Versace L.A. is Proud to Welcome Newcomer Vocalist Extraordinaire Rosa Linda to the World Stage

Los Angeles, CA, December 04, 2019 --(



"Rosa Linda is a truly authentic artist. She feels the music, the lyrics, the story, deep down in her soul. She has a very distinctive sound, and sings from the heart. Most of all, Rosa Linda conveys a deep understanding of what it means to be a storyteller. I truly admire her, and believe that great things lie ahead in her musical career." - Robert Folk, PhD (2019) acclaimed film music composer/conductor, songwriter & music producer



Vocalist Rosa Linda is from the Portland area; the street beats of Portland and late night Portland scene is where she currently lives and performs. Her voice and style draws on a wide range of influences from blues and soul infused sounds to contemporary R&B and pop. Music is in her blood, she comes from a long line of musicians in the family going back many generations. For more about Rosa, you can follow her on Facebook and Instagram at "Rosa Linda Music Pdx."



As for acclaimed composer/conductor Robert Folk, PhD, who provided the music review on Rosa Linda, he is a graduate and former faculty member of the Juilliard School in New York City. Since completing his doctorate, Mr. Folk has composed and conducted the musical scores for over 70 feature films. He is a prolific songwriter and producer, and has conducted many prominent international orchestras including: The London Symphony Orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The Berlin Radio Orchestra, The Munich Symphony, The Dublin Symphony Orchestra, The Moscow Symphony Orchestra and the London Sinfonia.



Mauricio Mendoza

626-230-8706



versacela.com



