Taste of Nature, Inc. Expands Doughlish Product Line with New Flavor Launches

Doughlish, the only shelf-stable edible raw cookie dough on the market is announcing the launch of 2 new flavors. Having launched with a Chocolate Chip Flavor only in March, the December launch of both Birthday Cake and Triple Chocolate Flavors marks a notable expansion in the Doughlish flavors available to consumers. Both new flavors will be available on store shelves prior to the start of the new year.

Santa Monica, CA, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Doughlish, the only shelf stable edible cookie dough product that is widely commercially available, is announcing a major expansion of its product offerings. The Chocolate Chip Flavor arrived on store shelves with tremendous fanfare in March and consumers have been requesting additional flavors since they started enjoying Doughlish. With the introduction of the new flavors, cookie dough fans can now enjoy both the new Triple Chocolate and Birthday Cake flavors. Whereas, the Triple Chocolate flavor is the perfect combination of rich chocolate flavor combined with creamy cookie dough, the Birthday Cake reminds cookie dough lovers of eating a slice of delicious birthday cake with just the right amount of decorative sprinkles. Doughlish shelf stable edible cookie dough distinguishes itself from other edible doughs in several ways, including the fact that all other edible cookie doughs on the market require refrigeration. Doughlish is an On-Trend indulgent treat that comes in delicious Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Triple Chocolate Brownie flavors. Doughlish fans should stay tuned for an announcement of additional flavors as several more exciting flavor will be announced shortly.