Lucky n Love Travel Featured in the Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory

Albuquerque, NM, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- Lucky n Love Travel has been featured in the 2019-2020 official Destination Weddings & Honeymoons directory.
Michele Botnick, owner & certified romance travel specialist stated, "We are proud to have been featured. We strive to provide excellent service to all of our couples."
Lucky n Love Travel specializes in planning those once in a lifetime trips; honeymoons, destination weddings, anniversary trips, vow renewals, wedding elopements and proposal trips to the Caribbean and Europe.
A full service travel planning company based in New Mexico.
Lucky n Love is a destination specialist for Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Tahiti, Fiji, Costa Rica, Italy, Spain, and France.
Lucky n Love's motto: Let your feet take you where your heart is.