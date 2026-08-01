Utilities News
Get the scoop on the utilities industry, including regulatory bodies, security, service, grid technology, billing, conversions, independent generators, water treatment, filtration and sewage. Learn about key players, issues and trends that are energizing the electric power, natural gas and water utility sector.
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List - July 29, 2026 - Utiliforce
Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team. - July 16, 2026 - Unirac
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
Geospace Technologies Launches Hydroconn® Series V Connector
Houston-based manufacturer, Geospace Technologies announces the release of a new product in their Hydroconn portfolio, a smart water meter connector cable compatible with Badger Meter equipment. - June 29, 2026 - Geospace Technologies
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
Scott Aaronson, Former Edison Electric Institute SVP, Joins Qtonic Quantum as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity
Qtonic Quantum has appointed Scott Aaronson as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity, strengthening its Executive Advisory Board with deep electric-sector cyber resilience expertise. The appointment supports Qtonic Quantum’s vendor-neutral mission to help utilities and critical infrastructure leaders measure, validate, and migrate cryptographic risk ahead of Q-Day. - May 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
A1 Data Center Transforms Former Glass Factory Into Power-Driven Innovation Campus in Millville, New Jersey
A1 Data Center to Transform Abandoned Glass Factory into 1-Gigawatt Green Energy Campus in Millville, New Jersey—Creating High-Wage Jobs, Lowering Energy Costs, and Revitalizing an Underserved Community A1 Data Center today announced plans to develop a transformational 1-gigawatt,... - April 11, 2026 - A1 Data Center
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
Evluma Launches RoadMax Edge Streetlight Series, Advancing Urban Illumination and Energy Efficiency
Modular design and advanced optics reduce energy usage and service requirements while improving roadway visibility. - February 13, 2026 - Evluma LED Lighting
Building and Air Maintenance LLC Launches Innovative Pilot Program to Elevate Indoor Air Quality and Mechanical System Performance Across Pennsylvania
uilding and Air Maintenance LLC (BAM), a leader in HVAC restoration, air system cleaning, and mechanical maintenance solutions, is announcing the launch of its pilot program designed to raise the standards of safety, efficiency, and compliance for commercial and industrial facilities throughout the region. - January 15, 2026 - BAM Building and Air
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems
SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025. - November 21, 2025 - SolarCraft
Western Weather Group and MetOcean Telematics Partner to Deliver Integrated Remote Weather Monitoring Solutions
WWG’s instrumentation expertise combined with MetOcean’s Iridium® satellite connectivity and support delivers global, reliable data connectivity. - November 14, 2025 - Western Weather Group
ADNOC Distribution Launches Refreshed "Oasis by ADNOC" Brand, Introducing Premium "On-the-Gourmet" Concept Across UAE’s Leading Convenience Store Network
Introduces "Oasis by ADNOC" with a premium "On-the-Gourmet" concept, featuring elevated food and beverage offerings; ADNOC Oasis, an iconic Emirati brand with 379 locations across the UAE, remains one of the nation’s most beloved coffee destinations. The refreshed brand supports ADNOC’s growing non-fuel retail business, which reported a 15% year-on-year gross profit increase in H1 2025, including a 21% rise in convenience store gross profit. - October 30, 2025 - ADNOC Distribution
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
SolarCraft Repeats as Bay Area’s Best Solar Company - San Francisco Chronicle Readers Once Again Choose SolarCraft as the North Bay’s Best in Solar Energy
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy and clean technology provider based in the North Bay, is proud to announce it has been named “Best Solar Installer in the Bay Area” by readers of the San Francisco Chronicle. The annual Best of the Bay Area Awards celebrate outstanding local businesses delivering exceptional service and value across the region. - October 28, 2025 - SolarCraft
Alliant Power and Schaeffler Announce Aftermarket Partnership for OE NOx Sensors
Alliant Power announces a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, becoming the first aftermarket distributor of Schaeffler’s OE NOx sensors for the heavy-duty market. This alliance enhances Alliant Power’s Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment offering, delivering reliable emissions solutions to fleets and repair shops. Schaeffler’s OE-quality sensors are now accessible beyond OEM channels via Alliant Power’s network. - October 27, 2025 - Alliant Power
ScottMadden Releases Energy Industry Update: “Complicated”
This Energy Industry Update, themed "Complicated," examines three defining themes, among others: the rising energy demands of and energy industry potential for AI, the rapid expansion of large electrical loads and the rate implications for utilities and customers, and the critical role of flexible resources (including storage) in ensuring grid reliability amid growing renewable deployment and electrification. As decision-makers confront these challenges, actionable insights are essential. - September 13, 2025 - ScottMadden
Will Energy Bills Become the New Eggs? The Just Power Podcast Shines a Spotlight on Energy Affordability and Equity.
Nearly half of U.S. families struggled to pay energy bills last year. The Just Power Podcast, hosted by Carolyn Parrs, tackles this hidden crisis by exploring how to ensure clean, affordable, and equitable energy for all. Featuring voices from policymakers, Tribal leaders, and community champions, the show asks: Will clean energy be a privilege for some—or a right for all? - August 17, 2025 - Mind Over Markets
CommLab India and Lancaster University Launch Global Study on AI in Workplace Learning
CommLab India a leading global eLearning solutions provider has partnered with Lancaster University, internationally renowned for its excellence in teaching and research, to launch a groundbreaking research initiative — WorkLearning.AI. This international study explores how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming employee learning and development across large organizations, paving the way for more innovative, personalized, and impactful workplace training. - August 14, 2025 - CommLab India
ODRAH (aka Oildash) Partners with State Farm® Agency to Offer Insurance Services In-App
ODRAH, formerly Oildash, has partnered with a licensed State Farm® agency to bring insurance services directly to its platform. The collaboration launches ODRAH’s new insurance checkout feature for towing and autobody services, streamlining claims and reducing out-of-pocket costs. This expansion strengthens ODRAH’s Super App growth in NY and NJ while maintaining its core focus on home heating oil and HVAC. - August 12, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
California’s Oldest Solar Company Celebrates 50 Years of Clean Energy Leadership
For better or for worse, the enegy crisis of 1973 was pivital in spurring interest in solar energy, creating a brand new industry and launching new companies and innovation. Solarponics is one of those companies. Founded in 1975, Solarponcis is now California’s oldest, continuously operating solar energy company, celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. - August 05, 2025 - Solarponics
Voted Best in Marin: SolarCraft Leads the Way in Solar
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Solar Installer in Marin County" by the readers of Marin Magazine. The annual Marin Magazine Reader's Choice Awards celebrate businesses that excel in delivering exceptional services and products to the local community. - July 31, 2025 - SolarCraft
Jameson Launches Air Boost Add-On for Award-Winning Fiber Driver
Jameson launches the Air Boost, a pneumatic add-on for its award-winning Fiber Driver, designed to tackle tough FTTH installs. Engineered for high-friction conduit runs, Air Boost adds speed and power without replacing fiber blowing systems. Compatible with 10mm–19mm ducts and standard air compressors, it’s built for fast, efficient fiber drops. Now available through authorized distributors. - July 24, 2025 - Jameson, LLC
MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability. - June 24, 2025 - Rudolph FX Migliore PC
The Inaugural NatGas To Power Forum Takes Place Nov. 17-19, 2025, in San Antonio, TX, by the Producers of the Long-Successful LDC Gas Forum Series
NatGas To Power Forum event examines the Who, What, When Where & Why of utilizing Natural Gas to fuel electricity generation for AI Data Centers (where surplus electricity on the utility grid is unavailable) - June 24, 2025 - LDC Gas Forums
Oildash Launches OD Dimension™ Ecosystem: America’s First Dual-Sided Super App for Real-Life and Premium Services
Oildash Inc., a trailblazer in energy and essential services, proudly announces the official launch of its patent-pending OD Dimension™ ecosystem, making it the first dual-sided super app in the United States. Seamlessly blending oil delivery, HVAC, towing, car rentals, and emergency roadside services with over 100+ premium digital and lifestyle offerings, Oildash is creating a new technology frontier — one app for everything that matters. - June 17, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Rock Energy Systems Appoints Chris Fillmore as New CEO Following Jeff Townsend’s Retirement
Rock Energy Systems announced a planned leadership transition as Jeff Townsend retired as CEO, with Chris Fillmore assuming the role effective May 27, 2025. Townsend will remain on the Board in an advisory capacity. - June 13, 2025 - Rock Energy Systems
Merlin Consults Broadens Global Reach and Redefines Financial Innovation
Merlin Consults, a trailblazer in financial consulting, is thrilled to unveil major strides in expanding its global footprint and service offerings. With the recent addition of the UAE and Saudi Arabia to its portfolio, Merlin is now better positioned to support clients across the Middle East and... - June 05, 2025 - Merlin Consults
LINQX Introduces New Product to Simplify and Enhance Logistics for Critical Industries
LogistixIQ, a new logistics tech platform from LINQX, has launched to streamline complex field operations in industries like oil & gas, mining, and construction. The system unifies dispatch, freight tracking, compliance, billing, and more—offering real-time visibility and control. Designed for fast adoption and minimal disruption, LogistixIQ helps teams cut inefficiencies and optimize supply chain performance. Learn more at logistixiq.com. - June 04, 2025 - LogisitxIQ
Armada and DeepIQ Announce Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Industrial Intelligence at the Edge
Armada, a pioneer in full-stack edge computing platform, and DeepIQ, a leader in industrial DataOps software, today announced a strategic partnership to bring real-time, asset-aware intelligence to the edge. This collaboration empowers industrial operators across sectors such as mining, oil and... - June 03, 2025 - DeepIQ
Accurex Introduces BendingStudio XT for Seamless Integration and Advanced Workflow Automation in Tube Manufacturing
Accurex announces BendingStudio XT12, a cutting-edge software that automates and optimizes tube manufacturing. Seamlessly integrated with the 2025 TubeInspect system, XT12 enables real-time part correction, reduces waste, and ensures consistent quality. Supporting over 45 bender brands, it boosts efficiency in industries like aerospace, automotive, and eMobility. - May 15, 2025 - Accurex Measure
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
Stratos UAV to Ignite Geospatial Breakthrough by 2028
Advanced Unmanned, a visionary startup led by CEO Dave Record, today unveiled its mission to transform geospatial intelligence with Stratos — a jet-powered High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) platform set to deliver real-time data from 60,000+ feet, with services launching in 2028. First... - April 17, 2025 - Advanced Unmanned
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
LCOE.ai Announces Acquisition of PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology
LCOE.ai, a leader in AI-powered asset management software, has acquired PowerEnfo from Empower Energy Technology and Velo Solar. This strategic move strengthens our ability to integrate data from multiple systems, helping renewable energy asset owners, investors, and service providers prioritize key operational actions that drive efficiency, financial returns, and sustainability. - April 15, 2025 - LCOE.ai, Inc.
Shane Osborn Joins Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation as Program Manager for Federal and Commercial Partnerships
Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation (OTE Corp) has appointed Shane Osborn as Program Manager for Federal and Commercial Partnerships. A decorated U.S. Navy veteran and former Nebraska State Treasurer, Osborn brings deep expertise in federal and military contracting. He will lead strategic energy and water infrastructure initiatives focused on enhancing military resilience and advancing energy independence through Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion technology for U.S. federal and commercial partners. - April 07, 2025 - Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
OilDash Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Option for Oil and HVAC Services, Marking a First in the Industry
On April 4, 2025, OilDash will roll out its new Buy Now, Pay Later feature, offering flexible payment plans for heating oil, HVAC, and burner services. Founded in 2019 by Joel Cineas, OilDash aims to simplify access to essential home services and ensure fast payouts to providers. Backed by strong investors, the platform is positioned as one of the first in its industry to introduce consumer financing at scale. - March 27, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Fusion Global Energy Starts Delivery of Commercial Fusion Energy and Grid-Less Power Distribution
Fusion Global Energy is fielding a fully operational nuclear fusion reactor with its associated QET grid-less distribution system. Delivery of commercial power start in April 2025 for the USA. - March 24, 2025 - Fusion Global Energy
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies Integrate CO2 Heat Pump Technology to Make Supercritical CO2 Technology a Low Cost Solution
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. The technology partnership means that Thar Process' clients can benefit from lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility in Pittsburgh and at client sites globally. - March 24, 2025 - Thar Process
Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of MobileLite Workforce Management Solution for Turlock Irrigation District (TID)
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful Go-Live of Origin MobileLite at Turlock Irrigation District (TID), following a rapid and efficient 5-month onboarding. TID is a community-owned, not-for-profit irrigation... - March 19, 2025 - Origin
OilDash Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Financing for Oil, HVAC, and Burner Services
OilDash, a platform supporting the oil and HVAC industries, has announced a new financing feature that will allow customers to purchase heating oil, HVAC services, and burner equipment upfront and pay over time. This new option, launching on April 4, 2025, aims to provide greater financial flexibility to consumers and businesses, particularly during the colder months when heating costs can be a significant burden. - March 13, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
Eko House Ecological Technologies – a Leader in Innovative Solutions for Home Wastewater Treatment Systems Across Poland
Eko House Ecological Technologies, a recognized expert in designing, selling, and installing home wastewater treatment systems, announces the next phase of its business development. Operating in the market since 2010, the company strengthens its position as a leader in innovative ecological solutions, delivering biological wastewater treatment systems such as the VH Premium and VH Light models. - February 26, 2025 - Eko House Technologie Ekologiczne
OilDash Expands Reach Into Long Island with Big Media Partnership
OilDash, the innovative oil delivery and HVAC service platform, is expanding in Long Island with a month-long commercial on a big Long Island news outlet. CEO Joel Junior Cineas sees this as key to introducing OilDash Beta to more people. "Advertising on a big Long Island news outlet will... - February 25, 2025 - OilDash Inc.