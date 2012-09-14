PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays. Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music

CureTalks@UCSFCancer Puts Patients at the Center, with Live and Archivable Internet Radio Talk Shows Featuring Patients, Advocates and Leading Oncology Researchers CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign... - December 04, 2019 - TrialX

VIP Internet Radio Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Publicity Contest Vision, focus, discipline and forward thinking have given VIP Internet Radio’s founder, Don Emilio Zinno, reason to celebrate. February 2020 marks the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the station he founded when internet radio was barely a concept. He will be sharing the celebration with a promotion contest on Friday, December 6, 2019 for current and aspiring radio/podcast hosts as well as businesses in need of promotion on major media. - December 04, 2019 - VIP Internet Radio

Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Beer Guys Radio Celebrates 200th Episode Beer Guys Radio celebrates 200 episodes with special guest Matt Brown of Tombstone Brewing. "We've met a lot of amazing people and had great conversations through the show," says co-host Brian Hewitt. "It's amazing to look back as we cross 200 episodes." Co-host Tim Dennis adds:... - November 02, 2019 - Beer Guys Media, LLC

Teresa Perkins, Design Extraordinaire to Appear on ZTV The exclusive television interview with Zondra Evans and Teresa Perkins will air on the Reewind Channel. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

ZTV Features Author and Inspirational Speaker, Martha Lazo Munoz Author of “Hiding From Myself” shares her story of domestic violence and hope on ZondraTV Network with host, Zondra Evans. - October 14, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Zondra Evans' TV Show Comes Full Circle with BizVod Two years ago, Zondra Evans was being interviewed as a guest on the BizVod network. (www.Bizvod.com) Today, she is the host of their hottest new programs. - September 27, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Ground-Breaking Christian Radio Show Celebrates 37 Year Anniversary, Welcomes New Affiliates “Joyful Sounds” was first broadcast in 1982. Founder Rob Green also hosts the “Gospel Country” radio show and operates Christian Music Weekly magazine. - September 27, 2019 - MTS Management Group

JDubCarter Music Announces the Release of "Father Forgive 'Em" Recording Artist and Songwriter JDub Carter release new single, "Father Forgive 'Em" features R&B /Soul Singer Garnett Boldin. Exclusively on the #Dubwatch & all digital platforms Friday. Cinematic music video drops Friday. - September 26, 2019 - JDub Carter Music

Saint Petersburg, FL Based Podcast, “Dumb4Love” Newest Episode Features Vernon Reid of the Band Living Colour, Hits Over 100,000 Listens Dumb4Love, a St. Petersburg, FL based podcast, has released their 7th episode, titled “Street Goddess Gives a Mortal a Boon” featuring an in-depth interview with legendary guitarist and founding member of influential rock band Living Colour, Vernon Reid, where he journals his life as a young man in New York City, and the bisexual “Street Goddess” who inspired the Living Colour song, "Bi." The episode has already hit over 100,000 listens, globally. - September 26, 2019 - The VEX Group

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

Nashville’s Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and women... - September 17, 2019 - Something Sweet LLC

MyMy Music Signs Atlanta-Based "DJ Holiday" as Hip Hop Influencer Holiday joins prestigious DJ roster that includes DJ Whoo Kid and DJ Sense. - September 03, 2019 - MyMy Music

MyMy Music Releases Analytics Tool for Hip Hop Music Industry Innovative App Uses Listener Judging of Tracks to Discover Emerging Artists - September 02, 2019 - MyMy Music

Will Johnson’s New Syndicated Radio Program to Air on K-Star Talk Radio Network Unite America First host launches new daily talk radio program. - August 28, 2019 - K-Star Talk Radio Network

Living Full Out Radio Show: Discover Methods to Dealing with the Unexpected Tune into the Living Full Out Radio show with certified life coach, Nancy Solari as she interviews Sandy Peckinpah, an inspirational guest who shares how she lost her son to a bacterial virus. - August 14, 2019 - Living Full Out

Broadcasting For America Bringing Progressive Voices to Talk Radio Crowd Funding Radio Air Time to Disrupt Conservative Talk Stations. - August 08, 2019 - KCAA Radio

Living Full Out Radio Show: Overcoming Hardships to Rebuild the Future Tune into the Living Full Out Radio show with a certified life coach, Nancy Solari as she interviews Ashley Bendiksen, an inspirational guest who shares how she was able to overcome her past of domestic violence to advocate for change. - August 02, 2019 - Living Full Out

Living Full Out Radio Show: Searching for Resources On Saturday, July 27th, The Living Full Out show will discuss methods and techniques to promote searching for resources. This week’s inspirational guest, Jenni Grover, will share how she has been able to pursue a writing career, despite numerous chronic illness diagnosis's. Host Nancy Solari will... - July 23, 2019 - Living Full Out

John Krondes and Elvis Hit Team Making New Music Again Elvis Presley died on August 16, 1977 ... but wondrously and without explanation, from the recording of "The End," by John Krondes and the Jordanaires, the Memphis Sound rocks on and transcends generations. - July 22, 2019 - John Krondes

The John Clay Wolfe Show Adds Denver Area Radio Affiliates Beginning Saturday, July 27 Radio veterans will launch their popular Saturday morning show in parts of Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming. The John Clay Wolfe Show will air live starting Saturday, July 27 on iHeartMedia's KBPI-FM (107.9 FM/Ft. Collins) and KBPL-FM (107.9/Pueblo), from 8 am to 11 pm MT. Listeners can expect a Saturday Night Live style show full of skits, impersonations and great music, plus the chance to call in and sell their cars on the spot to the show's host, Wolfe. - July 17, 2019 - The John Clay Wolfe Show

Living Full Out Radio Show: Turning Your Pain Into Purpose On Saturday, July 20th, The Living Full Out show will discuss the profound effect that turning pain into purpose can have on one’s life. This week’s inspirational guest Lesia Stockall Cartelli, who suffered extreme burns after a gas explosion at nine years old, will share how she chose to... - July 16, 2019 - Living Full Out

MTS Management Group's Top 20 iTunes Artist Premieres First Music Video of 2019 on Worldwide Syndicated Radio Show MTS Management's Nashville singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons debuted his latest music video, “Making Things Up as I Go” on “The Josie Show.” - July 12, 2019 - MTS Management Group

Morris Allen Son of the 215 Debuts Veterans Day to Rave Reviews Morris Allen is ready to take his Philly swag international with the release of his latest E.P. Veteran's Day. The streets are calling him the Dave East of Philly, and Morris just wants to be known as " The Son of the 215." - July 12, 2019 - Morris Allen

DTR Inc CEO Jay Goldberg’s Radio Station Hits Top 100 on All Time List of Top 1000 The radio station is Rock on Neon and the live countdown shows are Saturdays at 10:00 AM EST. The station plays music from the mid 1960’s to the current decade. - July 12, 2019 - DTR Inc.

Living Full Out Radio Show: Discover How to Manage Frustration On Saturday, July 13th, The Living Full Out show will discuss methods and techniques to help manage frustration. This week’s inspirational guest, Kat Harrison, has lived with a neurological disorder called oscillopsia and will share how she handles her irritation. Host Nancy Solari will offer advice... - July 11, 2019 - Living Full Out

PURE Tape Head Preamplifier for Reel to Reel Tape Decks from Merrill Audio Finally there is a good alternative for the purist of Reel to Reel Tape playback. Merrill Audio PURE Tape Head Preamp provides a superior Tape Head Preamp that brings out the full dynamics of Reel to Reel Tape, with the details and immediacy of the live recording. Merrill Audio is very excited to present... - July 08, 2019 - Merrill Audio Advanced Technology Labs, LLC

BINGE Networks Announces: Revolution Radio is July's Networks Sponsor Each month, BINGE Networks brings the viewers and listeners unique content to entertain and inspire. Binge Networks are thrilled to announce during the month of July, will be featuring shows from Revolution Radio. - July 08, 2019 - BINGE Networks, LLC

Living Full Out Radio Show: Accepting the Past and Embracing the Future Tune into the Living Full Out Radio show with a certified life coach, Nancy Solari as she interviews Magda Brown, a Holocaust survivor. - June 26, 2019 - Living Full Out

Living Full Out Radio Show: Growing Through Healthy Competition On Saturday, June 22nd, The Living Full Out Radio Show encourages listeners to grow through healthy competition with others. This week’s inspirational guest, Abbey Curran,who was born with cerebral palsy, will share how, despite her condition, she followed her passion and became the first person... - June 19, 2019 - Living Full Out

Living Full Out Radio Show: Finding Inner Strength On Saturday, June 15th, The Living Full Out show will discuss methods and techniques to find courage in stressful times. This week’s inspirational guest Aundrea T. Harris, who survived a five-car collision which resulted in a Traumatic Brain Injury, will share how she remained positive in her recovery,... - June 14, 2019 - Living Full Out

Living Full Out Radio Show: Identifying Natural Talents to Pursue Aspirations On Saturday, June 8th, The Living Full Out show will discuss methods and techniques to identify and pursue one’s natural talents. This week’s inspirational guest George Dennehy, who was born without arms and given to an orphanage in Romania, will share how he is able to pursue his musical... - June 06, 2019 - Living Full Out

Spreaker and SurferNETWORK Team Up for Affiliate Podcasting Program Spreaker and SurferNETWORK are excited to announce the launch of a new program that offers Spreaker's podcasting platform to SurferNETWORK's collection of radio and internet broadcasting customers. With more and more people listening to podcasts, it's important to make your content available on this... - June 05, 2019 - SurferNETWORK LLC

Motown Songwriter Follows Success of “Dear Mom” with Two Powerful Christian-Accented Love Ballad Releases: "Now I See" and "Now The Real Love Begins" Native Michigander Paul Lubanski releases two additional songs worldwide today - “Now I See” and “When The Real Love Begins.” Both have been reviewed positively as "radio-ready" potential impact songs by record industry insiders and represent his 22nd and 23rd efforts... - May 31, 2019 - Paul Lubanski

Living Full Out Radio Show: The Importance of Following Instincts Tune in on Saturday, June 1st for a special episode of the Living Full Out Radio Show. This week, host Nancy Solari will discuss her personal journey and the events in her life where she chose to follow her instincts. Nancy will answer listeners’ questions on how she remained positive and motivated... - May 31, 2019 - Living Full Out

Living Full Out Radio Show: Breaking Addictions and Regaining Control Listen to a certified life coach, Nancy Solari as she interviews Brandon Ludolph on his story of addiction on the Living Full out Show. - May 21, 2019 - Living Full Out

Daily Spark with Dr. Angela Celebrates 100th Episode From Weekly to Daily Show Daily Spark with Dr. Angela Airs 100th Interview - May 10, 2019 - Dr Angela Chester

DTR Inc’s Music Radio Station, Rock on Neon Implementing a New Schedule Rock on Neon Radio’s motto is “some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of” which is a quote from the song Celluloid Heroes by The Kinks. That means you’ll hear songs you know, songs you may not know from artists you know, and songs from artists most do not know. - May 03, 2019 - DTR Inc.

TVS Presents SPORT Magazine on Radio to Launch on Sports Byline Radio Network June 8 National sportscaster Fred Wallin will host the weekly show from the SPORT Magazine Studios in Los Angeles. - May 02, 2019 - TVS Global Media

Living Full Out Radio Show: Making Adjustments to Life’s Changes with Lydia Joyner On Saturday, May 4th,The Living Full Out radio show will discuss how to adapt to change in order to ease stress. Lydia Joyner has been in 35 different foster homes from childhood through adolescence. She discusses her trials of growing up in this system and how she was able to adapt. Host Nancy Solari... - April 30, 2019 - Living Full Out

Kansas City, Kansas' Own Beyond The Grey Signs Worldwide Deal with Pure Steel Publishing; Forthcoming Release to be Titled "Unthinkable Tragedy" Beyond The Grey has joined Pure Steel Publishing's roster; the band will be releasing a new digital album for sale worldwide. FVR Management stated, "The release is titled Unthinkable Tragedy and is dedicated to all those that have suffered or been taken from us unjustly. The cover art features the location and dates of some, of the locations that human beings have committed atrocious acts upon one another. God bless the victims and all the families and friends afflicted by Unthinkable Tragedy!" - April 29, 2019 - FVR Management

Thump Records Announces "Dreamer In California" Single by R&B and Soul Singer Daphee Daphee's harmonic filled single "Dreamer in California" is the perfect song to blast on a relaxing Saturday morning and while cruising down the streets of sunny Malibu. See what the talented soulful singer is up to since the released of her album under the same title. - April 26, 2019 - Thump Records

Living Full Out Radio Show: Discover Methods to Overcome Obstacles to Pursue Any Goal On Saturday, April 27th, The Living Full Out radio show will discuss methods and techniques for going after any dream despite the obstacles along the way. Host Nancy Solari will discuss importance of remaining persistent to reach your goals. The show invites David Francisco, a singer/songwriter and American... - April 26, 2019 - Living Full Out

State and County Officials and Top Business Leaders Will Attend Center for Adoption Support and Education’s 2019 Growing Together Gala April 27, 2019 Maryland dignitaries including Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Congressman John Sarbanes (MD-03) will speak at the Center for Adoption Support and Education’s 2019 Growing Together Gala at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Saturday, April 27. County officials and additional... - April 25, 2019 - Center for Adoption Support and Education (C.A.S.E.)

British Children's Musical Group "Kids United" Send Official Warning to French Copycat Children's Band to Stop Promoting Their Musical Group Under the Same Name The British children's musical group, "Kids United," have formally warned the French company, "Warner Music France," and the "Warner Music Group," and given a final ultimatum or face legal action if they do not stop stalking and infringing on their Band Name, "Kids United." The named companies do this by promoting their children's musical group under the same name, and in a copycat manner, and passing them off as the original "Kids United." - April 22, 2019 - Bangin' Records

God’s House of Hip Hop on Dash Curated by Emcee N.I.C.E. Makes History as First Christian & Gospel Hip Hop Internet Station to be Honored by the Stellar Awards God’s House of Hip Hop on Dash Radio becomes the first 24/7 digital Christian Hip Hop (CHH) & Gospel Hip Hop Radio Station to win the prestigious Stellar Award. Trailblazing new paths for the Christian/Gospel hip hop genre by becoming the first all faith-based hip hop station in the history... - April 19, 2019 - GH3

Living Full Out Radio Show: Discover How to Harness Courage to Limit Fears and Live Full Out The Living Full Out radio show will discuss methods and techniques to live courageously to conquer any goal. Host, Nancy Solari will discuss the importance of taking risks in reaching new aspirations. The show invites Justin Willoughby, who after facing death at nearly 800 pounds, naturally lost the... - April 15, 2019 - Living Full Out

Living Full Out Radio Show: Managing Being Bullied and Finding Inner Strength On Saturday, April 13th, The Living Full Out radio show will discuss methods and solutions for dealing with bullying in a productive way. Host Nancy Solari will share techniques for approaching other’s negativity and growing from it. The show invites Sarah Stump, a blogger and advocate for people... - April 11, 2019 - Living Full Out