SAIL LAST INC

SAIL LAST Teams with UCONN Sailing to Race Big Sailboats in 2020


After winning two consecutive Block Island Race Week regattas, the SAIL LAST charity teams with UCONN Sailing Team to bring college sailors onto big boats.

Storrs, CT, December 04, 2019 --(PR.com)-- SAIL LAST's mission fosters big-boat racing among junior and college sailors growing the sport. SAIL LAST is hosting UCONN Sailing Team members as crew for Block Island Race Week 2020. The founding members of SAIL LAST are UCONN Sailing alumni.

SAIL LAST won the last two BIRW cruising class regattas. SAIL LAST working with UCONN Sailing makes this opportunity possible for UCONN sailors. SAIL LAST plans to campaign a J105 for the event. Now it's time to bring college sailors along in the racing fleets.

SAIL LAST is seeking a suitable J105 and donations to continue making this goal a reality. SAIL LAST is planning to campaign boats in ECSA, YRALIS, and other class events. What a great opportunity for junior and college sailors.
Contact Information
SAIL LAST INC.
Tom Hansen
866-724-5527
Contact
https://saillast.com

