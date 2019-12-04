Support for 64-bit Android App Development in DAC for Delphi

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart introduced updated Data Access Components for Delphi. Besides new versions of RDBMS, they will now support 64-bit Android App Development.

Prague, Czech Republic, December 04, 2019



The update will be of particular use due to the fact that starting August 1, 2019, all the apps published on Google Play need to support Android devices with 64-bit architectures.



The release also includes such key enhancements as:



The support of new versions of RDBMS: PostgreSQL 12 in PgDAC, Oracle 19c in ODAC, and InterBase 2020 in IBDAC.



The support of the latest Lazarus version 2.0.6, a free IDE for rapid application development using the Free Pascal compiler.



MySQL and PostgreSQL data providers now support OpenSSL 1.1, a library that implements TLS and SSL protocols to secure communications between a client and a server.



TLS 1.2 was supported in Direct mode in SDAC. It is a security protocol that provides privacy and data integrity for client-server applications that exchange data over a network.



Also, the 6-field limitation in the trial version of data access components for macOS and Linux was removed. Users now can execute the test code against a large database to make sure everything works as intended.



Learn more about Data Access Components for Delphi on the Devart official website - https://www.devart.com/dac.html



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



