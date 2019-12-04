VIP Internet Radio Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Publicity Contest

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases VIP Internet Radio Press Release

Vision, focus, discipline and forward thinking have given VIP Internet Radio’s founder, Don Emilio Zinno, reason to celebrate. February 2020 marks the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the station he founded when internet radio was barely a concept. He will be sharing the celebration with a promotion contest on Friday, December 6, 2019 for current and aspiring radio/podcast hosts as well as businesses in need of promotion on major media.

Founder Don Emilio Zinno had this to say, "As one of the oldest online radio stations, VIP Internet Radio was ahead of its time when I launched in 2010. Now that podcasts & streaming radio are becoming mainstream, our station is rapidly gaining traction and making a name for itself. I wanted to celebrate by giving back to those in need of promotion with the weight of an established Internet radio station behind them."



What sets VIP Internet Radio apart from other online stations is its focus on the guests of shows and their companies’ products and services plus celebrities and the shows or movies they represent. This is very different than most stations which are focused on building their own brand. The "VIP" stands for “Very Influential People” and includes those who are experts and influencers in their respective fields, plus entertainment and sports celebrities.



Their website, VIPInternetRadio.com hosts a variety of content. Shows include experts in finance, safety & security, care-giving, the cannabis industry, UFO disclosure, school choice and many others. Interviews with celebrities, actors, professional athletes, authors and journalists are also featured on VIP and their online stream at WVIPradio.com.



Founder Don Zinno goes on to say, "In the last two years, I have partnered with Neil Haley, a social media and branding expert who is a veteran of over 12,000 celebrity and expert interviews. Neil is also celebrating 10 years in radio this year, which made it a perfect time to run this promotional contest. Having Neil as our Program Director brings professionalism and premium content to the station."



"Our most recent partner is Pete Canavan. Pete has over 25 years of IT & website development experience. He is also an author, speaker, personal safety and cybersecurity expert. Pete’s expertise and knowledge has allowed us to take our website to the next level by adding top-notch security, real-time messaging, and online streaming. He continually optimizes and improves the website and the experience for our visitors and listeners."



VIP provides promotion and branding services and ties their success to the success of their hosts and guests. This factor is largely responsible for their fast growth and differentiates them from their competition. VIP knows this will enable them to dominate the marketplace in the months and years ahead.



