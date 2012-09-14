PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

SAIL LAST Teams with UCONN Sailing to Race Big Sailboats in 2020 After winning two consecutive Block Island Race Week regattas, the SAIL LAST charity teams with UCONN Sailing Team to bring college sailors onto big boats. - December 04, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC

Registration Now Open for 18th Annual RCP Tiburon Mile Open Water Swim One nautical mile open water swim from Angel Island to Sam's Anchor Cafe in Downtown Tiburon, CA. International World Champions and Olympic swimmers as well as avid open water swimmers of all ages, from six to eighty years old, converge in the San Francisco Bay to battle it out in what has been named "one of the world's most competitive open water swims." - October 07, 2019 - RCP Events, Inc.

Lakefront Living–On the Lake Realty Celebrates Active Lakefront Lifestyle with Release of New Rarity Bay Video Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake in Eastern Tennessee is fast becoming the region’s first choice for anyone seeking an active lifestyle in a premium residential community. - September 26, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Sub Sea Systems, Creator of Sea TREK Helmet Diving, Celebrates Special Anniversary Sub Sea Systems’ Sea TREK® helmet diving program celebrates 20 years. Sea TREK is a guided helmet diving tour for non-divers and non-swimmers and is available at over 50 locations on 5 continents in 26 countries. With 3 million participants and counting, Sea TREK is the largest and most successful... - July 14, 2019 - Sub Sea Systems, Inc.

Ironman World Record Holder Matt Hanson Partners with Trinsik Sports on NOME, an Innovative Swim Training System NOME is the first product from Trinsik Sports, an Austin, Texas-based producer of sports technology equipment. NOME’s waterproof buttons and large display screen eliminate the need to count laps or check your watch or wall clock while swimming. The portable, self-contained device sits poolside and projects a bright LED light alongside you as you swim, setting your pace and guiding you on when to surface and when to turn. - July 10, 2019 - Trinsik Sports

Troxers Kickstarter: Swim Trunks & Boxers in One Troxers, a combination comfortable boxer short and quick drying swim trunk, today officially launched its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Troxers were born out of one sauna enthusiast’s recognition that there needed to be an easier way for folks like him to enjoy the spontaneous adventures... - June 22, 2019 - Troxers

Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Discusses Summer Health and Safety Tips Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, discusses summer health and safety tips for both adults and children on his website drcharlesrosen.com. Friday, June... - June 20, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Local Nonprofit Serving At-Risk Youth Through Sailing Receives Tax Exemption from the IRS - May 12, 2019 - Sailing Project Endeavor

New Inter-University Research Collaborative Dedicated to Climate Change and Sport, Called The Sport Ecology Group, Announces Its Official Launch: Earth Day 2019 Earth Day 2019 on April 22 marks the debut of the Sport Ecology Group, eight sport scholars from around the country that have formed a research collaborative and public education forum for sport and the natural environment. - April 22, 2019 - Sport Ecology Group

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Community Rowing of San Diego Brings a New Fan Experience to the San Diego Crew Classic, Offers Insider’s View Into the Sport of Rowing Community Rowing of San Diego invites rowing fans of all ages to come join the fun at an inaugural Fan Experience on April 6 and 7, at the 46th Annual San Diego Crew Classic spectator area on Crown Point Shores, Mission Bay. - April 03, 2019 - Community Rowing of San Diego

Dirigo Custom Boatworks Builds Canoe for Injured Veterans A new Maine company has built a specialized canoe for mobility challenged veterans in the tradition of Down East custom boat building. This unique canoe will greatly enable Maine's outdoor therapy veteran non profits to increase access to Maine's healing woods and waters. - March 27, 2019 - Gold Star Outfitters, Inc.

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville to Bring Virtual Reality Boating to the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show Freedom Boat Club will be bringing something extra to the Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show this year. Visitors are invited to participate in virtual reality boating with Freedom Boat Club. The members-only boat club will have their 70-foot houseboat docked at Metropolitan Park Marina for the show, April... - March 27, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville

Shifts in Global Luxury Yacht Market Requires Brokers to Expand Services Range, Says Performance Yacht Brokerage With an unprecedented increase in global luxury yacht demands, luxury yacht brokerages are evolving to offer a greater degree of accessibility to luxury yachts. - February 22, 2019 - Performance Yacht Sales

House Yacht Living Showcases Next-Generation Floating Home, Arkup #1 with Extravagant 5-Night Private Showing on Star Island Miami Yacht Show, Feb. 14-18, 2019 House Yacht Living (HYL) is proud to present the very first 75 ft., fully sustainable, floating villa/livable yacht ever created. This is one of the most technologically advanced vessels ever created on land or sea. Fully solar-electric, mobile and self-elevating,... - February 11, 2019 - House Yacht Living LLC

SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of Stephen Dougherty's New Brand of Fishing Boats SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of a new boat line, by visionary Stephen Dougherty, to be introduced in early 2019. SŌLACE Boats will be manufactured in Edgewater, Florida in a 200,000 square foot factory on 16 acres. This new brand of fishing boats will provide a comfortable, family-friendly,... - January 17, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

URentMe.com Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine Platform URentMe aims to be the USA's #1 simple-to-use Peer-to-Peer Marketplace for Powersports, RV's and motorized Watercraft. We believe we are the only existing online platform that offers full comprehensive insurance on all Powersports and RV's. At URentMe we provide additional peace of mind to owners by running Motor Vehicle checks on all prospective renters. URentMe is providing owners with earnings to at least offset their costs and earn additional income. - January 11, 2019 - URentMe.com

Broward Motorsports Dominates Jet Ski- Personal Watercraft World Championships Top jet ski, personal watercraft race team dominates world championships and rider Chris MacClugage becomes the winningest racer of all time, while 13-year-old protegee asserts himself in adult men's class of Sport-Spec racing division of the IJSBA, ProWatercross, and P1-AquaX racing circuits. This team, it's racers and owner are the team to watch. - October 19, 2018 - Broward Motorsports

Community Rowing of San Diego Reports Mid-Year Growth: Funding and Recognition Widen Access to the Sport of Rowing for Empowered Youth Community Rowing of San Diego (CRSD), a public benefit organization that empowers youth to reach their potential through the sport of rowing, reports significant mid-year accomplishments with recognition and funding from the San Diego and rowing communities. “Community rowing’s values align... - September 20, 2018 - Community Rowing of San Diego

Lakefront Living International Welcomes Karen Millikan of Tennessee to Its Family of Lakefront Living Realty Offices Lakefront buyers and sellers in the Eastern Tennessee area have an exciting new lakefront specialty brokerage for their real estate needs. - September 05, 2018 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Bald Head Blues Pro Staffer Joel Dahmen’s Golf Season Expands to Include the FedEx Cup Playoffs Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained during... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

Boat Manufacturers Work to Minimize the Spread of Aquatic Invasive Species Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) harm water access, fishing, boating and tourism. A technical information report has been published for boat manufacturers to reference that provides information regarding Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) with consideration to the design and construction of boats, trailers, engines, components, and accessories in order to minimize the spread of AIS. - August 15, 2018 - ABYC

Bloomex is Official Florist of the 136th Royal Canadian Henley Regatta Bloomex is proud to be Official Florist of the 136th Royal Canadian Henley Regatta hosted by the St. Catharine’s Rowing Club, August 5-12, 2018. Bloomex provided all of the floral provisions for the event including potted mums to decorate the venue, centrepieces for the opening ceremonies and presentation... - August 09, 2018 - Bloomex

Paddling Places Florida Gets Sponsorship Paddling Places Florida wish to thank and welcome Advanced Elements sponsorship and look forward to an outstanding relationship. - July 24, 2018 - Paddling Places Florida

The Summer Season is Safe for Sufferers of "Swimmer’s Shoulder" Thanks to ASAlaser Therapies The ASAlaser therapeutic solutions are an effective answer in order to successfully treat one of the most common issues for freestyle and backstroke lovers. Hilterapia® and MLS® provide a fast reduction in pain and a speedy recovery of the joint’s action. - July 22, 2018 - ASA srl

Breaking: Lava Covers Coral Reef in Hawai’i as Local Filmmakers Try to Preserve Reefs Worldwide Through Their Short Film "Reefs at Risk" Hawaii filmmakers will launch short film Reefs at Risk and reef safe sunscreen guide online for World Oceans Day on June 8th to educate the public about the effects of some sunscreen chemicals on coral reefs. Governor Ige will sign legislation to ban the sale of sunscreens with oxybenzone/octinoxate in Hawaii by Jan. 2021. In sad news, the filmmakers experience great loss today as lava covers their favorite coral reef in Hawaii. Some of their favorite shots were filmed at the Wai Opae tidepools. - June 06, 2018 - Fagan Films

International Coral Reef Initiative Releases Report on Sunscreens and Coral Reefs Coral reefs, among the world's most valuable ecosystems, are being damaged by ingredients found in many sunscreens and personal care products. - March 20, 2018 - Stream2Sea

Spearfishing Book, "99 Tips To Get Better At Spearfishing" Now Live on Kickstarter A spearfishing book providing information for safe and effective is live on Kickstarter. "99 Tips To Get Better At Spearfishing" is a book sourced from interviews with more than 50 of the world's best spearfishing people. The project is now 40% funded in its first few days. - March 13, 2018 - Noob Spearo

Zolna Yachts Launches New Luxurious 73ft 49 Passenger Motor Yacht - Nerissa San Diego yacht charter entrepreneurs own a full service yacht company offering a wide variety of yachts and a houseboat for charter, lodging and yacht management. The addition of Nerissa to their fleet in February of 2018 makes them the only company in San Diego to offer a US Coast Guard inspected 49 passenger charter yacht in addition to their small fleet of 12 passenger vessels. - March 05, 2018 - Zolna Yachts

Mexico Tourism: The Most Thrilling Destinations and Attractions Recommended by Koox Diving Mexico has a wealth of popular tourism features from the sun and the beach to cuisine, architecture, cultural, and historic experiences. Take a look at modern Mexico tourism and the most thrilling destinations and attractions to visit. - March 03, 2018 - Koox Diving

First Annual International Women's Surf Day is Announced Female surfers are encouraged to "take over the break" on April 8th - February 28, 2018 - International Women's Surf Day

British Swim School Prepares to Make Big Splash in Weehawken British Swim School, best known for its education of water safety as an essential survival skill amongst a fun and gentle environment, continues its expansion with a new pool location in the city of Weehawken. The New Jersey addition officially opened to the public on January 30th, 2018. This location marks the 4th British Swim School franchise in the Hudson County, NJ market after Secaucus, Bayonne and Jersey City. - February 12, 2018 - British Swim School - Hudson Waterfront, NJ

Monthly PADI IDCs at Gili Air, Gili Islands in Indonesia Six PADI Course Directors at Oceans 5 Gili Air - November 15, 2017 - Oceans 5 Dive Gili Air

Two Years Out, ANOC Completes Coordination Meetings with Local Organizing Committee in San Diego The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Events Working Group delegates have given the green light to the San Diego Exploratory Foundation (SDEF), hosts and exclusive marketing rights holders of the ANOC World Beach Games in 2019, to move to the next phase of preparations, after two days of successful coordination meetings in San Diego. - October 19, 2017 - San Diego Exploratory Foundation

GEAR AID Launches the Buri and Akua Knives GEAR AID launches two fixed blade knives designed for outdoor adventures on land or in water. The Buri, with its drop point blade, is ideal for the avid outdoorsman or woman looking for a balanced, full-tang camp knife. The Akua is a blunt tip knife and sheath with webbing mounts for divers and paddlers. - September 07, 2017 - GEAR AID

Floatback, LLC, Patented Hat Float Invention and Startup Launched by Two East Coast Surfers New startup company has a patent and invention that is turning heads in the water sports industry. - September 01, 2017 - Floatback

Chasing the Dream, Olympic-Style, in Partnership with Shumsky Only a few will win gold in the pool, on the track or on the slopes at the Olympics. But everyone can dream big dreams. Everyone can be a champion in their homes, their schools, their communities, in the fabric of their lives. In that spirit - the Olympic spirit - Dayton-based Shumsky and Boost Rewards... - July 27, 2017 - Shumsky

Land the Catch of a Lifetime! - Coastal Salt Box, the Exclusive Monthly Subscription Box for All Your Saltwater Fishing Needs A monthly subscription box filled with high quality gear focusing on all types of saltwater fishing. The box targets the fish in your region and fish that are in season. - June 14, 2017 - Coastal Salt Box

Brand New ASA Accredited Sailing School in the Caribbean The Caribbean has a new, fresh ASA accredited sailing school, based in Grenada. You can learn to ride the waves with SeaHorse Sailing School who began operating on the 1st June 2017. They are dedicated to teaching and aim to enable people to become safe, confident and competent sailors. - June 04, 2017 - SeaHorse Sailing School

Just Released - The 2017 Official Colorado Bed and Breakfast Inn Guide Featuring B&Bs Across the State to Get the Inn-Side Travel News & Award-Winning Breakfast Recipe Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC), the Colorado Bed & Breakfast Association, recently released their 2017 printed or downloadable state association inn guide. The state guide lists quality bed and breakfast inns throughout the state of Colorado. This 30-year old trade association invites travelers to visit the many areas of the state, from Rocky Mountain majesties to the eastern fruited plains. - May 08, 2017 - Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado

Appalachian Trail Adventures Vermont’s Premier Hiking Spa Celebrates Their 10-Year Anniversary Appalachian Trail Adventures (ATA), provider of personalized all-inclusive vacations, is excited to have reached its 10-year anniversary as a leading provider of outdoor fitness vacations. Appalachian Trail Adventures is proud to celebrate a decade of fine tuning it’s all-inclusive personalized Vermont vacation. ATA remains committed to offering unsurpassed vacations at an affordable price. - May 08, 2017 - Appalachian Trail Adventures

Sunscreen’s Impacts on the Environment and Our Health – Stream2Sea Answers, “What is Reef-Safe,” as the Only Mineral-Based Brand Tested and Proven Safe to Coral Larvae Dr. Craig Down’s of Haereticus Laboratory conducted extensive research analyzing the impact of sunscreen products on coral reef systems. His work, presented at the Coral Reef Symposium in Hawaii in June of 2016, brought researchers, formulators of personal care products, marine biologists, and... - April 27, 2017 - Stream2Sea

4Ocean Announces Biggest Ocean Cleanup to Date Ocean Trash removal company plans to make Earth Day one to remember. - April 20, 2017 - 4Ocean

PowerVision Announces Global Launch Tour for "Best of CES 2017" Award Winner PowerRay Underwater Robot to Start in Munich Then Other Major Cities in Europe, USA, and Asia PowerVision Technology Group, a worldwide leader in UAV, robotics and big data technologies and the maker of PowerEgg and PowerEye drones, today announced that its "Best of CES 2017" award winner, PowerRay, an innovative underwater robot that features a 4K UHD integrated camera, will be featured during a Global Launch in cities worldwide. - March 02, 2017 - PowerVision Robot Corp

Dallas United Crew Brings Home Medals in All Three Spring Season Openers Dallas United Crew (DUC) has had a strong start to the 2017 spring season, taking home top placements at all three of this year’s opening competitions. Four High School teams placed first at the Austin Invitational Regatta, two Varsity Men competed at the C.R.A.S.H.-b Sprints – World Indoor Rowing Championships, and multiple athletes of all ages medaled at the Southwest Ergometer Amateur Tournament (S.W.E.A.T.) in Dallas. DUC is a 501(c) 3 non-profit rowing organization based on White Rock Lake. - February 26, 2017 - Dallas United Crew