Multimedia News
Experience the latest news about multimedia technology integrating multiple forms of media, including text, graphics, audio and video. Highlights include new product introductions, innovations in multimedia devices, cutting-edge software, storage systems and other goods and services.
Plotsy Signs Sci-Fi Author M.G. Herron for First Announced Plotsy vBook™ Title
Bestselling Sci-Fi Author with 100,000+ Copies Sold Brings "Starfighter Down" to the New Format - June 25, 2026 - Plotsy, Inc.
Sports Logo Design Studio Now Live with Ice Shaker
Consumers, athletes, teams and sports organizations can now customize Ice Shaker drinking bottles with hyper-individualized laser engraved Sports Logo designs. - June 15, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
CSE and You Are Here Unite Under Single Brand as Agency Celebrates 40 Years
Sports and entertainment agency CSE and experiential marketing agency You Are Here (YAH) today announced they are coming together under a unified CSE brand, bringing brand marketing and talent representation capabilities closer together. - May 22, 2026 - CSE
Baselayer Data Debuts at Possible Miami, Offering Ad Catalog and As-Run Log Services Across Streaming and Linear
Baselayer Data debuted at Possible Miami in April 2026, launching Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — two products that capture, fingerprint, and catalog 2.6 million ad creatives per year across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear. With 20+ metadata points per airing and frame-accurate precision, the company delivers a unified source of truth for media's fragmented ad landscape. - May 18, 2026 - BaseLayer Data
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments. - May 14, 2026 - RocNet Supply
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
AI Search Strategist Kaleigh Moore Unveils the "Source Signal Stack," a New AEO Framework for Earning LLM Citations
AI search and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) strategist Kaleigh Moore today introduced the Source Signal Stack, a four-layer diagnostic framework designed to explain why B2B companies that rank well in traditional search still fail to earn citations in AI-generated answers. - April 23, 2026 - Kaleigh Moore LLC
Colossal Productions Joins Heroes for Hope 5K as Superhero Sponsor to Support Child Abuse Prevention in Blount County
Colossal Productions will serve as a Superhero Sponsor for the 7th Annual Heroes for Hope 5K & Fun Run on April 25, 2026, in Maryville. Supporting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the event raises awareness and funds for children in need, featuring a 16’x9'7" LED screen experience and post-race family activities. - April 23, 2026 - Colossal Productions LLC
Reganam Limited Launches BounceShield Email Verification Platform with Blacklist Monitoring and Automated List Cleaning
Dublin software company Reganam Limited debuts a pay-as-you-go email verifier with 99 percent accuracy, blacklist monitoring across 90+ services, and credits that never expire. - April 16, 2026 - Reganam Limited
CP Communications Partners with Mark Roberts Motion Control to Bring Cutting-Edge Robotic Camera Systems to Florida
CP Communications, a leader in innovative live event production solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company and world leader in camera robotics. Through this partnership, CP Communications will serve as an official A/V rental and... - April 03, 2026 - RHStv
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA. Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv - April 02, 2026 - RHStv
3dEYE Launches AI Operator and Automation Platform at ISC West 2026
3dEYE unveiling major platform advancements at ISC West 2026, Booth #23003 — including the V2 AI Operator, AI automation workflows, the V2 Gateway (up to 80% bandwidth reduction), and enhanced Face Recognition and LPR. These updates enable operators to manage up to 4× more cameras while reducing manual workload and response times. - March 26, 2026 - 3dEYE Inc.
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
BibleWithLife Introduces Cinematic Sermon Media to Help Churches Bring Scripture to Life
BibleWithLife, a rapidly growing Christian media platform reaching millions of believers online, today announced the launch of its Cinematic Sermon Media initiative, designed to help churches and pastors present biblical messages with powerful visual storytelling. In a time when digital media... - March 16, 2026 - BibleWithLife
WordFinderApp.net Launches Free Browser-Based Word Game Toolkit for Scrabble, Words With Friends, and More
Pixel Works Software today announced the launch of its comprehensive WordFinderApp.net, free-to-use word game toolkit designed for players of Scrabble, Words With Friends, Wordle, Wordfeud, and other popular word games. The platform offers instant word unscrambling, anagram generation, crossword... - March 09, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
Learn it Media Announces Acquisition of EvergreenCSD Division; Rose Janssen Joins as Vice President of Client Services
Learn it Media, a leading internal communications firm specializing in driving positive workforce performance, today announced the acquisition of EvergreenCSD’s Employee Engagement division — a move that expands the company’s capabilities, strengthens its leadership team, and... - March 05, 2026 - SEMM Holdings
Edit on the Spot Launches Qcut, a Private Browser-Based Video Editor Without Commitments
Edit on the Spot launches Qcut.app, a free, browser-based video editor. The tool offers 12 features like trimming and conversion with total privacy, requiring no downloads, accounts or watermarks. - February 25, 2026 - Edit on the Spot
Silicon Signals Launches Camera Image Tuning Lab to Deliver Production-Ready Imaging Solutions
Silicon Signals, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified product engineering company specializing in camera and embedded systems, has launched its Camera Image Tuning Lab to deliver production-ready image quality. The facility enhances ISP tuning, sensor and optics evaluation, and image validation for industrial, surveillance, healthcare, robotics, and smart device applications. With capabilities including a true 0% lux dark-room setup, a breakthrough in imaging engineering. - February 24, 2026 - Silicon Signals
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
High School Student Launches MusicSynth, an AI-Powered Platform Transforming How Students Practice Music
Built by violinist Abhimanyu Kaushik, the free tool helps students bridge the gap between sheet music and finger placement through real-time visual feedback. - January 28, 2026 - Abhimanyu Kaushik
mameon Launches MVP to Democratize Storytelling for Startups and SMBs
AI-powered platform founded at Stanford GSB enables businesses to create, distribute, and optimize full marketing campaigns in minutes. - January 27, 2026 - mameon
Accel-KKR Makes Majority Investment in Nutrislice to Accelerate Innovation in Digital Dining
Nutrislice, a digital dining solutions provider serving non-commercial foodservice, today announced it has received a majority investment from Accel-KKR, a global software and technology-focused investment firm. Nutrislice delivers a streamlined, integrated platform that helps foodservice teams... - January 15, 2026 - Nutrislice
AV Stars Los Angeles Introduces Interactive Floors and Walls as New Audiovisual Service Offering
AV Stars Los Angeles is a leading audiovisual production company specializing in projection mapping, interactive AV installations, and event lighting design. With expertise spanning music events, corporate functions, and luxury productions, AV Stars merges technology and artistry to produce world-class experiences that inspire and engage audiences. For projects big and small, AV Stars delivers creativity, reliability, and breathtaking results—every time. - December 31, 2025 - AV Stars Los Angeles
Bouncy Bean Brings Cozy Chaos and Chill Vibes to PC This Year
A low-stress physics idle game about bouncing beans, colorful ingredients, and soup. - December 17, 2025 - BINXtv
“On The Go” Brings Movies, Sports & Live TV Together
The modern streaming platform delivers movies, sports, and live TV - no limits, no boundaries. On The Go, a bold new competitor in the digital entertainment world, has officially launched its next-generation streaming platform. It is designed for audiences who don’t sit still. This platform... - November 27, 2025 - On The Go
Merkaba Entertainment Opens a Premier Fort Worth Event Venue with Immersive A/V Capabilities
Fort Worth’s newest multimedia studio and event venue offers professional audio, video, and production services for artists, creators, and private events. - November 25, 2025 - Merkaba Entertainment
ES3 Selected as Technical Content Service Provider for the Carnegie Hall+ SVOD Service
Electronic Systems Software Solutions Inc. (ES3™), a leading provider of content delivery services and Interactive experiential TV advertising technology, announces that it has been selected by Carnegie Hall as its content service provider partner for Carnegie Hall+, the Hall’s premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service – showcasing performances by celebrated artists around the globe. - November 17, 2025 - Es3
QNAP Launches All-Flash NASbook TBS-h574TX with Pre-installed Enterprise E1.S SSDs for Combined Performance and Reliability
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, and storage solutions innovator, today announced new models of the acclaimed TBS-h574TX all-flash NASbook, which come pre-installed with enterprise-grade E1.S SSDs. Available with two raw capacities, 9.6TB or 19.2TB, the new models are purpose-built for... - October 31, 2025 - QNAP
SOOPmedia Acquires Planksip: Expanding the Boundaries of Philosophical Publishing and AI-Powered Community Engagement
Something Or Other Publishing (DBA SOOPmedia) proudly announces its acquisition of Planksip, one of Canada’s leading independent philosophy platforms. With this bold move, SOOPmedia accelerates its mission to deliver dynamic, thought-provoking content and establishes a formal presence in... - October 20, 2025 - SOOPmedia
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
STN, Inc. Earns CRN Triple Crown Award for Third Consecutive Year, Highlighting Continued IT Market Leadership
STN, Inc., today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named STN, Inc. a 2025 Triple Crown Award winner for the third consecutive year. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers who earn spots on three of CRN’s most prestigious lists in one year. The Triple... - October 11, 2025 - STN, Inc.
Award-Winning AI Simulation Transforms UTI Education; Iridium CE Wins Silver at 20th Annual w3 Awards for Innovation in Medical Learning Experiences
Iridium CE, in partnership with Global Education Group, has won a Silver w3 Award for its AI-powered UTI education program, Rethinking Uncomplicated UTIs. The interactive simulation enables HCPs to diagnose and treat virtual patients in real-time, improving competence, confidence, and antibiotic stewardship. With 1,500+ learners reached and strong outcomes, this marks the program’s second major award. Supported by an educational grant from GSK. - October 10, 2025 - Iridium CE
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
Network InSite™: Intelligence for the Connected World
Announcing the launch of Network InSite. - September 18, 2025 - Geospatial Analytics®, Inc.
QNAP at IBC2025: Next-Gen Storage and Networking to Accelerate Media & Entertainment Workflows
QNAP® Systems, Inc. will showcase a powerful lineup of storage and networking innovations at IBC2025 (September 12 - 15, Stand 2.A19, Hall 2, RAI Amsterdam). Designed to meet the demanding requirements of the media and entertainment (M&E) industry, these solutions accelerate high-resolution... - September 10, 2025 - QNAP
Giacomo Bruno Unveils “Error-Free AI Launch” Book: The Launch Mistakes Behind ChatGPT5 and a 30-Day Prelaunch Strategy for GPT6 and GROK5
Error-Free AI Launch: The 30-Day Prelaunch Method for CEOs Who Want to Turn Every Release into a Global Success - September 04, 2025 - Bruno Editore
VidRovr Taps NVIDIA Technology to Bring Video AI to Large Scale Camera Networks for Smart Cities and Advanced Retail
VidRovr today announced it is building the next generation of large‑scale video intelligence to extend their capabilities into smart‑city and retail‑analytics deployments with the NVIDIA Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS) and Cosmos Reason, a new reasoning... - August 15, 2025 - VidRovr Inc.
Turn One Studio Named Finalist for HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards
Turn One Studio, a leading creative services agency serving Long Island’s small business community, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist in the Small Business category for the HIA-LI’s 31st Annual Business Achievement Awards. This recognition honors organizations that... - August 11, 2025 - Turn One Studio, Inc.
Content Meets Gaming? Ex-Fortnite Designer Teams Up With TikTok Star Pinkydoll to Launch “FanArcade”
New Platform Lets Fans Unlock Exclusive Influencer/Celebrity Content Through Gameplay, Earn Digital Currency, and Redeem Real-World Rewards - July 21, 2025 - FanArcade, LLC
MemeGen AI Introduces Interactive Meme Video Mechanism to Support Collaborative Social Content Creation
MemeGen AI is a free AI video tool that turns user photos into short meme-style videos. The platform offers features like visual effects, video remixes, and interactive meme creation, where users can build on each other’s content with new effects or images. This collaborative format encourages evolving memes and shared creativity, making video meme creation more accessible to the wider public. - July 16, 2025 - MemeGen AI
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
Metaverse Game Truck Announces Official Release of “Meta Heist” Mixed Reality Game Experience
Metaverse Game Truck is proud to announce the official release of its newest immersive game experience, Meta Heist. This addition to the company’s mobile entertainment lineup brings together virtual reality, physical simulation, and event-based customization in a format designed to go wherever the party is. - July 02, 2025 - Metaverse Game Truck
Fort Myers' Home Sales Soar, According to New Report on FortMyersAgent.com
Fort Myers, Florida home sales soar, with resale home sales that have gone up for three straight months. The upward change in sales is attributed to lower home prices. - June 10, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
International Photographic Council (IPC) Celebrates May Photography Month with Its Annual Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council held its 2025 Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon during the month of May which is National Photography Month. Four students were named as recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Fourteen professional photographers were honored for their achievement. - May 23, 2025 - International Photographic Council
Videate Unveils "Studio": the AI-Powered Platform That Can Instantly Update SaaS Product Videos
Videate, a leading provider of AI-driven video solutions for SaaS companies, today announced the launch of Videate Studio, an all-in-one platform that can automatically detect UI changes and update software training and promotion videos without re-recording. The new release, unveiled at the Chief Customer Summit in Silicon Valley, promises to dramatically reduce production time, slash support tickets, and eliminate the outdated content that frustrates users and hurts brand credibility. - April 30, 2025 - Videate
Sonix Secures CHF 1.8m in New Funding Round and Opens Crowdfunding Investment to Enable Gaming Community to Become Co-Owner
Sonix, a leader in ultra-low-latency and AI-driven audio communication for gamers, has raised CHF 1.8 million, bringing its total funding to CHF 6 million. Due to strong demand from the gaming community, Sonix will now open its capital to gamers through crowdfunding, making it one of the first communication platform co-owned by its community. - April 15, 2025 - SONIXAPP
Childress Ink Welcomes Award-Winning Author Eddie Jones: The Pirate Preacher Sets Sail with The Pirate Gospel Storybook Devotional
Childress Ink is honored to announce the addition of award-winning author, speaker, and 40-year publishing veteran Eddie Jones to its growing roster of Christian creatives. - April 12, 2025 - Childress Ink
Childress Ink Client Abbie Dunn Launches "Dunn Did It Productions," a New Venture in TV and Film
Acclaimed author, screenwriter, and producer Abbie Dunn launched Dunn Did It Productions, a dynamic new television and film production company committed to bold storytelling and compelling content. - April 11, 2025 - Childress Ink