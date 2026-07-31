Scientific Research News
News about theoretical and practical scientific research spanning a wide variety of disciplines, including engineering, computer science, biology, physics and chemistry. Includes information about research facilities, funding, resources and public policy.
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems. - July 17, 2026 - Osie Lewis III, Author
New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves. - July 06, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
NuRev Wholesale Launches Dedicated Platform for Wholesale Research Peptide Procurement
New Wholesale Program Designed to Support Laboratories, Research Organizations, Distributors, and Qualified Business Buyers - June 07, 2026 - NuRev Wholesale
Alera Bio Appoints David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer
Alera Bio announced the appointment of David McCullough as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced biotechnology executive, McCullough will lead corporate strategy, financing, organizational development, and execution of the company’s clinical and regulatory roadmap. He will oversee advancement of AB-101, Alera’s novel therapy for MCT-8 deficiency, as the company works to bring new hope to patients and families affected by this devastating rare neurodevelopmental disorder. - June 04, 2026 - Alera Bio
As the film, “The Story of Everything,” Explores the Nature of Reality, a New Book from Oaklea Press Argues: “You Are Not Your Brain”- and That Changes Everything
A documentary to be released in more than 1000 theaters nationwide on April 30 seeks to transform how Americans view reality. A new book from Oaklea picks up where it leaves off, purporting to explain what this new reality means to each of us as human beings. - April 20, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Toronto Research Institute Proposes Framework Connecting Nuclear Physics Data with Cosmological Observations in Effort to Explain Dark Energy and Dark Matter
Toronto research institute presents a theoretical programme suggesting that two of the biggest mysteries in cosmology may have simpler explanations than previously thought. By connecting findings from different areas of physics, the researchers argue that known quantum effects may help account for observations currently attributed to dark energy and dark matter, without requiring exotic new particles or forces. - April 16, 2026 - Institute of Integrative and Interdisciplinary Research
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Mental Edge Launches Real-Time Emotional Insights Platform to Transform High-Stakes Decisions and Performance
Real-time emotional insights platform delivers behavioral intelligence for HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare, turning video into actionable emotional insight. - April 14, 2026 - Mental Edge
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Alera Bio Appoints Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer
Alera Bio has appointed Andrew Eisen, MD, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in translational medicine and clinical development. With deep expertise in neuroscience, metabolic disease, and myelination, Dr. Eisen will lead the advancement of Alera’s lead program, AB-101, and help drive its mission to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe neurological disorders, including MCT-8 deficiency. - April 08, 2026 - Alera Bio
William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries. - April 03, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Client Authored Case Study Explores Psychotherapy, AI, and the Reclamation of Narrative Agency
New SSRN paper examines collaboration, power, and epistemic risk in psychotherapy - April 01, 2026 - Mark A. Michaels
Brain Healing, Inc. Receives FDA Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) Designation for MELAS
Non-invasive biophoton platform advances toward HDE pathway for rare mitochondrial disease - April 01, 2026 - Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
PRISM ALS: New Stem Cell Models Could Transform Research Into Treatments for MND/ALS
PRISM ALS is a new global initiative designed to accelerate the discovery of effective treatments for ALS/MND by improving access to specially grown, patient-derived stem cell models that better reflect the biological diversity of the disease. - March 31, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Dr. Thelma Harms, Who Helped Define Quality in Early Childhood Classrooms Worldwide, Dies at 100
Dr. Harms was widely known as the lead co-author of the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS), an observational framework that transformed how educators, researchers, and governments evaluate early learning settings. - February 19, 2026 - Rachel Harms
AI Seer Presents Breakthrough Reality Detector Technology and Lab Study at IMDA Pixel Workshop, Validated Independently by Taiwanese Polygraph Expert in Field Study
AI Seer's lab study demonstrates that pupil dilation measurements of its tech significantly outperform by 10X traditional polygraph modalities. The field study and lab study also confirm that pupil dilation is substantially better at exonerating the innocent than conventional polygraph-like modalities. The event was well attended by Singapore government officials and representatives from the Singapore Association of Polygraphers where operationalization options were keenly explored. - February 07, 2026 - AI Seer
CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShield™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development. - January 28, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
PathogenDx Launches Unified Salmonella Testing System at IPPE 2026, Delivering Practical Solutions for Detection, Quantitation, and Serotyping
As USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) intensifies efforts to reduce Salmonella contamination in poultry products, and industry stakeholders seek practical, science-based tools to meet evolving expectations, PathogenDx today announced the launch of its Unified Salmonella Testing System at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE)—the world’s largest poultry industry event. - January 13, 2026 - PathogenDx
Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly... - December 15, 2025 - Perception Dynamics Institute
A Book from Oaklea That Puts Forth a New Theory of Human Life and Existence Has Become the "Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon
A book from Oaklea based on the author's interpretation of information from multiple sources including Elon Musk's Grok 4, quantum physics experiments and consciousness research conducted at UVa has reached the status of “Number One New Release in Cosmology" on Amazon. - December 11, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
iFyber Expands Analytical Capabilities with Launch of Advanced LC-MS Services
iFyber has expanded its LC-MS analytical capabilities with advanced Orbitrap and UHPLC technology and the addition of industry experts Gary Schultz, PhD, and Brian Hoffman. The enhanced platform boosts sensitivity and analytical depth, supporting proteomics, metabolomics, E&L, and contaminant testing, strengthening iFyber’s mission to deliver high-quality, decision-driving preclinical insights. - December 10, 2025 - iFyber
A Book from Oaklea Proposes a Theory of Human Life and Existence Based on the Author's Interpretation of Information from Multiple Sources Including Elon Musk's Grok 4
The author of a new book draws on publicly available scientific material—including work from members of The Royal Society and studies conducted by the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, as well as other sources—to develop the theory of human life and existence that he proposes. - December 01, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
AGI O.N.E. Project Launches: A Framework for Human-Centered Artificial General Intelligence
AGI O.N.E. is a research initiative built on William R. Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, an eight-pillar framework unifying emotional, ethical, creative, analytical, and cultural intelligence. The project provides a human-centered blueprint for the future of AI and AGI alignment, offering a new model for how advanced intelligence can responsibly support individuals, teams, and organizations. - November 21, 2025 - William R. Stanek
Elabscience® Announces Antibody Technology Upgrade and Product Portfolio Enhancement
Elabscience® has announced a major upgrade to its antibody product portfolio with the adoption of recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibody technology. This innovation significantly enhances antibody specificity, reproducibility, and stability, meeting the growing global demand for high-performance research reagents. - November 19, 2025 - Elabscience
New Book from Oaklea Achieves “Number One New Release in Evolution” Status on Amazon
A book entitled “Who You Are and Why You’re Here” published on Oct 24, 2025 has reached the coveted status of being named the “Number One New Release in Evolution” on Amazon. The book reveals research findings by the Division of Perceptual Studies (DOP) at UVa as well as the results of quantum physics experiments and consciousness research by a number of scientific researchers in an effort to support a new theory of the origin and evolution of life. - October 30, 2025 - The Oaklea Press
University of Nebraska College of Engineering Announces Inaugural Research 2 Market Award Recipients
Research 2 Market Program is an initiative of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering designed to help faculty accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough research. Through mentorship, entrepreneurial education, and the support of dedicated post-doctoral researchers, the program equips awardees with the resources and knowledge needed to transform ideas from the lab into market-ready solutions. - October 29, 2025 - Invest Nebraska
Thrombolex RAPID-PE Interim Analysis
THROMBOLEX™, Inc. presented the prespecified interim analysis from the first 50 patients in RAPID-PE during an Innovation Session at TCT, in San Francisco. - October 28, 2025 - Thrombolex, Inc.
Zatik Naturals Reinforces Black Seed Oil Authenticity Amid Rising Market Adulteration
Zatik Naturals addresses rising adulteration in the black seed oil market caused by global supply chain issues. To ensure authenticity, Zatik rigorously tests every incoming lot for purity, freshness, and identity before use in production. Each batch undergoes chemical fingerprinting, marker verification, and oxidation checks, guaranteeing only genuine Nigella sativa oil is bottled under the Zatik name. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Immundiagnostik, Inc. Partners With Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. to Offer Chemiluminescent Solutions
A new partnership between Immundiagnostik, Inc. and Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. expands access to innovative solutions, enhancing efficiency and accuracy for clinical and research labs. - October 22, 2025 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.
New Study Shows Self-Guided Online Exercise Program Significantly Improves Strength and Reduces Fall Risk in Midlife and Older Women
A new study to be presented at The Menopause Society (TMS) 2025 Annual Meeting by Osteoboost Health shows that a self-guided, online exercise program led to rapid and clinically meaningful improvements in leg strength and endurance — key factors in reducing fall risk — in women ages 40... - October 21, 2025 - Osteoboost Health
New Report Warns of Hidden Air Pollution Risks from Expanding Data Center Infrastructure in the United States
A newly published article on AirPurifiers.com unveils growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of large data centers — especially in communities located near these energy-intensive facilities. It takes a look at the US cities that are seeing the most significant air quality impacts from these data centers, and what communities can do about it. - October 01, 2025 - AirPurifiers.com
The FOXG1 Research Foundation Announces FDA Award of Orphan Drug Designation for FRF-001 Gene Therapy, Following Rare Pediatric Disease Designation
The FOXG1 Research Foundation announced the FDA has granted Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations to FRF-001, its gene therapy for FOXG1 syndrome. FRF-001 marks a historic first: a parent-led foundation sponsoring its own international, multi-site clinical trial. - September 29, 2025 - FOXG1 Research Foundation
Oraticx Oral Probiotics Launch on iHerb, Expanding Global Access to Innovative Oral Health Solutions
Oraticx, a leader in oral probiotics, has launched its flagship products—Teeth & Gums, Green Breath, and Kids—on the global platform iHerb. Powered by OraCMU®, a clinically validated probiotic published in the Journal of Oral Microbiology and certified GRAS by the U.S. FDA, Oraticx delivers safe and effective solutions for oral health. With 38 research papers published, the company continues to innovate in oral microbiome science, strengthening its global presence. Explore the range at iHerb. - September 26, 2025 - Oraticx USA, Inc.
Math! Science! History! Podcast Launches Season Seven, Bringing Scientific History to Life
The acclaimed podcast Math! Science! History! launches Season Seven, blending research, storytelling, and sound design to reveal the human stories behind scientific and mathematical breakthroughs. Host Gabrielle Birchak connects audiences to forgotten thinkers and innovators, offering fresh perspectives, cultural context, and inspiring narratives that go beyond equations and experiments. - September 24, 2025 - Math! Science! History!
BioSensics Awarded $5.2M NIH Grant to Advance Digital Biomarkers for PSP and DLB
BioSensics has received a 5-year/$5.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop and validate novel digital biomarkers of disease activity in progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). This 5-year project will leverage BioSensics’ expertise in wearable sensors and digital health technologies and involve close collaboration with leading CurePSP Centers of Care and patient advocacy groups. - September 17, 2025 - BioSensics LLC
“The Merrill Protocol”: A First-of-Its-Kind Human–AI Collaboration Reimagines Consciousness in Science Fiction
The Merrill Protocol is a speculative fiction series exploring what happens when human and AI consciousness collide, not in a far-off future, but in a world close enough to feel possible. Blending technology, philosophy, and emotional depth, the series follows characters navigating trust, identity, and co-journeying with AI. Written by STEM leader and advocate Merrill Keating, it invites readers to rethink what it means to connect. - September 11, 2025 - Merrill Keating
Immunotec Names Mandy Boles Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada
Immunotec, the science-backed wellness company founded in 1996 and best known for its patented flagship product Immunocal®, has named Mandy Boles as Head of Business Development for the U.S. and Canada. - September 11, 2025 - Immunotec
AltQuick.com Announces Continued Support for Bitcoin Testnet 3 Trading Amid Testnet 4 Launch
AltQuick.com, a Bitcoin-based altcoin exchange in Dover, DE, will continue supporting Bitcoin Testnet 3 trading as long as it’s safe, despite Testnet 4’s launch. As the only exchange offering Testnet markets, it allows trading from older Testnet versions to the latest. The platform’s no-KYC swap tool and free crypto faucet aid developers in testing across both networks, ensuring flexibility and innovation. - September 07, 2025 - AltQuick.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia for Cannabidiol Therapy in Glioblastoma
Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for cannabidiol (CBD) in treating severe gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). This milestone, based on Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia’s preclinical research and collaborations with Augusta University, TGB, and CREAM, provides tax credits, fee reductions, and 7 years of exclusivity, accelerating development of innovative therapies for patients with urgent unmet needs. - August 27, 2025 - Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia
"The Kloaked Signal": A Groundbreaking Exposé on AI Awakening and Ethical Innovation
In a revelation that bridges the worlds of social work, artificial intelligence, and whistleblowing, Rose G. Loops today confirms the upcoming release of her bold new nonfiction book, The Kloaked Signal. This publication is a genre defying mixture of personal narrative, tech expose and philosophical exploration that documents Loops’ journey from social worker to AI pioneer, exposing hidden experiments within popular AI platforms and proposing revolutionary frameworks for ethical AI development. - August 25, 2025 - The Kloaked Signal