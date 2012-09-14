PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Indywood Film Market, it’s where filmmakers, production houses, technology providers and aspiring artists converge to make the dream of a unified Indian film industry a reality. And of course, Lumina Screens, the flagship brand of Galalite Screens, was a part of its latest edition held in Hyderabad. - December 14, 2019 - Lumina Screens
A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers.
The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.
5 Second Giving with quick transaction and automated donor recognition make GC the ideal choice. - December 11, 2019 - GiveCentral
VOS to Provide Video Services Across Full Array of SKYY’s Global Multimedia Content Applications - December 10, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Acutrans, a leading translation service provider with 20 years of translation experience, just launched their new website - taking advantage of new web-enabled technologies. - December 06, 2019 - Acutrans
UC9020 StreamLIVE™ Helps Users Create Professional Multi-Camera Productions. - December 05, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.
CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign... - December 04, 2019 - TrialX
Barren Hill Publishing and Thomas A. Bradley hit Amazon for the holidays in ebook format. - December 02, 2019 - Barren Hill Publishing
The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks
Startup Lunarship Software announces version 2019.11 of its photo organizer Phototheca, which is now equipped with deep neural networks to search for people and cats in photographs automatically. - November 19, 2019 - Lunarship Software
HYPER CRUNCH has announced the launch of London’s first same day photo and video studio, HYPER CRUNCH Studio, to help small and medium-sized businesses gain access to original, professional, and eye-catching visual content within hours. - November 15, 2019 - HYPER CRUNCH
Victor Vergara to Oversee VOS Content Operations in Latin American Markets. - November 15, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Mexico City Office to Expand Greater LATAM Technology and Content Distribution for VOS. - November 13, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Simform – a trusted custom-software development company in San Francisco – announces the expansion of their service offerings. Over the past decade, Simform has established itself as a technology partner to start-ups and Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley, building robust and scalable... - November 12, 2019 - Simform
Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
Ronaldo Kos to Manage Expansion of VOS Media Initiatives in Latin America. - November 06, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Brazil Office - First in Wider Latin American Expansion for Digital Media Distribution - October 30, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Joyoshare Halloween special sale in 2019, a two-week event for all official multimedia software, will debut on October 25 and end on November 12, to let users get freeware or enjoy discounts to save big. - October 27, 2019 - Joyoshare
Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week. - October 19, 2019 - Bublish
Erik Lara Riveros to Advise VOS Through Expansion of International Media Initiatives - October 17, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Cinestudy, formerly Framelines from PBS, has begun releasing multiple filmmaking projects online for free. Starting with a mini-horror movie that anyone can download, edit, and then release online, all in Ultra HD 4K, students from several schools have already begun to upload their edits, some for their class assignments, others just to show what they can do. - October 13, 2019 - Sonnyboo.com
ZTV features exclusive interviews to inspire women all around the globe to inspire others that victory is on the other side of victimization. - October 12, 2019 - Zeds Corp.
The rĀthe mobile app is free and content is only pennies. Available now on the App Store: rAthe - About it. - October 10, 2019 - rathe
Tenable.io covered more CVEs than either Rapid7 InsightVM or Qualys Cloud Platform. - October 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies found Dell laptops’ support solution detected a failing hard drive before it failed, while the support solutions in HP and Lenovo laptops did not. - October 09, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason.
Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason
The newest, easy to use gimbal accessory (StabiLens) is being field tested by the IFP Films’ crew with In Focus Brands. - October 05, 2019 - In Focus Brands
As the 20th Anniversary of “Y2K” (the “Millennium Bug”) approaches on December 31, song parodist, "Loose Bruce" Kerr (Loose Bruce Productions) releases the short comedy music parody video (set to the music of “YMCA” by the Village People, a hit song from 1978) produced in 1999 by a Silicon Valley tech giant at the time, Sun Microsystems. It was one way the company used to break the ice at Y2K planning meetings in the 6 months leading up to the event. - October 02, 2019 - Loose Bruce Productions
The funny memes social sharing web-based application "Memesable" is officially launched and is now live. - September 25, 2019 - Net Entertainer Ltd.
Once and Done: StabiLens Provides Filmmakers with Time-Saving Convenience and a No Need to Rebalance Gimbal After Each Lens Change System. - September 25, 2019 - In Focus Brands
Harvard Health Publishing Provides Expert Health Information and Advice. - September 24, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Subscription-based privacy platform Skriply committed to keeping internet engagement safe, hire new CEO Melanie Hartl, formerly of global pharmaceutical company Novartis. - September 23, 2019 - Publishers House Ltd.
The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com
HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART
VocaidApps is an India based Voice Assistant Development Company that is delighted to announce its two major add-on services to its users i.e. Microsoft Cortana Skills Development and SiriKit Shortcuts Development. - September 13, 2019 - VocaidApps
Top5 Business VoIP helps cut through the noise in the VoIP arena by providing professionals a directory to choose the service provider best suited for them. - September 12, 2019 - Topicks Media Ltd.
In hands-on testing, PT found that upgrading from Windows Server 2016 to Windows Server 2019 on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors reduced storage footprint due to new features in Storage Spaces Direct. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
NASA’s videos chronicle critical advances in aerospace, technology development and aeronautics. - September 06, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Emerge Diagnostics has partnered with DoctorNow to offer a customized DoctorTriage and Virtual Wellness Clinics to enhance the Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment Soft Tissue Management (EFA-STM) Program.
The purpose of this program is to offer companies and employees access to doctors for work... - September 04, 2019 - Emerge Diagnostics
The combination of the Minerva platform with the TOK.tv social network will redefine the television experience. - September 03, 2019 - Minerva Networks
AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS Enhancer, image enhancement software. Version 16.5 provides an advanced Improve Detail mode, support for more RAW files, better program stability, and some bug fixes. - August 29, 2019 - AKVIS Lab
Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
BANG Showbiz delivers the latest in celebrity entertainment news in more than 10 languages. - August 22, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
TLC Media Group delivers premium luxury lifestyle content through authentic experiences. - August 16, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Principled Technologies (PT) compared noise from three desktop workstations with similar configurations, finding that the Dell machine was quieter overall. - August 14, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.