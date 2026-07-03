Packaged Foods News
See what’s cooking in the food manufacturing industry. Discover what’s new in food processing and packaging. This section includes information about innovations in seafood processing; freezing techniques; canning operations; and mergers and acquisitions, licensing and marketing by food manufacturers.
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
Joyfull Bakery's Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps Head to Costco Across Multiple U.S. Regions
Joyfull Bakery®, the California-based maker of artisanal baked Parmesan snacks, is thrilled to announce a major retail milestone: a multi-region expansion into Costco warehouses across the United States in the second half of 2026. The featured product, the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, will be offered in a value-size 11.25 oz bag - nearly 13 servings - designed to deliver big on flavor and outstanding value for Costco members. - June 24, 2026 - Joyfull Bakery
Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations. Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative... - June 23, 2026 - Revival Gourmet Foods
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Snak Club™ Expands Partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey® Into Salty Snacks with New Toffee Peanuts and Snack Mix
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced the next chapter of its partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey®, expanding beyond candy into the salty snack aisle with the launch of Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Toffee Peanuts and Snak Club x... - May 13, 2026 - Century Snacks
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC for Customer Experience
Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC Inktel has been honored with four prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service at a gala ceremony in New York City. Led by CEO Ricky Arriola and Director Erwin Jacobo, the firm earned two Gold awards for Achievement in CX and Customer Service Success, plus two Bronze awards for Customer Service Department of the Year and Automation. These accolades solidify Inktel’s status as a global leader in BPO and innovation. - March 06, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
Experience Proven Cartoning Efficiency & Line Performance at Pack Expo East
Bradman Lake invites attendees to visit Booth 1501 at Pack Expo East, February 17–19, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. This year’s exhibit will feature two of the company’s established and widely adopted solutions: the HS Carton Former and the IL120... - February 14, 2026 - Bradman Lake Inc.
Singing Pastures Launches Bone Broth + Collagen Meat Sticks in Northeast Costco Warehouses Ahead of Big Game Weekend
Singing Pastures, a woman-owned functional snack brand from Maine, is expanding into 23 Costco warehouses across the Northeast ahead of the Big Game Weekend with its bone broth and collagen meat sticks. Launched nationally in December, the clean-label snacks are made with grass-fed beef or pasture raised pork and deliver functional protein without fillers or artificial ingredients. Designed for modern wellness routines, the meat sticks support protein-forward, gut friendly snacking. - February 04, 2026 - Singing Pastures
Sioux Honey Cooperative Honey Taps IMC Licensing to Sweeten Sue Bee® Brand Extensions
Sioux Honey Cooperative has selected IMC Licensing to serve as the exclusive licensing agency for its flagship Sue Bee® Honey brand, advancing a strategic program to expand Sue Bee into new categories through high-quality, co-branded partnerships. “Sue Bee is a trusted name in kitchens... - January 23, 2026 - IMC Licensing
Ideal Nutrition Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Lake Nona Location
Ideal Nutrition will celebrate the grand opening of its Lake Nona storefront on Wednesday, January 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m. in partnership with the East Orlando Chamber of Commerce. Located at 12958 Sunstone Ave, Suite 104, Orlando, FL 32832, the... - January 08, 2026 - Ideal Nutrition
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
Stryve Foods, Inc. (OTC: SNAX) Full-Year 2025 Outlook Reflects Strong Operational Turnaround and Margin Expansion
Stryve Demonstrates Significant Financial Progress Since 2022 Transformation and Initiates Formal Review of Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value - November 18, 2025 - Stryve Foods, Inc.
PureLine Strengthens Partnerships with Leading Food Processors Through Advanced Fumigation Solutions
PureLine partners with leading food processors nationwide to deliver advanced chlorine dioxide fumigation programs that enhance food safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency across large-scale production facilities. - November 12, 2025 - PureLine
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Ideal Nutrition Storefront Opening in St. Petersburg
Ideal Nutrition is preparing to bring its chef-crafted, ready-to-enjoy healthy meals to downtown St. Petersburg with a new franchise storefront opening Friday, October 24. - October 26, 2025 - Ideal Nutrition
Snak Club™ Partners with Mike’s Hot Honey® to Launch First-Ever Candy Collaboration: Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey® Bombs
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced a new partnership with the hot honey pioneer Mike’s Hot Honey to launch Snak Club™ x Mike’s Hot Honey Bombs — a first-of-its-kind chewy candy that blends sweet cherry flavor with the... - October 24, 2025 - Century Snacks
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
Arcticsource1's Collagen Partner Seagarden is Now "Friend of the Sea" Certified
ArcticSource1 has since 2015 represented Seagarden, a Norwegian supplier of responsible and sustainable high quality marine collagen. Seagarden now holds both MSC Chain of Custody certification and Friend of the Sea certification for their collagen based on regional caught cod skin. - October 19, 2025 - ArcticSource1
CASA ARTE SANO Announces the Launch of NOPALLI BAKED: A New Healthy Snack Experience
After the success of its original NOPALLI Cactus Tortilla Chips, Casa Arte Sano has announced the launch of a new baked version. The latest addition to the NOPALLI family offers a lighter snack experience while maintaining the brand’s signature flavor and commitment to quality ingredients. Crafted with the same blend of nopal cactus flour and nixtamalized white corn, the new baked chips are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. - October 06, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story. - September 16, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op
Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Brand Cheese and Sunrise Creamery Brand cheese Recalled due to Listeria Contamination - August 31, 2025 - Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op
Amor Salsita Celebrates One Year on Albertsons, Vons & Pavilions Shelves
Southern California–based, woman-owned brand Amor Salsita is celebrating its first year on shelves at Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions. What began in the kitchen has quickly become a household favorite, thanks to the support of AVP, loyal fans, and the broader community. With flavors ranging from Salsa Rojita to Mango Habanero, Amor Salsita remains rooted in family, flavor, and love—bringing people together, and having a good time. - August 30, 2025 - Socializela.com
Taste of Nature, Inc. Launches Hello Kitty® Gummi Treats and Cotton Candy Line
The Global Icon Brings Her Sweet Charm to Candy Aisles Across North America - August 26, 2025 - Taste of Nature, Inc.
Juan Luis Barrios Named Chief Production Manager of Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation
Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation (BMECC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Juan Luis Barrios as Chief Production Manager, effective Friday, July 25, 2025. Barrios, a leading figure in the coffee production industry and former president of the Specialty Coffee Association, will... - August 20, 2025 - Blue Mountain Estates Coffee Corporation
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC Recalls Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 sold at Sam's Clubs nationwide due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported. See https://www.doehler.com for more information. - July 30, 2025 - DOEHLER Dry Ingredient Solutions LLC
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
John P. Fairbanks Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
John P. Fairbanks of Sacramento, California, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in food and vending. About John P. Fairbanks Fairbanks is the retired owner of Tosshers Vending, a local business specializing in... - July 16, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Foodie Box Love Launches New "Hot & Spicy" Gift Subscription Box: A Curated Selection for Those Who Appreciate Bold Flavors Delivered Monthly
Foodie Box Love, LLC, a leading e-commerce business specializing in artisan food gift subscriptions, is pleased to announce the launch of its "Hot & Spicy" box. This new offering provides a distinctive culinary experience directly to the doors of heat enthusiasts and flavor explorers. - July 10, 2025 - Foodie Box Love
Licor Zone Mexico Celebrates $150 Million Strategic Alliance with the World’s Leading Producer of Alcohol-Free Spirits According the Spirits Business - London
Licor Zone Mexico, a leading distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Latin America, is proud to announce the signing of a historic $150 million partnership agreement with the world’s leading producer of alcohol-free spirits according the Spirit Business - London - July 06, 2025 - Licor Zone
Red Fox Spices Unveils Heartfelt Rebrand and Groundbreaking Shelf-Stable Injera & Meal Kits at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show
Red Fox Spices is unveiling a bold new brand and an industry-first: clean-label, shelf-stable injera and Ethiopian meal kits. Debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show (June 29–July 1, 2025, NYC), the rebrand features eco-friendly packaging and the Red Fox Mama—symbolizing tradition, community, and love. The ready-to-cook kits include injera and spice blends for classic dishes like Misir Wot and Shiro Wot, making authentic Ethiopian meals easy at home. Available online starting July 2025. - June 26, 2025 - Red Fox Spices
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
French Heritage Cuisine: Promoting Condiment and Specialty Food Brands in Engaging Home Cooks
French Heritage Cuisine LLC announces a new service to help food brands connect with home cooks. Educating home cooks about a brand's condiments or specialty foods can increase brand reach and awareness. French Heritage Cuisine primarily focuses on European and American cuisines while integrating... - May 28, 2025 - French Heritage Cuisine LLC
Ivan Gutierrez, Founder & CEO Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa One of Six Finalists Selected for the Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam
Watch six rising-star Founders compete before a panel of industry-leading judges at The Naturally Chicago Pitch Slam and Financing & Innovation Forum to win a package of business services valued at about $200,000. This is a fabulous opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican... - May 27, 2025 - Tierra Negra Salsa
Joyfull Bakery Unveils Refined Rebrand and Launches New Protein-Rich, Gluten-Free Snack Line
Joyfull Bakery®, the esteemed brand of family-founded Raison D'etre Bakery with a rich 30-year history of crafting high-quality, artisan-baked goods, is excited to announce a comprehensive rebranding initiative alongside the introduction of a new line of oven-baked snacks. This spring,... - May 14, 2025 - Joyfull Bakery
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa Celebrates Its 1-Year Anniversary at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 17-20, 2025
The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa celebrates its one-year anniversary at The National Restaurant Association Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, May 17-20, 2025. This is the perfect opportunity for successful third-generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his unique, authentic dark salsa to the foodservice industry. Congratulations, Ivan. - May 08, 2025 - Tierra Negra Salsa
Kroger Veteran Finds Perfect Brew and Pairing with Joe's Colombian Coffee
Joe's Famous® welcomes Arlene O'Bannion, a 45-year Kroger veteran, as partner to lead growth in retail sales and merchandising. The brand, certified by the Colombia Coffee Federation, offers 100% Arabica, single-origin coffee with an 85 cupping score. Known for its smooth, high-altitude Colombian roasts like Huila, Joe’s Famous® is expanding beyond Amazon to bring its specialty coffee to supermarket shelves. - May 06, 2025 - Joe's Famous Provisons Company, LLC
Stoner Molding Launches B445 Denesting Agent to Boost Thermoforming and Extrusion Efficiency
Stoner Molding Solutions introduces B445 denesting agent, an emulsified, food-safe, water-based silicone mold release that prevents sticking, reduces static, and improves manufacturing efficiency. - April 04, 2025 - Stoner Molding Solutions
The Sweet Tooth Unveils New Kosher Dubai Chocolate for Passover
The Sweet Tooth introduces Kosher for Passover Dubai Chocolate Bar featuring house-made pistachio butter and specially developed kataifi in premium parve chocolate, alongside new Authentic Southern Pecan Pralines for the 2025 holiday season. - March 27, 2025 - The Sweet Tooth Chocolate Factory
Conveyor Belt Specialist Launches New Product Brochure
The UK’s leading specialists in continuous process manufacturing has launched their new product brochure for 2025. Continuous Process Solutions offers two decades of experience and expertise with conveyor belt products and services, including tracking and cleaning systems, maintenance and... - February 24, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Gray Growth Strategies Partners with PetFood Brokers to Support Pet Food Brands Expanding Into U.S. and Global Markets
Gray Growth Strategies, an e-commerce consulting and product development firm, has announced a partnership with PetFood Brokers, a brokerage firm specializing in the pet food industry. The collaboration is intended to support pet food brands seeking to expand into the U.S. and international markets, with a focus on e-commerce growth and supply chain solutions. - February 20, 2025 - Gray Growth
BrainCare® Omega 3 Bars® Named NEXTY Awards Finalist at Expo West 2025
New protein bar with pure brain power is making waves in growing functional foods market. New BrainCare® Omega 3 Bars® have been named a finalist for a NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West 2025. BrainCare Omega 3 Bars® feature a patent-pending blend of powerful brain targeted nutrients like Omega 3 EPA DHA ALA, Vitamins, Minerals, and Protein. - February 19, 2025 - Nutrient Survival LLC
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa finalist in the 2025 NEXTY Awards
Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa finalist in the 2025 NEXTY Awards. The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa was announced as a finalist in the 2025 Expo West NEXTY Awards “Spice and Condiments” category. This is the perfect opportunity for successful third generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his unique, authentic dark salsa to industry buyers, retailers, and distributors. Congratulations, Ivan. - February 17, 2025 - Tierra Negra Salsa
Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines Take Love to New Heights This Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s Day, Russell Stover Chocolates and Southwest Airlines® have teamed up to deliver a sweet experience to celebrate love bringing together the beloved brand known for their heart-shaped box and the LUV® airline. Russell Stover, based in Kansas City and the #1 brand at... - February 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
Solution Group Partners with 424 Capital to Accelerate Growth and Expand Service Offering
Solution Group, a leading provider of water and wastewater services, consulting, and technology announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from 424 Capital to accelerate growth and expand its service offering. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Solution Group’s history, allowing the Company to continue its recent growth and provide additional value to clients. - February 03, 2025 - Solution Group