Lucky n Love Travel Featured in the Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory

Lucky n Love Travel is proud to have been featured in the 2019-2020 Destination Weddings & Honeymoons Directory as an LGBTQ-friendly Romance Travel Specialist.

Albuquerque, NM, December 04, 2019 --(



Michele Botnick, owner & certified romance travel specialist stated, "We are proud to have been featured. We strive to provide excellent service to all of our couples."



Lucky n Love Travel specializes in planning those once in a lifetime trips; honeymoons, destination weddings, anniversary trips, vow renewals, wedding elopements and proposal trips to the Caribbean and Europe.



A full service travel planning company based in New Mexico.



Lucky n Love is a destination specialist for Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Tahiti, Fiji, Costa Rica, Italy, Spain, and France.



Michele Botnick

888-598-8351



https://www.luckynlovetravel.com



