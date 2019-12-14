Lumina Screens Highlights New Screen Leor 12 at Indywood Film Market 2019

Press Releases Lumina Screens Press Release

Being South Asia's biggest film exhibition looking at such opportunity, Lumina Screens highlighted their latest product Leor 12 at Indywood Film Market; Leor 12 is one of the premium Ambient Light Rejecting screens which gives the deepest black. It fosters better contrast and enhances visual quality with a remarkable resolution. The screen has a multilayered screen surface and is designed to offer a dynamic gain of 1.2 for an immersive movie-viewing experience. Leor 12 is also finished with a superior coating which contributes to giving you excellent cinema-like experience.



Features of Leor 12



Carbon Black Technology



Ambient Light Rejecting Screen



Flame Retardant



RGB Boosters



supports HDR 1.2



Optimized for 4K



Acoustical Transparency



Indywood's vision is to revamp the Indian entertainment industry, by building 100,000 home theatre screens by the year 2020.



"Being part of this large scale event was a huge opportunity for Lumina Screens. We thank everyone who showed their support and interest in our screen showcase at Indywood Film Market 2019," said Rohit Patil, Business Development, Lumina Screens.



About Lumina Screens

Lumina Screens, a flagship brand of Galalite Screens started in 2015 manufactures projection screens for a smaller-scale viewing experience like home theatres, auditoriums, corporate offices, production houses, and studios. It comes in a various range of screens providing great quality and durability with promising performance, time-bound delivery, and great after-sales service. To get more information about our leading-edge projection screens, visit https://www.luminascreens.com/ you can also find Lumina Screens on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Contact Information Lumina Screens

Saagarika Bhasker

+919819704110



https://www.luminascreens.com/



