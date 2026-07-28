Graphics, Printing & CAD News
Get creative with news about the latest innovations in computer graphics, printing and computer-aided design. Learn about the latest programs, products and services designed to enhance creation, storage and management of digital assets.
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
More Than 40 Commercial Printers Take Advantage of Xitron's Same-as-Cash Financing Program
Customer adoption highlights ongoing demand for workflow modernization. - July 22, 2026 - Xitron
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
IronOrbit Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification with No Exceptions for Seventh Consecutive Year
IronOrbit recently announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination covering the time period of October 1, 2024 through September 2025 with no exceptions for the seventh consecutive year reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to protecting client data and... - April 17, 2026 - IronOrbit
Unlock Your Creative Potential with Free Adobe InDesign Video Courses from GalaxyonKnowledge
GalaxyonKnowledge offers free video courses focused on Adobe InDesign, aimed at unlocking individual creative potential. These courses cater to various skill levels and cover a broad range of topics within InDesign, helping users develop their design skills effectively and efficiently. By utilizing these resources, aspiring designers can enhance their understanding of the software and improve their creative output. - March 19, 2026 - GalaxyonKnowledge
NTD Announces Winners of the 7th International Figure Painting Competition, Concluding a Landmark Global Event
New Tang Dynasty Television (NTD) proudly announces the award winners of the 7th NTD International Figure Painting Competition, marking the successful conclusion of a global artistic event that continues to champion traditional, realist art grounded in pure truth, pure kindness, and pure beauty - February 05, 2026 - New Tang Dynasty Television
DesignNBuy Launches Major DesignO Shopify App Update with Enhanced Collaboration, Branding Controls, and Performance Fixes
DesignNBuy announced a major update to its DesignO Shopify App, introducing shareable design links, white-label branding controls, improved collaboration, expanded 3D product previews, pricing precision options, and performance fixes. The update enhances speed, stability, and customization for Shopify-based print businesses, helping merchants deliver faster, more accurate, and more branded personalization experiences across B2C and B2B workflows. - February 04, 2026 - DesignNBuy
Xitron Releases New K2 Workflow Version with Advanced Imposition Editing and Expanded Automation
Latest update delivers client-based imposition template editing, smarter multi-PDF output, and integrated project archiving to improve production efficiency. - February 03, 2026 - Xitron
ViXC Launches Unified Platform for Photo Management, Collaboration, and Workflow Automation
ViXC today announced the release of its newest platform version, delivering a unified solution for photo organization, community sharing, team collaboration, and no-code workflow automation. The update brings together content from major cloud storage providers into a single intelligent gallery, while introducing powerful tools designed for individuals and organizations managing large volumes of visual assets. - January 20, 2026 - VIXC
"Happy End" an AI Animation powered by CineV, has been Named Finalist at Global AI Film Festival "Chroma Awards"
Overcoming Consistency and Directorial Limitations through Cinamon’s 3D-AI Hybrid Production Method - January 05, 2026 - Cinamon
Centrix Wins 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award: a Revolutionary 3D Board Game That Spins Strategy in a Whole New Dimension
Analog Game Studios announces that its innovative 3D strategy game, Centrix, has won the 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award. Featuring a unique seven-level rotational game board levels, Centrix redefines classic board gameplay with its blend of puzzle-solving and strategy. Designed for 2–6 players, Centrix challenges players to think in three dimensions and race their pawns to the top. - November 10, 2025 - Analog Game Studios
Xitron Announces Winner of K2 Workflow Giveaway at PRINTING United Expo
Budget Printing Center of Tallahassee, Florida, Receives Complete K2 Workflow Bundle - November 08, 2025 - Xitron
Xitron Showcases K2 as the Modern Replacement for Legacy Workflows at Printing United
Highlights perpetual licensing, flexible payment options, plus a K2 bundle giveaway. - October 05, 2025 - Xitron
OnPrintShop Introduces Version 12.2 That Streamlines User Journeys and Boosts Print Business Efficiency
OnPrintShop has launched its minor release of version 12.2 that helps printers to not just work faster, but sell faster, and provide excellent customer experiences. This upgrade includes exciting print enhancements that streamlines the buying journey for customers and smoothens print operations. - September 10, 2025 - OnPrintShop
Arek Zasowski Wins Gold Telly Award for Best 3D Animation in Film & Shorts
Polish-born filmmaker Arek Zasowski takes home the prestigious Gold Telly Award in 3D Animation – Film & Shorts for his cinematic holiday adventure Guardians of the Secrets of the Luminara Challenge. - August 05, 2025 - Arek Zasowski
Image360, Burlington, WA, Rebrands as Skagit Sign Co. to Reflect Local Commitment and Expanded Services
Skagit Sign Co., formerly known as Image360 – Burlington, WA, is proud to announce its official rebranding. The new name highlights the company’s deep roots in the Skagit Valley and its continued mission to provide exceptional signage, graphics, and visual marketing solutions to the... - August 01, 2025 - Skagit Sign Co.
InkProducts Inc. Releases Canon G3270 Refill Kit Combo with Bonus Photo Paper for High-Quality, Cost-Effective Printing
InkProducts Inc. proudly announces the release of the Canon G3270 Printer and Refill Kit Combo with Bonus Photo Paper. This all-in-one MegaTank printer package includes a full set of refill bottles, reusable transfer tools, and premium photo paper. InkProducts manufactures its own high-quality inks, ensuring vibrant results and long-term reliability. Ideal for everyday and specialty use, this combo delivers performance, value, and support you can trust. - July 14, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
Occams Digital Launches to Solve the Marketing Scalability Crisis
Occams Digital, launched by Occams Advisory, offers on-demand, subscription-based marketing execution for $3,499/month. It provides creative, digital, and strategic support to eliminate bottlenecks and scale marketing efforts without increasing headcount. - June 24, 2025 - Occams Advisory
New Book Empowers Business Leaders to Take Control of Apple Technology in the Workplace
David Sewell, founder of Sewelltech, has released an Amazon Best Seller: The Business Leader’s Guide to Managed Apple I.T. This practical, jargon-free guide helps business leaders understand how to secure, scale, and simplify their Apple-based tech environments. Available now on Amazon, the book supports Sewelltech’s mission to turn Apple I.T. into a strategic business advantage. - May 15, 2025 - Sewelltech
Tech Soft 3D Introduces VizStreamer: A Seamless Path to Web-Based CAE Visualization
Tech Soft 3D announces VizStreamer, a new tool that lets legacy CAE desktop applications run in web browsers without major rewrites. Showcasing at NAFEMS World Congress 2025, VizStreamer streams visualization data directly to a browser-based WebGL engine, cutting development time and costs. It offers a scalable, secure alternative to remote desktops and server-based GPU solutions, helping CAE developers modernize while preserving proven functionality. - May 12, 2025 - Tech Soft 3D
ArcSite Unveils LiDAR-Powered Room Scanning for Instant, Precise Floor Plans
ArcSite’s new LiDAR-powered room scanning feature lets users instantly create precise floor plans using just an iPad or iPhone- no measuring tape or CAD skills required. It saves time, reduces errors, and makes professional-grade design accessible to contractors, technicians, and even DIYers. - May 08, 2025 - ArcSite
Powering the Future of AEC: IronOrbit Spotlights Secure, GPU-Accelerated, and Compliance-Ready Desktops at AIA 2025
IronOrbit, a leader in secure, fully managed cloud-hosted workspaces, is proud to announce its participation in the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025, taking place June 4–7 in Boston, MA. With a strong and growing client base in the architecture, engineering, and construction... - May 02, 2025 - IronOrbit
CAD-Ray and Zylo3D Announce Exclusive Partnership to the Chairside 3D Printing Market
Innovative Partnership to Deliver a Seamless, Affordable, and Fully Automated 3D Printing Solution for Dental Offices. CAD-Ray, the company behind the success of Medit’s widespread impact on digital dentistry, and Zylo3D, the pioneers of AI-driven, automated 3D printing for dental practices,... - February 20, 2025 - CAD-Ray
A New Era in Custom Printing: Half Price Print Brings Innovation, Quality, and Flexibility to the UAE Market
Whether it’s about delivering branded signages, customising banners and brochures, textile printing, designing flags, or creating custom stamps and seals - they serve in all fields. - February 11, 2025 - Half Price Print
IronOrbit Revolutionizes Cloud Collaboration with Pristine INFINITY Workspace
IronOrbit, a leader in high-performance cloud solutions, is redefining the remote and hybrid work experience with its INFINITY Workspace—a fully managed, GPU-accelerated cloud desktop solution engineered for seamless collaboration, high-quality video conferencing, and AI-powered... - February 06, 2025 - IronOrbit
Xitron Begins Release and Rollout of K2 Prepress Workflow
End-user purchases follow dealer certification in North America, Europe, and Latin America. - February 06, 2025 - Xitron
STK StickerStoke Unveils Twyst: The 3D Product Personalization System for Powersports
Twyst, an advanced 3D graphic design product personalization system, debuts at AIMExpo 2025. Built on vector-based technology, it lets users customize and preview products in real-time 3D, eliminating the need for complex software. Visit Booth #7114 or StickerStoke.com. - February 05, 2025 - StickerStoke Inc.
AAEON Breaks Into the Graphics Card Market with the Intel Arc GPU-Powered GAR-A750E
With 5-year longevity, Intel Arc GPU architecture, and a user-friendly design, AAEON’s GAR-A750E appears to elevate edge AI market capabilities. - January 11, 2025 - AAEON Technology
IronOrbit Achieves AICPA SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year
IronOrbit, recently recognized for the second consecutive year in Gartner’s® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), proudly announces the completion of the AICPA SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 2 audit—without exception—for the sixth consecutive year, reaffirming its... - December 11, 2024 - IronOrbit
Local Web Design Agency, Nerdy South Inc., Named Palm Bay's Best Small Business of the Year
Nerdy South Inc., a leading web design and digital marketing agency serving businesses in Palm Bay and the surrounding areas, was been named Palm Bay's Small Business of the Year by the Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious award recognizes Nerdy South's outstanding contributions to the local business community, its commitment to client success, and its innovative approach to web design and digital marketing. - December 09, 2024 - Nerdy South Inc.
SelfCAD Releases Projections Tool - Create 2D Projections and Plans in 3D Software
SelfCAD released a Projections tool, a tool that, as the name suggests, allows you to generate 2D projections of all your objects in SelfCAD. - November 17, 2024 - SelfCAD
SBPI Graphics Acquires Print it Big!® Brand and Kopytek, Inc.
SBPI acquires multiple companies in major national expansion. - November 08, 2024 - Print it Big! by SBPI Graphics
VistaCraft, Inc. Celebrates 45 Years of Excellence
VistaCraft Inc., a leading provider of large format printing and custom signage solutions, proudly celebrates its 45th anniversary of serving businesses in Columbus, GA, and the surrounding region. Founded in 1979, VistaCraft has grown from a small local print shop to a trusted partner for... - October 31, 2024 - VistaCraft, Inc.
New Study Compares the Dell Precision 5690 vs. the Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch on AI and Creative Workload Performance and Sustainability
A Principled Technologies study found that the Dell Precision 5690 mobile workstation outperformed a similarly configured Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch on AI and creative workloads and offered advantages in security and manageability. The Dell system was also easier to repair, which can support sustainability efforts and help companies save by avoiding replacement costs. - September 11, 2024 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Xitron to Showcase Navigator DFE and Navigator Flexo Suite at Labelexpo
Will join Hybrid, Global Graphics, and Meteor in booth 3015. - September 11, 2024 - Xitron
Meet OnPrintShop's New AI-Powered Web-to-Print Innovation that Automates Tasks in Seconds at PRINTING United Expo 2024
Explore how OnPrintShop’s AI-driven feature is helping the web-to-print landscape with smarter, faster, and more efficient solutions. The leading web-to-print enabler is all set to unlock web to print creativity for PSPs at PRINTING United Expo 2024. - September 05, 2024 - OnPrintShop
PT Study Found an HP Z6 G5 A Desktop Workstation Outperformed a Dell Precision 7960 Tower Workstation
PT reveals CPU performance benefits from an HP Z6 G5 A Desktop Workstation powered by AMD over a Dell Precision 7960 Tower Workstation powered by Intel - August 28, 2024 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Xitron’s K2 Offset Workflow Makes US Debut at Printing United
Joins stable of established Xitron workflows for offset, flexo, digital, and screen printing. - August 28, 2024 - Xitron
New Third-Party Reports Highlight How New Intel Processor-Powered Lenovo Laptops Can Help Organizations in the AI Era
Principled Technologies proves performance advantages of three new Intel Core Ultra processor-powered Lenovo laptops with Windows 11 Pro vs. their predecessors - August 27, 2024 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Cody Tilson Elevated to Chief Creative Officer at Experience Design Agency, Next/Now
Next/Now, a leading experience design agency, is proud to announce that former ECD, Cody Tilson, will now serve as Next/Now’s Chief Creative Officer. With a distinguished history of developing groundbreaking concepts, strategies, and teams, Cody has consistently pushed the creative boundary for Next/Now. Previous roles include design leadership at Digital Kitchen and Leviathan. - August 23, 2024 - Next/Now
Ninja Transfers Launches 30 Foot Gang Sheet & Confirms That “Size Matters”
Ninja Transfers, a leading innovator in the DTF (direct-to-film) industry, proudly announces an exciting advancement in product offerings: the introduction of 30-foot gang sheets. This development marks Ninja Transfers as the first in the market to provide such an expansive option, setting a new... - August 20, 2024 - Ninja Transfers
Prusa Research Begins Manufacturing 3D Printers and Filaments in the USA
Prusa Research, a global leader in 3D printing technology, today announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations to the United States through its subsidiary, Printed Solid. This strategic move aims to enhance customer service, reduce lead times, and better support the needs of American customers. - July 03, 2024 - Printed Solid
New York Banner Stands Launches Same Day Services with a 24/7 Production Facility
New York Banner Stands has launched its 24/7 production facility to offer same-day delivery of branded merchandise and marketing material. The renowned printing company offers printing solutions for all kinds of requirements. With the claims to bring Fortune 500 branding to small businesses,... - June 14, 2024 - New York Banner Stands
Nevron Software Announces the Release of Nevron Open Vision for .NET 2024.1
Nevron Software is pleased to announce the official release of Nevron Open Vision for .NET 2024.1, the premier suite of user interface components for Blazor, WPF, WinForms, and Mac. This new release introduces significant enhancements across all major UI components, with a particular focus on the Chart, Diagram, and Rich Text Processor, further extending the capabilities of these industry-leading tools. - June 13, 2024 - Nevron Software
AAEON’s MXM-ACMA Pairs Intel Arc Graphics with a Quadruple-Display Interface for Multiscreen Digital Signage Solutions
Combining Intel® Arc™ graphics with a quad display interface, AAEON’s new MXM-ACMA is tailor-made for augmenting digital signage, edge AI, and healthcare imaging solutions. - June 07, 2024 - AAEON Technology
The Art of Fashion Unveils Inaugural Networking, Art, Fashion, and NFT Event in Toronto
The Art of Fashion (AOF) is thrilled to announce its inaugural networking, art, fashion, and NFT event, scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2024. This landmark event will bring together local fashion designers, models, and artists, creating a vibrant atmosphere for entrepreneurs to network and engage... - May 30, 2024 - Art of Fashion
Discover the Future of Living at the Great American Tiny House Show in Fredericksburg, VA on June 1-2
The Great American Tiny House Show is coming to Fredericksburg, VA, on June 1-2, 2024, offering an exciting weekend of innovative designs, sustainable living solutions, and alternative housing options. The event will be held at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, where attendees can... - May 28, 2024 - Tiny House Show
Take The W Releases AI Artificial Intelligence Music Video for Hit Single "One1"
The EDM/chill artist Take the W has released the first artificial intelligence music video “One1”created in its entirety with Runway AI. The song was released in November of 2023 with a sci-fi cover art matching the theme for the new companion three-minute artificial intelligence music... - May 21, 2024 - Take The W
New Principled Technologies Report Demonstrates How More Available Memory Can Improve Performance in Three Dell PCs
With more memory available in three Dell PCs—the Latitude 5440, the Precision 3470, and the OptiPlex Tower Plus 7010—Principled Technologies (PT) found that system performance increased, which could translate to a better user experience - May 02, 2024 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Xitron Announces Navigator RIP Version 14 Release; Prepares for Drupa Demonstration Schedule
RIP Based on Global Graphics’ Ultra-Performant Harlequin® Core is Fastest Yet. - April 24, 2024 - Xitron