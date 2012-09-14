PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

New Inkjet Backlit Media Available at Tekra Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. has announced a new backlit media: JetView Latex 7.6 mil Backlit Display Film. It is a replacement for their original latex printable backlit polyester, but offers some improvements. When asked about the differences Rebecca Fuhrman, Market Development Manager at Tekra,... - December 01, 2019 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Global Graphics Acquires Prepress Workflow & RIP Developer Xitron, LLC Looks to leverage digital print strategy while capitalizing on established market share - November 10, 2019 - Xitron

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Barnstone Studios to Gift Painting to Charter Arts Oct. 4 During First Friday Event at School Gallery “Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Fine Cardstock Announces a Premium Selection of Eco-Friendly, Acid-Free Card Stock in a Range of Styles and Sizes Fine Cardstock is a paper, card stock and envelope manufacturer and distributor established in New Jersey, US and serving customers across US and Canada. - September 23, 2019 - Fine Cardstock

TPM Announces Southeastern Tour of Live Product Design Events TPM, Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces its Fall Southeastern Tour of live 3D product design showcase events. TPM has partnered with industry technology experts like HP, MarkForged, SOLIDWORKS, FARO and The SolidExperts to present 3D product development... - September 16, 2019 - TPM, Inc.

AKVIS Presents New Fall Foliage Frame Collection to Decorate Photos AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Fall Foliage Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs, 100 ready to use templates decorated with brilliant fall leaves and other gifts of autumn. - September 12, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

The Launch of eCommerce Product Photo Editing TrickyPhotoshop announces the launch of an affordable ecommerce photo editing service. It has launched for companies who’re looking forward to improving their sales and cut photo editing cost at the same time. This is how TrickyPhotoshop serves them better. Premium editing at a standard price... - August 05, 2019 - TrickyPhotoshop

Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies to Co-Host Industry Education Day in Las Vegas on August 1st Beckatt Solutions and Toryon Technologies are hosting an industry education day for those in the 3D printing and 2D digital printer industries at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on August 1st. - July 29, 2019 - Beckatt Solutions

TPM Announces Employee Promotions TPM Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces the promotion of several team members. Mike Staples has been promoted to Director of Professional Solutions and will now be leading strategic initiatives for TPM’s technology and professional services. Mike... - July 27, 2019 - TPM, Inc.

DonorDrive Wins Multiple American Web Design Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year The 2019 American Web Design Awards from Graphic Design USA Magazine have been announced and for the fifth year running DonorDrive has won multiple awards. Winning entries were for custom theme designs for fundraising sites. Among the winners was the Sanford Health Foundation site used to fundraise through DonorDrive for endurance events, do-it-yourself fundraising and community events. - July 16, 2019 - DonorDrive

MyQ 7.5 – It’s All about Productivity and Connectivity MyQ, the developer of print management solutions, has rolled out 7.5, a major update to its flagship MyQ Solution for Multi-Functional Devices. The newly updated MyQ 7.5 provides people - whether at large enterprises or students at schools - with an easier, faster approach to managing their document... - July 13, 2019 - MyQ

Xitron and Platesetters.com Partner on Violet CTP Replacement Targeting end-of-life systems for economical trade-in program - May 30, 2019 - Xitron

Welcome to MyQ 7.4 – Smoother Interaction at Every Touchpoint MyQ, the award-winning developer of the MyQ print management and document processing software, is pleased to announce the rollout of MyQ 7.4 – a major update to its flagship print management solution. The new update makes user interaction smoother at every touchpoint along the document workflow... - April 16, 2019 - MyQ

Colter & Peterson’s CutterMart Offers Value, Service, Peace-of-Mind and More Colter & Peterson’s President and CEO assures buyers that an auction website is no place to buy a heavy duty paper cutting system. That's why the creator of PaperCutters.com launched CutterMart, a safe place to buy used paper cutters and paper handling equipment that protects customer investments. - March 07, 2019 - Colter & Peterson

Anne Robinson Joins Woodland Paper to Drive National Inkjet Markets Inkjet on paper industry expert signs on with growing Michigan paper merchant to open national markets. - March 06, 2019 - Woodland Paper

Keene Village Plastics Announces Acquisition of MakeShaper Keene Village Plastics (KVP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a North Carolina-based 3D filament manufacturer, MakeShaper. MakeShaper and KVP share common denominators in that all filaments are engineered, tested, and manufactured in the USA. KVP is excited to move MakeShaper’s manufacturing... - February 26, 2019 - Keene Village Plastics

Print Early Announces Joint Venture with India’s #1 Print and Visual Communications Company Print Early, the parent company of Print Banners, New York’s premier same-day banner printing service, has announced a joint venture with leading Indian firm, Spectrum Scan India Pvt. Ltd. - February 13, 2019 - Print Banners

TRY.FIT to Modernize the Process Used to Create Custom Footwear in CIS by Distributing FitStation by HP TRY.FIT and HP Inc., today at ISPO, announced TRY.FIT will distribute FitStation powered by HP throughout Russia & the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) - formerly the USSR footwear market. Revenue in the Russian Footwear market amounts to US$16,728m in 2019. The market is expected to grow... - February 05, 2019 - TRYFIT Technologies Ltd.

Allvision Announces $3.2 Million Seed Investment Allvision, a geospatial analytics company providing insights and business intelligence to verticals such as infrastructure management, insurance, advertising and security, announced today $3.2 million in Series Seed funding raised. Lavrock Ventures was joined by The Robotics Hub, IDEA Fund Partners,... - January 23, 2019 - Allvision IO

Bringing Craftsmanship and Innovation Together: GSB Digital Acquires Aldine Printing Family business completes transition from ownership with sale of business to GSB Digital. Effective December 19, 2018, GSB Digital has acquired selected assets of Aldine Printing, Inc. and will assume the manufacturing for the customers of Aldine. - December 21, 2018 - GSB Digital

Aaron Jackson Named CEO of Won.House and Its Waterless Kinetic Colorization™ Aaron Jackson, former director of raw material innovation at Lululemon, has been named the CEO of Won.House, a textile and apparel R&D and Think House based in Tao Yuan, Taiwan. "This past four weeks has been very special with the successful installation or the KC2.2 machine and the first series... - November 28, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.

Xitron Awarded Patent for Innovative USB-SCSI Interface US Patent 10108559 recently registered. - November 07, 2018 - Xitron

Beckatt Solutions to Showcase 3D Printing Technology at School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events The School District U-46 STEM Expo Kick-Off Events are November 5th at Poplar Creek Library, November 8th at the Bartlett Public Library, November 14th at the Gail Borden Library (Main Branch) and November 15th at the Gail Borden Library (Rakow Branch). - October 30, 2018 - Beckatt Solutions

DWG FastView Has Its Plus Version Now DWG FastView is cross-platform DWG Viewer and Editor, there are three of them: DWG FastView for Web, DWG FastView for Mobile and DWG FastView for Windows. - October 19, 2018 - GstarCAD software Co., LTD

Things Needed to Know About GstarCAD 2019 Collaborative Design Gstarsoft Co., Ltd., the world’s leading supplier of innovative CAD solutions, released and presented GstarCAD 2019 on its 5th GstarCAD Global Partner Symposium starting from September 10th. GstarCAD 2019 was unveiled with Collaborative Design system which is a new breakthrough for CAD design/drafting, drawing intensive attention and interest from global partners and industry experts. - October 11, 2018 - GstarCAD software Co., LTD

Dimension Inc. Announces Landmark Upscaler Advancement Dimension Inc., the Las Vegas, Nevada-based innovator in advanced video and still image enhancement technologies, is excited to announce yet another breakthrough in development of video upscaler solutions for Virtual Reality (VR) and other high-end video applications. Dimension’s patent-pending... - October 09, 2018 - Dimension, Inc.

Navigator Version 12 Released for Shipment by Xitron Harlequin RIP is the first commercially available RIP with PDF 2.0 compliance - September 26, 2018 - Xitron

Keene Village Plastics Announces Three New Flexible Filaments Keene Village Plastics is pleased to announce and introduce three new premium flexible filaments. - August 22, 2018 - Keene Village Plastics

Principled Technologies Finds Choosing a Dell EMC Server with Pre-Installed Microsoft Software Can Save Time, Effort, and Money Principled Technologies (PT) tested the time to deploy and overall cost of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 server with and without pre-installed Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Standard and found that the PowerEdge R740 solution with pre-installed Microsoft software took less time and fewer steps to deploy and cost less in licensing fees than the same server without it. - August 21, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Gsource Technologies Participating in 63rd Annual FSMS Conference Gsource Technologies is an active advertising member of Florida Surveying and Mapping Society. They are participating in the 63rd annual conference of FSMS to reach out to surveyors and help them understand how they can increase the efficiency of workout put & CAD production. - August 16, 2018 - Gsource Technologies LLC

Fantom Drives Release G-Force 3.1 SSD Suite for 4K Video Editing, Music, and Large File Storage/Migration Hardened SSD Models Test at a Transfer Rate Up to 560 MB/s for High Throughput Video, Creative, and Large File Applications - August 07, 2018 - Fantom Drives

Principled Technologies Releases Migration Guide: Making the Move to Microsoft SQL Server 2017 and Microsoft Windows Server 2016 on a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Principled Technologies datacenter experts demonstrated how to migrate a database to Microsoft SQL Server 2017 and Windows Server 2016 on a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd server. - August 03, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

PT Finds Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers Running Microsoft SQL Server on Linux 2017 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Processed More Orders in Less Time Principled Technologies found that a new solution from Dell EMC, Microsoft, and Red Hat processed six times as many orders per minute, achieved 92 percent faster query times, and delivered 85 percent lower application latency compared to a legacy solution. - August 03, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

PT Finds That New Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers with Microsoft SQL Server 2017 Standard Processed More Orders and Analyzed Data in Less Time Than a Legacy Solution In the Principled Technologies (PT) datacenter, PT found that a new solution from Microsoft and Dell EMC processed almost seven times as many orders per minute and significantly sped up business analytics queries compared to a legacy solution. - August 03, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds Upgrading to a Windows 10 Laptop with Solid-State Drive Storage Can Help Users Start Faster and Stay Unplugged Longer In Principled Technologies (PT) hands-on testing, Windows 10 laptops with SSD storage started faster and stayed unplugged longer than Windows 7 laptops with HDD storage. - July 23, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet Bested Apple iPad Pro in Hands-on Performance and Stress Tests, Principled Technologies Study Finds The Dell tablet had better benchmark performance at extremely hot and cold temperatures, withstood dozens of drops, and had a more readable screen in outdoor conditions. - July 20, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Calendar Printing 4u Celebrates 10 Years of Success and Innovation Calendar Printing 4u marks its 10 years in the business of customization and branding. A decade ago, companies used to charge a fortune for custom calendar printing. Thus Calendar Printing 4u was started in its efforts to provide affordable customized calendar printing to all kinds of businesses, schools and charities. - July 06, 2018 - Calendar Printing 4u

Principled Technologies Finds That a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Solution with Toshiba PX05S SAS SSDs and VMware vSAN Boosted Database Performance In the Principled Technologies (PT) datacenter, PT found that a newer Toshiba-Dell EMC solution with vSAN handled more user activity, offered faster response times, and supported more virtual machines than a legacy vSAN solution. - June 13, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That a Dell EMC XC Series Cluster Featuring Nutanix and VMware Software and Toshiba SAS SSDs Can Handle Peak Loads of Enterprise Application In the Principled Technologies (PT) datacenter, PT found that this solution has the horsepower MongoDB databases need for users to be able to conduct data searches, analyze patterns, and formulate recommendations with negligible wait times. - June 12, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Refreshing to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Server Using Toshiba SATA SSDs Can Help Companies Meet the Needs of Database Users Principled Technologies (PT) found that a new Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd server configured with Toshiba HK4R SATA SSDs could help companies serve more users with faster response times than a previous-generation server with legacy SSDs. - June 11, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Leading Mobile App Development Company ChromeInfotech Makes Presence Overseas ChromeInfotech now takes on the International Market for the Application Development Industry. The company is expanding its reach overseas by delivering high-quality driven Mobile as well as Web Application Development Services to their clients at the global level. Known as one of the most reliable and trustworthy names in the IT industry, ChromeInfotech has shown constant growth in the past decade, since the very beginning. - May 22, 2018 - Chrome InfoTech

Principled Technologies Report Shows How Quad-Core Intel Celeron N3450 Processor-Powered Chromebooks Can Reduce Wait Times in Educational Apps In hands-on tests, Principled Technologies found that a Chromebook powered by the quad-core Intel Celeron N3450 processor was faster at tasks in various education apps than a dual-core HP Chromebook of the same model. - May 21, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds Intel Optane Memory Can Improve Responsiveness in Hard Drive-Based Systems, for Less Money Than Traditional RAM In Principled Technologies' testing, PCs with Intel Optane memory modules obtained stronger benchmark scores than the same PCs with a greater amount of traditional RAM. - May 18, 2018 - Principled Technologies, Inc.