Velocity Data Announces Change of Control

Velocity Data Inc.. (CSE: VCT) (“Velocity”, or the “Company”) is pleased to report as follows.



A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000.



Regarding the composition of the Board of Directors, Mr. Bates remains a director and Mr. Byrne and Claire Byrne have been appointed as directors.



In addition, Mr. Byrne has been appointed President and CEO of the Company and Mr. Bates remains as CFO.



The Company will report on future plans and developments as details become available.



Velocity CEO Mr. Joe Byrne said, “I am pleased to take the helm of the Company and look forward to working to building shareholder value.”



Velocity Data Inc. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: VCT).



For further information, please contact Mr. Joe Byrne, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 519-257-0460 or email: joe@emergenceglobalinc.com (Additional information about Velocity can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Former directors: Zhinan Liu, Adam Radly



This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.



The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.



