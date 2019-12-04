Ventures Beyond LLC Preparing for the Stars by Learning at Home

Press Releases Ventures Beyond LLC Press Release

For more information on the Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program and Ventures Beyond LLC, please visit https://sites.google.com/view/venturesbeyondllc/home or email venturesbeyondllc@gmail.com Marshfield, WI, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Ventures Beyond LLC announces the launch of its Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program (CSCP). The Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program is an extreme environment, exploration-focused, space analog and citizen scientist initiative. The goal of the Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program is to protect Earth's Inner Beauty while Preparing Analog Explorers for the Moon & Mars.The Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program blends citizen science, cave sciences (geology, biology, aquatic sciences), sustainability, space psychology and logistics into one educational, cave research and space analog package. This program provides a novel “education through exploration” to support its mission of enabling and inspiring a new generation of cave and environmental stewards, as well as simulated astronauts. The space analog portion will simulate challenging elements that astronauts could experience on a long duration spaceflight mission and/or living on the Moon and Mars. The long-term monitoring program will collect cave scientific data on a monthly basis in collaboration with Southeastern Cave Conservancy Inc.The Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program is a hybrid education program, combining multiple methods of instructional delivery. Participants will be trained via an online learning management system and a cave and space analog “ground school.” The training flow is designed to provide participants with a safe opportunity to apply the scientific knowledge and technical skills gained from the online coursework to hands-on, practical application in a single 8-10 hour cave trek in a Northern Alabama cave. Participants will learn efficient problem solving, productive communication, effective leadership skills, critical situational awareness and team dynamics necessary for working in a space analog environment. Roles include Commander, Navigator, Mission Specialists and Scientists. Upon successful completion of all program elements, participants receive a certificate of completion from the Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program.Those interested in registering for the inaugural Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program on Feb. 1 and 2, 2020, may do so by emailing venturesbeyondllc@gmail.com. Courses are limited to 6-8 participants, and spots are available on a first-come basis. Future dates will be announced on Ventures Beyond Website, Facebook page and LinkedIn.About Ventures Beyond, LLC: Ventures Beyond is dedicated to furthering the advancement of human exploration of the Earth & Space through the promotion of education, public outreach, & citizen scientist conservation programs, while collaborating with partners to develop innovative & multi-disciplinary solutions that are applicable to both realms.For more information on the Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program and Ventures Beyond LLC, please visit https://sites.google.com/view/venturesbeyondllc/home or email venturesbeyondllc@gmail.com Contact Information Ventures Beyond LLC

