TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

Taste of Nature, Inc. Expands Doughlish Product Line with New Flavor Launches Doughlish, the only shelf-stable edible raw cookie dough on the market is announcing the launch of 2 new flavors. Having launched with a Chocolate Chip Flavor only in March, the December launch of both Birthday Cake and Triple Chocolate Flavors marks a notable expansion in the Doughlish flavors available to consumers. Both new flavors will be available on store shelves prior to the start of the new year. - December 04, 2019 - Taste of Nature, Inc.

Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Joolies Named Best First-Time Exhibitor at PMA Fresh Summit 2019 Joolies continues an incredible first year by winning the award for Best First-Time Exhibitor at the Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit 2019. The Joolies booth was a standout amongst the more than 1,200 exhibitors as the summit’s record-breaking 24,000 attendees were drawn into the colorfully vibrant world created by Joolies. - October 28, 2019 - Joolies

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

Eco-Friendly Food Service Retailer PacknWood to Exhibit at IBIE PacknWood is one of the 1,000+ vendors to be featured in the IBIE Expo Hall in Booth #745. The event takes place from Sunday, September 8 to Wednesday, September 11. Tickets are still available. - August 30, 2019 - PacknWood

SMC to Exhibit at The Int’l Baking Industry Expo 2019 in Las Vegas SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the International Baking Industry Exposition in Las Vegas at the Convention Center, North Hall Booth #845 on September 8–11. IBIE is where next generation baking technology is launched and where new trends are discovered. - August 22, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America

Beysan Develops Novel, Patent Pending Extrusion Process for Gluten Free Pasta In 2014, the owners of Beysan Inc. began developing a garbanzo-based pasta that mimics the taste and texture of wheat pasta. Garbanzo flour has an ideal glycemic profile, is high in protein and fiber, and contains all essential amino acids. The newly developed process overcame the challenges encountered... - August 07, 2019 - Beysan

Mesa de Vida Launches in Whole Foods Markets Nationwide Making healthy global gourmet cooking easy and exciting; Whole Foods Market brings woman-owned cooking sauce company Mesa de Vida to stores nationwide. - August 05, 2019 - Mesa de Vida LLC

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Cat Food Now Available in Resealable Containers Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet

Mirus Promotions, Inc. Supports 7-Eleven Launch of Emerging Brands Test in LA Stores 7-Eleven launched a new emerging brands test with almost 100 better-for-you food and beverage items in 125 Los Angeles-area stores. Mirus Promotions, Inc. is set to execute in-store demos over the duration of two months to support this launch and directly promote the products to consumers. - May 24, 2019 - Mirus Promotions Inc.

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

Carolyn T. Herbert Recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Carolyn T. Herbert of Palmyra, Virginia has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of mental health and food manufacturing. Each month,... - May 03, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Organic Consumers Association and Bareburger Announce Transparency Initiative Consumers Association (“OCA”) and Bareburger are pleased to announce Bareburger’s launch of a new initiative aimed at providing consumers with full transparency about the origin, nature and quality of the food they eat at Bareburger restaurants. OCA has long been at the forefront of... - April 11, 2019 - Bareburger

USA LESS Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of LEOPARD Miracle Honey USA LESS Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of LEOPARD Miracle Honey Due to Presence of Undeclared Sildenafil Company contact: USA LESS Phone number: 1-800-872-5377 USA LESS is voluntarily recalling all lots of LEOPARD Miracle Honey, to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found LEOPARD Miracle Honey... - March 22, 2019 - USALESS

SmokinZZ's Beef Jerky Now Produces Super Fresh Beef Jerky for the USA Smokinzz's Beef Jerky is now being sold on the U.S. mainland. Flavors are: Citrus Hickory-Spicy Hot-Cracked Black Pepper-Smoked Maple Hickory. Smokinzz's ships fresh and direct to customers daily. Consumers can now buy fresh beef jerky instead of buying 3 month to 5 month old beef jerky at the stores. Excellent Prices, Fantastic Flavor and Quality - No Artificial flavors or fillers. Smokinzz's features all Natural, USDA Choice Beef from the USA. - February 27, 2019 - Smokinzz's Beef Jerky

Think Outside the Bar with the Brand New Protes Brooklyn-based protein snack company, Protes, just unveiled their revamped website, bold new packaging, improved chip line and their latest popcorn flavor, Light Butter. Protes makes getting your protein easier and more fun than ever with their plant based protein chips, available in Tangy Southern... - February 05, 2019 - Protes