cape Town. The South African Minister of Energy, Honourable... - March 03, 2019 - African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa
Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest whitepaper, “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” The publication addresses the three most common reasons why keeping occupational health in-house is a short-term fix and how outsourcing occupational health can become a one-stop solution to immediately impact injury outcome costs and an organization's total employee health. - February 27, 2019 - Axiom Medical
FIOS Insight, LLC announced that John Ruddy has been selected as FIOS Insight’s President and has also joined the company’s Board of Directors. John has more than 30 years of experience in information management and technology, working for a variety of industry leading organizations such... - February 26, 2019 - FIOS Insight
|Press Releases 1 - 50 of 1,344
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next