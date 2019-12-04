Vision-Box: Another Step Towards Automated Travel in New Zealand

Press Releases Vision-Box Press Release

Auckland Airport is enhancing the experience for international travellers with the launch of new automated pre-security gates.

During peak periods, there can be up to 7,000 people processing through the international terminal every hour. Auckland Airport’s General Manager of Operations Anna Cassels-Brown says the new technology has led to a 5 fold increase in the airport’s processing capacity, in comparison to the previous system involving two people manually checking boarding passes.



Anna Cassels-Brown, General Manager of Operations, Auckland Airport:



“This initiative is part of a broader technology transformation that could eventually include biometric authentication to enable seamless customer journeys from check-in to boarding the aircraft.



"Where possible we see automation as a key way to improve the airport system by being more accurate, reliable and faster. Over the next decade as we undertake our multi-billion-dollar infrastructure upgrade, we will be integrating smart technology throughout the customer journey in a way that makes traveller journeys better.



"The fundamental requirements of passenger processing are not going to change. We still need check-in, baggage drop, customs and security screening. But what technology can do is allow us to link the process together and streamline information in the background, helping to make the experience as seamless as possible.



“When technology is combined with a commitment to customer service, we will be achieving our ambition to make journeys better for all customers and operational partners at Auckland Airport.”



Phase two of Vision-Box’s award-winning Orchestra software will be rolled out in 2020. This second stage will integrate the Pre-security gates with real-time flight information from the airport’s operations system Airport20/20; allow for multi-boarding pass processes which benefit families; provide real-time reports for airlines and ground handlers; and integrate with the airport’s access control system for staff ID validation.



Mark Hilton, Managing Director APAC, Vision-Box:

"With Asia-Pacific in the driver's seat of a growing aviation industry − IATA suggests passenger numbers could double up to 8.2 billion by 2037 – Vision-Box's technology with its additional capabilities to support Auckland Airport on its biometric journey will provide technology for an ever-improving passenger experience and help it manage the expected growth in passenger numbers."

