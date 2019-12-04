Lumex’s UV-C SMT LEDs for Medical Sterilization Featured in Latest FLS All in 1+ NPI Newsletter

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

UV-C SMT LEDs for medical sterilization applications from Lumex are featured in this month’s FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter from Future Electronics.

The dominant wavelengths of QuasarBrite™ UV-C SMT 3.60x3.60mm LEDs are set in the range of Ultraviolet C, which are the most energized portion in UV. UVC wavelengths are commonly used in sterilization applications, including bacterial and superficial sterilization for medical devices related to phototherapy, dental, and dermatology equipment. Lumex offers two different UVC LEDs, the dual chip SML-LX3636VDC-TR and the single chip SML-LX3636VSC-TR, to fit different application needs.



Subscribe to the FLS All in 1+ NPI newsletter, and stay up to date with the latest in lighting technology. To see the entire portfolio of Lumex products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

