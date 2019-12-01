PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Press Release

New Inkjet Backlit Media Available at Tekra


New Berlin, WI, December 01, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has announced a new backlit media: JetView Latex 7.6 mil Backlit Display Film. It is a replacement for their original latex printable backlit polyester, but offers some improvements.

When asked about the differences Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at Tekra, stated, “This film is just slightly thinner, making it a little more flexible for scrolling signage, and it is on the ‘whiter’ side of the spectrum, which allows the colors on a backlit print to pop.” This film has a gloss finish, and is printable with both latex inkjet, and UV inkjet formats. “Versatility is key in this market. Being able to print one film with whichever print method they have available helps pare down inventory levels for the customer, creating a more fluid operation, helping the bottom line,” continues Fuhrman.

Other features of this film include scratch resistance, water-resistance, and non-curling polyester base film. Stocked configurations offered are 54”x90’ rolls and 72”x98’ rolls, and up to 86” wide with a custom order. The suggested applications include scrolling signage, transit graphics and retail graphics.

Samples are being offered from Tekra by contacting a representative.

https://www.tekra.com/resources/press-releases/press-release-new-inkjet-backlit-media-available-tekra#group_overview_tab
Contact Information
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Rebecca Fuhrman
800-448-3572
Contact
www.tekra.com

