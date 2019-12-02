MTS Management's Top 20 iTunes Artist Releases Tom Waits' Cover as a New Single and Video

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS Management's Pittsburgh music veteran John Vento has released his cover of the Tom Waits’ song, “I Hope I Don’t Fall In Love With You.”

On Monday, December 2nd, MTS Management's John Vento releases his cover of the Tom Waits’ classic, “I Hope I Don’t Fall In Love With You.” The single is from the “LLOW” album, produced by another Pittsburgh vet, David Granati (GBros, Gforce.) The video was produced by David Oleniacz and features actress, Nicole W. Ross, who was featured in and directed Vento’s “Baby Blues” video.



Watch “I Hope I Don’t Fall In Love With You” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I74eGWjjKaY



“Love, Lust & Other Wreckage” was adapted to a stage play by renowned playwright Amy Hartman.



About John Vento:

Pittsburgh, PA, December 02, 2019 --( PR.com )-- As a member of two of Pittsburgh's most dynamic live bands, the Neid's Hotel Band and The Businessmen, John Vento has performed his share of cover songs over the years. With the release of his successful "Love, Lust & Other Wreckage" album, Vento tapped into his own personal stories and delivered several radio and sales chart hits, including the Top 20 iTunes rock chart single, "Rainbows and Lightning." Now, the music veteran delves back into his catalog of covers for a brand new single and video release.

On Monday, December 2nd, MTS Management's John Vento releases his cover of the Tom Waits' classic, "I Hope I Don't Fall In Love With You." The single is from the "LLOW" album, produced by another Pittsburgh vet, David Granati (GBros, Gforce.) The video was produced by David Oleniacz and features actress, Nicole W. Ross, who was featured in and directed Vento's "Baby Blues" video.

Watch "I Hope I Don't Fall In Love With You" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I74eGWjjKaY

"Love, Lust & Other Wreckage" was adapted to a stage play by renowned playwright Amy Hartman.

About John Vento:

John Vento is often called a chameleon in the Pittsburgh music scene; and, while his critics may use the term as a pejorative, Vento views it as a compliment. He understands that they're motivated by the frustration of their inability to lock him into a specific musical style. After all, the front man for the high-energy, hard-rockin' band, the Nied's Hotel Band is also known for his introspective, brooding solo recordings. Rather than a drawback, however, Vento considers such diversity to be among his strengths; and his fans agree. They relish sharing his tumultuous trek toward achieving his artistic vision, which he accomplishes by channeling a blend of eclectic influences through his own, raw emotions. For more information, please visit: http://www.johnvento.com.

