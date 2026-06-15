Miracle Swimming School for Adults calls attention to a state of emergency in adult swimming lessons: most do not teach adults to swim (be safe). In the U.S. and around the world, the drowning rates for adults can plummet if new knowledge is incorporated into conventional lessons. Adult beginners are afraid and cannot learn until fear is gone. Eighty percent of U.S. drownings are by adults. - August 10, 2024 - Miracle Swimming School for Adults