MSI Press New Release: Travels with Elly: Reflections on Canada by an RVer and His Dog

In Larry MacDonald's newest release, the MSI Press author details his 10-month trek across Canada with his dog Elly, seeking answers to all the questions about Canada they didn’t even know to ask. Travels with Elly: Reflections on Canada by an RVer and his dog is a 2019 American Book Fest's best books award competition finalist in the animal category.

Inspired by John Steinbeck's journey across the United States in "Travels with Charley," Larry MacDonald and his sweet poodle Elly invite you along on their own 10-month trek across the great white north - seeking answers to all the questions about Canada they didn't even know to ask.



Interspersed between discussion of history and culture, the author shares his own reflections on signage, ferries, political injustices, environmental issues, animal instincts, and of course, Elly's antics. Elly adds a canine perspective by commenting on her experiences, including encounters with other critters - especially cats.



After crossing paths with many hospitable people, Larry takes one big lesson away from their journey - he is proud to be Canadian.



