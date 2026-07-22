Radio News
Tune in for radio industry news releases, covering awards, promotions, programming, podcasts, streaming music and radio personalities. Learn about the latest business happenings in local, national, online and satellite radio networks of interest to radio audiences and professionals.
From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: Spellcast Makes History with “Heartless”
The Spellcast Company Inc’s Spellcast Records artist, The Ashley Sisters, become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart. - July 22, 2026 - The Spellcast Company Inc.
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire Announces Global Licensing Platform for 316 Songs Across 66 Genres
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire has launched a worldwide licensing platform featuring 314 songs across 66 genres, offering creators, brands, and media companies' instant access to a diverse catalog for film, TV, ads, games, and global distribution. - July 08, 2026 - Rust Wood Trading Music Empire
Artist to Watch: Aalure Drops Bold New Single "New Problemz"
"New Problemz" - Aalure Delivers a Smooth New Anthem - June 20, 2026 - Aalure
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Kentucky-Based Podcast “Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd” Reaches Top Tier of Independent Podcasts Worldwide
Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd, an independently produced mental health and wellness podcast hosted by Kentucky-based creator and massage therapist Corey Proffitt-Boyd, is gaining national attention for its emotionally honest conversations and relatable storytelling. - May 18, 2026 - Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Selects Lewis A. Weiss as an Honored Member
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was selected as an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss is the host and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio. He created the show in 2013 to encourage interest in... - May 14, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Susan Houston Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Susan Houston of Long Beach, California, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of coaching, public speaking, and... - May 12, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
DASHcast Podcast Expands to All Major Streaming Platforms, Amplifying Real Estate Conversations Nationwide
DASH Carolina announces the full-scale distribution of its flagship podcast, DASHcast, now available across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, and full video episodes on YouTube. With this expansion, DASHcast is positioned to reach a broader audience... - April 10, 2026 - DASH Carolina
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
Dr. Michelle A. Gill Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Michelle A. Gill of Union, New Jersey, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work. Dr. Gill will... - March 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Honors Lewis A. Weiss with the Global Achievement Award
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was honored with the Global Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss founded Manufacturing Talk Radio in 2013 and serves as its host and CEO. His goal with... - March 18, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes Lewis A. Weiss as One of the Top 10 Men of the Year for 2026
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was selected as one of the Top 10 Men of the Year For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, a program he... - January 30, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
What Does Brus Even Mean?
Tampa native drops a mixtape (Big) Brus reminiscing about the "good ol days." Brus is a term anyone born in Tampa around the 90s will know but serves as a memento to an era of the city's history. - January 27, 2026 - Knux Beats Publishing
Strictly #1 Entertainment Announces the Release of Mix‑A‑Lot’s Instrumental R&B‑Soul Single “Thriven,” Out Now
“Thriven” is an R&B‑soul instrumental from Harlem producer Mix‑A‑Lot, blending warm chords, textured layers, and a cinematic feel. Daniel’s background as a DJ and creative director shapes the track’s emotional movement — it’s reflective, uplifting, and built for late‑night drives, focus playlists, and soulful moods. Inspired by growth and evolution, "Thriven" captures the quiet grind behind leveling up. Perfect for playlists like Chill R&B, Soul Lounge, Mellow Bars, and Beats to Think To. - January 22, 2026 - Strictly #1 Entertainment LLC
Naiheem Lee Debuts “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” - Guitar-Led Modern R&B Single Out Now via SKIZEES MUSIC
SKIZEES MUSIC announces the debut single “Rockstar (feat. SKIZEES)” from new modern R&B/soul-rock artist Naiheem Lee — a guitar-tagged anthem with R&B swing, rock-sized lift, and hip-hop swagger. Out now on major platforms; press assets available. - December 23, 2025 - Momentum Enterprise Inc
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Names Lewis A. Weiss as an Influential Business Professional for 2025
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was selected as an Influential Business Professional For 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, a program that... - December 05, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Colossal Productions & 99.1 The Sports Animal Launch Music City Madness Giveaway
Colossal Productions and 99.1 The Sports Animal have teamed up for a massive fan experience giveaway including on location displays of Colossal Productions LED Trailer. - November 20, 2025 - Colossal Productions LLC
The Natural Perfume Academy Launches Cross-Cultural Podcast Celebrating the Art of Botanical Perfumery
The Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland launches “From Athens to the World,” a new podcast episode uniting Galway and Athens through the art of botanical perfumery. Host Ruth Ruane and Greek perfumer Zoe Stranzali explore intuition, mythology, and scent as a shared language between cultures. - November 06, 2025 - Natural Perfume Academy
How Miracle Twins Sparked a Millennial Mom Movement
Miracle twins sparked a Millennial Mom’s rebirth; now Brittneye is inspiring moms everywhere to reclaim themselves and live unapologetically authentic. - October 10, 2025 - Brittneye
Lewis A. Weiss Selected as One of the Top 10 Men of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey was selected as one of the Top 10 Men of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding accomplishments in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio, delivering news... - October 08, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Brittneye Turns Miracle Motherhood Into a Music Movement
Told she would never conceive, Brittneye welcomed miracle twins during the pandemic. Their birth inspired her rebirth as an artist. With The Pisces, she blends R&B, pop, and hip-hop into anthems of resilience to inspire millennial moms to live unapologetically authentic. - October 03, 2025 - Brittneye
Math! Science! History! Podcast Launches Season Seven, Bringing Scientific History to Life
The acclaimed podcast Math! Science! History! launches Season Seven, blending research, storytelling, and sound design to reveal the human stories behind scientific and mathematical breakthroughs. Host Gabrielle Birchak connects audiences to forgotten thinkers and innovators, offering fresh perspectives, cultural context, and inspiring narratives that go beyond equations and experiments. - September 24, 2025 - Math! Science! History!
Lewis A. Weiss Named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, was named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in broadcasting. Weiss was also chosen for this award in 2025, making him only one of a few individuals who were given the honor... - August 27, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Angie A. Love Honored as a Woman of the Month For July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Angie A. Love of Chicago, Illinois, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the entertainment industry. Love... - August 27, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Soft Power Voices Podcast Debuts September 2025 with First Guest Devi Maisha — Exploring Sensuality, Energy, and Healing for Black Women
This September, conversations that have been too often whispered in the background are taking center stage. The Soft Power Voices podcast, created and hosted by Native Elianor, will premiere its first episode in September 2025 with special guest Devi Maisha, a Sensual Energy Alchemist and Pleasure... - August 19, 2025 - Soft Power Voices
Fat Cat Sets the Stage with Debut Album "Pussycat Chronicles"
Rising rap artist Fat Cat is set to make his official debut with the release of his first studio album, "Pussycat Chronicles," on August 21, 2025. Hailing from San Antonio, Tx, Fat Cat brings a raw Southern flavor and storytelling style to the game, carving out his own lane. - August 07, 2025 - Fat Cat
A Symphony of Survival: Dariya Letto’s Rise from Ruins to Recognition
Dariya Letto, is a Ukrainian composer and psychologist who survived two wars and turned her experiences into powerful cinematic music. A survivor of two wars, a mother, a healer, and now a rising force in international film scoring, Letto’s journey reads like a screenplay - and soon, it will be one. In 2025, her works “Ascension” and “Time” each won a Global Music Award, marking her as a rising voice in film scoring. - July 29, 2025 - Dariya Letto
From the Forthcoming Album, Fascist Addict, Comes the Single, "In Real Time." The Single is Out Now in "The Divided States Of The Poor Working Class."
In response to President Trump and his movement comes a Political Protest Album. This is Electronic Avant-Garde. This is Alternative Folk. This is a spiritual and socially conscious look at the state of America through song. The Single to the forthcoming Album began Streaming Everywhere Independence Day, July 4, 2025. - July 07, 2025 - Justin John Scheck
Saving Abel Fall Tour Announcement
Saving Abel announces their Fall 2025 Tour with an all-new lineup featuring Garfield Redden (drums) and Randy Webb (vocals) from One Day Alive, joining founding members Jason Null and Scott Bartlett, along with veteran bassist Scott Wilson. - July 03, 2025 - One Day Alive
Michael Battalini, CEO of Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, Featured on The Claudio Reilsono Podcast
Michael Battalini, CEO of the Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group, former athlete and coach, and current board member of the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame, was recently interviewed on The Claudio Reilsono Podcast where he opens up about his childhood and the formative experiences that shaped his competitive spirit and leadership style. - July 02, 2025 - The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group
Meg Donnelly Gets Candid on Nerdspin's “Spotlight with Kat Siggers” — Talks Dying Art, Zombies 4, and Her Superhero Dreams
Meg Donnelly joins Spotlight with Kat Siggers to discuss her new EP "dying art," the evolution of the music industry, and her return as Addison in "Zombies 4". She opens up about blending acting with music, the emotional power behind her lyrics, and her dream of playing a live-action superhero. It’s a candid, inspiring conversation fans won’t want to miss. Stream now on all major podcast platforms. - June 24, 2025 - Nerdspin
Renz Julian Drops New Single "She Get Low," Featuring Drake
Bay Area artist Renz Julian drops new single, album, & documentary movie. - June 09, 2025 - Renz Julian
Lewis A. Weiss Showcased on Times Square Billboards by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey was chosen by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide to be showcased on the famous Times Square billboards for his outstanding contributions and achievements in broadcasting. Weiss was featured on the iconic screens on April 16, 2025. Times Square is one of the... - May 28, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
NFL Sees 43% Drop in Kickoff Concussion Rate - Dr. Thom Mayer Highlights Success on My Favorite Mistake Podcast
The NFL’s new “dynamic kickoff” rule led to a 43% drop in concussion rates on kickoffs during the 2024 season, according to Dr. Thom Mayer, Medical Director for the NFLPA. On the My Favorite Mistake podcast, Dr. Mayer discussed how science, equipment innovation, and systems thinking are improving player safety while keeping the game exciting. “The good news is, it worked. The bad news—and the good news—is the work continues.” - May 11, 2025 - Constancy, Inc.
Vinylthon 2025 Coming This Weekend, with Joey Santiago of the Pixies as Ambassador
Over 230 Radio Stations to Honor the Timeless Appeal of Vinyl with Exclusive Content from Top Artists - April 12, 2025 - College Radio Foundation
Lewis A. Weiss Honored as Professional of the Year 2025 for Broadcasting by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Lewis A. Weiss of Mahwah, New Jersey, has been named Professional of the Year 2025 for Broadcasting by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in broadcasting. About Lewis A. Weiss Lewis A. Weiss is the founder, host, and CEO of Manufacturing Talk Radio,... - April 10, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Grammy-Nominated Pianist Donald Vega Announces Release of New Single
"Two Words: Bud Powell" will be released on March 28, 2025, via Imagery Records/Tiger Turn, featuring John Patitucci on bass and Lewis Nash on drums. - March 25, 2025 - Donald Vega
Urite Brings Records is Calling on Music Creators Around the World to Consider Anthony B Hiplove Holiday Song in Their Collaboration Projects
International Act Anthony Baidoo also known as Anthony B or Anthony B Hiplove is an Afrobeats musical artist. - March 12, 2025 - Urite Brings Records
Supreme Republic Entertainment Artist Zach Campbell Soars to New Heights with Electrifying "High" Performance Video
Zach Campbell releases performance video for fan favorite "High." - February 14, 2025 - Supreme Republic Entertainment
1990s R&B Singing Group A.F.G.M / A Few Good Men Are Back
A.F.G.M, or A Few Good Men, is an R&B vocal group that gained popularity in the 1990s. Known for their smooth harmonies and contemporary sound, they made their mark in the music industry with hits that resonated with the urban audience of the time. The group was characterized by their polished vocal performances and engaging stage presence, often drawing comparisons to other successful R&B acts of the era. - February 10, 2025 - A.F.G.M (A Few Good Men)
Songwriter Dom Did It Wins Grammy for Best R&B Album with Chris Brown's 11:11 Deluxe Edition
Multi-platinum producer and songwriter Dom Did It has won his first Grammy Award, earning Best R&B Album for his work on Chris Brown’s 11:11 Deluxe Edition at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Contributing as a co-writer and performer on standout tracks "Delusional" and "Bruce Lee," Dom continues to cement his status as a leading force in contemporary R&B. - February 05, 2025 - Dom Did It
Soy Bueno Remix Featuring Khujo Goodie
"Soy Bueno Remix" is a collaborative track featuring Y0$#! (Yoshi), Chinaman Hustle, and Khujo Goodie, blending hip-hop with a touch of Seussian flair. Released in December 2024, the remix showcases each artist's unique style, with Y0$#! (Yoshi) bringing his distinctive twist to the... - January 30, 2025 - Yoshi Crew ent
Coleman Chustz Debuts with Emotional and Authentic New Single "Running On Empty"
Rising country artist Coleman Chustz makes a powerful entrance into the music scene with his debut single, "Running On Empty." Written during his freshman year at the University of Mississippi, the track captures the struggles of self-reflection, resilience, and young adulthood. Produced by Casey Combest at Blue Sky Studios in Jackson, MS, the song delivers a raw and honest sound inspired by Treaty Oak Revival and Zach Bryan. - January 22, 2025 - Coleman Chustz
Singer and Actress Ann Nesby Returns with Soulful R&B Anthem "My Man," a Celebration of Love, Devotion, and Timeless Artistry
Ann Nesby, two-time Grammy-winning vocalist, returns with “My Man,” a soulful R&B love anthem releasing January 24, 2025. Written by R.L. of Next, Brian Cook, and Nesby, the single celebrates enduring love. Supported by SiriusXM, Music Choice, and iHeartMedia, “My Man” bridges Nesby’s iconic legacy with modern R&B. A celebrated artist, Nesby continues to inspire with her timeless voice and heartfelt music. - January 14, 2025 - Ann Nesby
New Podcast "Moving Mom and Downsizing Dad" Empowers Gen Xers Navigating Life’s Toughest Challenges with Aging Parents
Launching January 16, 2025, the new podcast "Moving Mom and Downsizing Dad" is a vital resource for Gen Xers helping aging parents. Hosted by probate specialist Chris Spade, it offers expert advice on topics like decluttering, aging in place, 1031 exchanges, in-home care, nursing homes, and reverse mortgages. Each episode delivers actionable tips and insights, empowering listeners to navigate senior care. - January 10, 2025 - Chris Spade Keller Williams San Diego Metro
Au Secours Salon Spa Offers Custom Wigs to Those with Hair Loss Due to Any Auto Immune Disease… Promoting the DIY DeGlam Maintenance Kit
Prince George's Co. Hair Stylist Opened Her Salon — Inside a Walmart in Clinton, Maryland. 2 years going strong DeJuan Burns' salon, Au Secours Salon Spa, offers services that are unique to the community. A one stop shop. A Salon spa boutique that offers services that are unique to the community. - January 04, 2025 - Au Secours Salon Spa
19-Year-Old Anthony Pittman of Canton, MA, Announces Fourth Album, "The Healing Of Art"
Anthony Pittman is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter and producer from Canton, MA. Known for his exceptional ability to blend electro-pop, dance, and rock, Pittman has independently released four albums. His latest project, THE HEALING OF ART, exemplifies his dedication to high-quality music and his belief in the healing power of art. - January 02, 2025 - Anthony Pittman Music