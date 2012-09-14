PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lumina Screens Highlights New Screen Leor 12 at Indywood Film Market 2019 Indywood Film Market, it’s where filmmakers, production houses, technology providers and aspiring artists converge to make the dream of a unified Indian film industry a reality. And of course, Lumina Screens, the flagship brand of Galalite Screens, was a part of its latest edition held in Hyderabad. - December 14, 2019 - Lumina Screens

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

GiveCentral’s Advanced Donor Management for Better Management 5 Second Giving with quick transaction and automated donor recognition make GC the ideal choice. - December 11, 2019 - GiveCentral

Acutrans Launches New Web Site Acutrans, a leading translation service provider with 20 years of translation experience, just launched their new website - taking advantage of new web-enabled technologies. - December 06, 2019 - Acutrans

ATEN Technology Makes Pro-Level Livestreaming Made Easy with All-in-One Multi-Channel AV Mixer UC9020 StreamLIVE™ Helps Users Create Professional Multi-Camera Productions. - December 05, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

CureTalks@UCSFCancer Puts Patients at the Center, with Live and Archivable Internet Radio Talk Shows Featuring Patients, Advocates and Leading Oncology Researchers CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign... - December 04, 2019 - TrialX

Maldives Based Dhiraagu Selects Minerva for Next Generation Video Entertainment Platform The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Phototheca v2019 Utilizes Deep Neural Networks for Human and Pet Detection Startup Lunarship Software announces version 2019.11 of its photo organizer Phototheca, which is now equipped with deep neural networks to search for people and cats in photographs automatically. - November 19, 2019 - Lunarship Software

Launch of London’s First Same Day Photo and Video Studio HYPER CRUNCH has announced the launch of London’s first same day photo and video studio, HYPER CRUNCH Studio, to help small and medium-sized businesses gain access to original, professional, and eye-catching visual content within hours. - November 15, 2019 - HYPER CRUNCH

VOS Digital Media Group Announces LATAM Expansion - New Mexico City Office for Greater LATAM Mexico City Office to Expand Greater LATAM Technology and Content Distribution for VOS. - November 13, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

New Feathers in the Hat of Simform, California: AI, ML, AR, and VR Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Ronaldo Kos as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, LATAM Ronaldo Kos to Manage Expansion of VOS Media Initiatives in Latin America. - November 06, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Help Testers Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Expansion Into Latin American Markets Brazil Office - First in Wider Latin American Expansion for Digital Media Distribution - October 30, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Joyoshare Starts 2019 Halloween Promo with Freebie and Special Offer Joyoshare Halloween special sale in 2019, a two-week event for all official multimedia software, will debut on October 25 and end on November 12, to let users get freeware or enjoy discounts to save big. - October 27, 2019 - Joyoshare

Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish

VOS Digital Media Group, Inc. Appoints Erik Aaron Lara Riveros as Advisor to the Board of Directors Erik Lara Riveros to Advise VOS Through Expansion of International Media Initiatives - October 17, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Cinestudy Releases Free Projects to Help Under Privileged Filmmakers Cinestudy, formerly Framelines from PBS, has begun releasing multiple filmmaking projects online for free. Starting with a mini-horror movie that anyone can download, edit, and then release online, all in Ultra HD 4K, students from several schools have already begun to upload their edits, some for their class assignments, others just to show what they can do. - October 13, 2019 - Sonnyboo.com

ZTV Features Exclusive Interview with the Reality Behind The Illusion, Shondale Wilhite ZTV features exclusive interviews to inspire women all around the globe to inspire others that victory is on the other side of victimization. - October 12, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

rāthe Unlocks Books to Provide New Entertainment for iPhone Users The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe

Principled Technologies Compares Vulnerability and Security Coverage of Leading Vulnerability Management Vendors Tenable.io covered more CVEs than either Rapid7 InsightVM or Qualys Cloud Platform. - October 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Tests Predictive Capabilities of Laptops with Dell ProSupport Plus and Premium Support Plus, Both with SupportAssist Technology In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason

In Focus Brands Commercialization Team Partners with IFP Films and StabiLens for New Video Tech Launch The newest, easy to use gimbal accessory (StabiLens) is being field tested by the IFP Films’ crew with In Focus Brands. - October 05, 2019 - In Focus Brands

Loose Bruce Productions Re-Releases Sun Microsystems’ "Y2K" Video from 1999 on Approach to 20th Anniversary (Dec. 31) As the 20th Anniversary of “Y2K” (the “Millennium Bug”) approaches on December 31, song parodist, "Loose Bruce" Kerr (Loose Bruce Productions) releases the short comedy music parody video (set to the music of “YMCA” by the Village People, a hit song from 1978) produced in 1999 by a Silicon Valley tech giant at the time, Sun Microsystems. It was one way the company used to break the ice at Y2K planning meetings in the 6 months leading up to the event. - October 02, 2019 - Loose Bruce Productions

The Funny Memes Social Sharing Application "Memesable" Goes Live The funny memes social sharing web-based application "Memesable" is officially launched and is now live. - September 25, 2019 - Net Entertainer Ltd.

In Focus Brands Drives New Video Accessory Distribution for StabiLens Once and Done: StabiLens Provides Filmmakers with Time-Saving Convenience and a No Need to Rebalance Gimbal After Each Lens Change System. - September 25, 2019 - In Focus Brands

VOS Digital Media Group Now Offering Health Content from Harvard Health Publishing Harvard Health Publishing Provides Expert Health Information and Advice. - September 24, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

Subscription-Based Privacy Platform Skriply Advances Leadership Team with Appointment of Melanie Hartl as New CEO Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

HeartLegacy Celebrates Their New Partnership HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART

VocaidApps Proclaims Its Expertise in Microsoft Cortana Development and SiriKit Skill Development VocaidApps is an India based Voice Assistant Development Company that is delighted to announce its two major add-on services to its users i.e. Microsoft Cortana Skills Development and SiriKit Shortcuts Development. - September 13, 2019 - VocaidApps

Small Businesses Across the USA Are Increasingly Benefiting from Top5 Business VoIP’s Regular Editor Reviews and Scores Top5 Business VoIP helps cut through the noise in the VoIP arena by providing professionals a directory to choose the service provider best suited for them. - September 12, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Assessing the Capacity Impact of Upgrading to Windows Server 2019 from an Older Version on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers In hands-on testing, PT found that upgrading from Windows Server 2016 to Windows Server 2019 on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors reduced storage footprint due to new features in Storage Spaces Direct. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Emerge Diagnostics and DoctorsNow Announce Partnership for Doctor Triage and Virtual Wellness Clinics Emerge Diagnostics has partnered with DoctorNow to offer a customized DoctorTriage and Virtual Wellness Clinics to enhance the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue Management (EFA-STM) Program. The purpose of this program is to offer companies and employees access to doctors for work... - September 04, 2019 - Emerge Diagnostics

Minerva Acquires TOK.tv, the Leading Social Platform for Live Television The combination of the Minerva platform with the TOK.tv social network will redefine the television experience. - September 03, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Get the Most Out of Your Photos with AKVIS Enhancer 16.5 AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Enhancer, image enhancement software. Version 16.5 provides an advanced Improve Detail mode, support for more RAW files, better program stability, and some bug fixes. - August 29, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

VOS Digital Media Group Now Offering Entertainment Content from BANG Showbiz BANG Showbiz delivers the latest in celebrity entertainment news in more than 10 languages. - August 22, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group