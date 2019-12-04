Lumex’s UV-C SMT LEDs for Medical Sterilization Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter

Pointe Claire, Canada, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the UV-C SMT LED for medical sterilization from Lumex in this month's FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter.
The dominant wavelengths of QuasarBrite™ UV-C SMT 3.60x3.60mm LEDs are set in the range of Ultraviolet C, which are the most energized portion in UV. UVC wavelengths are commonly used in sterilization applications, including bacterial and superficial sterilization for medical devices related to phototherapy, dental, and dermatology equipment. Lumex offers two different UVC LEDs, the dual chip SML-LX3636VDC-TR and the single chip SML-LX3636VSC-TR, to fit different application needs.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.
