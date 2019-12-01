New Inkjet Backlit Media Available at Tekra

Press Releases Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Press Release

New Berlin, WI, December 01, 2019 --(



When asked about the differences Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at Tekra, stated, “This film is just slightly thinner, making it a little more flexible for scrolling signage, and it is on the ‘whiter’ side of the spectrum, which allows the colors on a backlit print to pop.” This film has a gloss finish, and is printable with both latex inkjet, and UV inkjet formats. “Versatility is key in this market. Being able to print one film with whichever print method they have available helps pare down inventory levels for the customer, creating a more fluid operation, helping the bottom line,” continues Fuhrman.



Other features of this film include scratch resistance, water-resistance, and non-curling polyester base film. Stocked configurations offered are 54”x90’ rolls and 72”x98’ rolls, and up to 86” wide with a custom order. The suggested applications include scrolling signage, transit graphics and retail graphics.



Samples are being offered from Tekra by contacting a representative.



Rebecca Fuhrman

800-448-3572



www.tekra.com



