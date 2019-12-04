PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Lucky n Love Travel

Press Release

Receive press releases from Lucky n Love Travel: By Email RSS Feeds:

Lucky n Love Travel Featured in the Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory


Lucky n Love Travel is proud to have been featured in the 2019-2020 Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory as an LGBTQ-friendly Romance Travel Specialist.

Albuquerque, NM, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Lucky n Love Travel has been featured in the 2019-2020 official Destination Weddings & Honeymoons directory.

Michele Botnick, owner & certified romance travel specialist stated, "We are proud to have been featured. We strive to provide excellent service to all of our couples."

Lucky n Love Travel specializes in planning those once in a lifetime trips; honeymoons, destination weddings, anniversary trips, vow renewals, wedding elopements and proposal trips to the Caribbean and Europe.

A full service travel planning company based in New Mexico.

Lucky n Love is a destination specialist for Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Tahiti, Fiji, Costa Rica, Italy, Spain, and France.

Lucky n Love's motto: Let your feet take you where your heart is.
Contact Information
Lucky n Love Travel
Michele Botnick
888-598-8351
Contact
https://www.luckynlovetravel.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lucky n Love Travel
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help