PATECCO Will be an Education Seminar Sponsor at E-Crime and Cyber Security Conference in Frankfurt

Sofia, Bulgaria, December 04, 2019 --(



The event is the leading market place for visitors of the banking industry and for IT service providers which activity is focused on the latest technological developments and IT trends. The conference provides a good overview about the actual IT security sector and gives the opportunity to find out how the IT professionals in the organisations are meeting their goals, how they are addressing business priorities and operational objectives in order to reduce risk, protect data, ensure compliance and strengthen security posture.



During the one-day event, PATECCO will have a counter where its team members will welcome each visitor who is interested in Identity Access Governance IAG, Privileged Account Management PAM, Security Incident and Event Management SIEM, Management and IT-Consulting, and Cloud Access Control. Each one, who is interested in these specific areas, will be invited in a personal meeting where all details will be considered.



Besides, the company’s CTO - Mr. Helmut Brachhaus, who is an expert Privileged Account Management, will speak in a 35 minute session, related to the topic BAIT (in German - Die Bankaufsichtlichen Anforderungen an die IT) or said in English – “The banking supervisory requirements for IT.”



Mr. Brachhaus will describe case studies that detail how security frameworks and methodologies are being applied in the real world to help lines of business and the board take advantage of new opportunities, increase productivity, enable agility and decrease cost. He will also share critical and unique insights that can inform the direction of business, technology and security strategy and practical steps that can help assess exposure to, articulate and proactively mitigate the impacts of emerging risks.



Ina Nikolova

+359877511881



www.patecco.com



