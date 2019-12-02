MerPerle Resorts & Hotels Opens a New Property as MerPerle Beach Hotel

Last week, MerPerle Resorts & Hotels announced that it will be opening a new hotel in the coastal city of Nha Trang in December 2019. This is an addition to its portfolio of three properties in unique cities of Nha Trang & Ho Chi Minh City.

This newly-built hotel aims at serving a wide variety of guests coming from high-end emerging markets such as Korea, Vietnam, China, Australia, US, UK & Thailand.



The opening is made within the holidays time in high season and expected to drive a great number of bookings to the hotel at the end of 2019 and beyond in 2020.



MerPerle Resorts and Hotels is a leading accommodation brand in Vietnam that provides luxurious tourist experience based on the business philosophy of bringing the guests with a diversified range of products and outstanding service, which creates a unique experience and a feeling of being belonged with the Vietnamese culture and nature.



Situated in the heart of the coastal city of Nha Trang, MerPerle Beach Hotel, a new signature icon of luxury & magnificence, 124 well-furnished appointed rooms on the famous and busy boulevard of Tran Phu facing directly to the beautiful and panoramic sea view over Nha Trang Bay.



The hotel central location within an easy reach to exciting sightseeing destinations, best-selling shopping malls, and rich-in-cuisine restaurants make it a top choice for discerning travelers to this beach city with white crystal sand and clear blue seawater.



The hotel is best option for guest needs whether they go on a long leisure vacation or a short business trip. It is also a good venue to hold meetings, events, seminars, team building and parties of all kinds.



