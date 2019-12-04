Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from Future Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Future Electronics Opens New R3 Studio Lounge for Employees at Their Montreal Headquarters

Future Electronics recently opened a new employee lounge at their headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Pointe Claire, Canada, December 04, 2019 --(



The R3 Studio Lounge was created to provide Future's employees with a tranquil space where they can "Relax, Refresh and Recharge." The lounge offers several new amenities, including a massage chair, flavoured water, aroma therapy and reading materials.



Future Electronics invests in the health and wellness of all their employees. The company's Montreal headquarters offers employees an on-site medical center with a staff nurse, a free on-site gym with a dedicated trainer, and a subsidized cafeteria with vegetarian and gluten-free options. Future also offers wellness seminars, weight-loss programs, and CPR training to their employees free of charge.



Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and has over 5,500 employees, with 170 offices in 44 countries around the world.



To learn more, and to explore careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com Pointe Claire, Canada, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently opened a new employee lounge at their headquarters in Montreal, Canada.The R3 Studio Lounge was created to provide Future's employees with a tranquil space where they can "Relax, Refresh and Recharge." The lounge offers several new amenities, including a massage chair, flavoured water, aroma therapy and reading materials.Future Electronics invests in the health and wellness of all their employees. The company's Montreal headquarters offers employees an on-site medical center with a staff nurse, a free on-site gym with a dedicated trainer, and a subsidized cafeteria with vegetarian and gluten-free options. Future also offers wellness seminars, weight-loss programs, and CPR training to their employees free of charge.Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and has over 5,500 employees, with 170 offices in 44 countries around the world.To learn more, and to explore careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.About Future ElectronicsFuture Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.Media ContactMartin H. GordonDirector, Corporate CommunicationsFuture Electronicswww.FutureElectronics.com514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)Fax: 514-630-2671martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com Contact Information Future Electronics

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Future Electronics