Water Sports News
Make a splash with news about aquatic sports including swimming, diving, water polo, surfing and snorkeling. Learn about water sport destinations, events, competitions, athletes and equipment from major organizations and corporations in the aquatic industry.
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Nosedrip.com Marketplace Launches for Global Surf Community
Nosedrip.com is an innovative platform built to connect the surf culture and its gear, apparel, destinations, experiences and much more. - October 14, 2025 - Nosedrip
Charting New Courses - New Documentary Showcases Women in Sailing, Brings Hollywood to Seabrook, TX
Charting New Courses follows Bad Girl, an all-female Texas sailing crew, as they defend their title in the grueling 150-mile Harvest Moon Regatta. Interwoven with voices of trailblazers like Olympian Francesca Clapcich and Tracy Edwards, the film explores resilience, teamwork, and representation in a male-dominated sport, celebrating women pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation to chart their own course. - September 24, 2025 - Lost Light Films
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing
SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife
Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process. - June 03, 2025 - Brett Bartoli
When Tools Become Drivers of Innovation: Outillage Placide Mathieu Equips the ÉTS OMER 13 Club to Reach the Pinnacle of Underwater Engineering
Tools for Performance - the support of Outillage Placide Mathieu, in partnership with Milwaukee, has transformed the daily life of the OMER 13 team. - May 07, 2025 - Outillage Placide Mathieu
Team USA Athlete Noah Jaffe Appointed to Board of Directors of Nonprofit WAWOS
2024 Paralympian, Silver and Bronze medalist Noah Jaffe joins WAWOS, a National Disability Advocacy and Empowerment Nonprofit - April 14, 2025 - WAWOS
Catching Waves, Changing Lives: Surfers Healing Celebrates Autism Awareness Month with Free Surf Camps Across Mexico and California
Free Surf Camp for Children with Autism. Registration will open ion April for the Dana Point and Malibu, California camps and there is an open session in the East Cape of Cabo San Lucas near La Fortuna in May. They encourage parents with Autistic children to be an amazing part of this experience. Trained surfers from around the world participate in the event that changes lives. - March 27, 2025 - Surfers Healing Foundation, Inc.
SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of the SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience. The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design,... - March 14, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Rooster Tail Charters Launches New Charter Boat Company in Murrells Inlet, SC
Coleman Reich, a former Coastal Carolina Football Player and 2022 Graduate, brings his passion for fishing to the coastal waters of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. - February 20, 2025 - Rooster Tail Charters LLC
Bart's Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025
Bart's Water Sports, a leading provider of water sports equipment since 1972, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location at 1309 S Harkless Dr., Syracuse, Indiana, in the summer of 2025. The new Syracuse store will offer a comprehensive selection of water sports gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Customers can expect top brands and the latest products to enhance their water adventures. - February 18, 2025 - Bart's Water Sports
Emler Swim School Makes a Splash in Westfield, Indiana. Doors Officially Open on March 10; Grand Opening Celebration Scheduled for March 29
Emler Swim School is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Westfield, Indiana, expanding its commitment to water safety and swim education. The facility officially opens on March 10, 2025, with an all-day open house from 10 AM – 7 PM, welcoming families to tour the facility and learn more about Emler’s award-winning swim programs. - February 18, 2025 - Emler Swim School
Montecito Couture, a Company Founded in 2013 in Montecito, California, Has Just Launched Its New Line of Swimwear for Women
Dedicated to the manufacture of clothing for children, youth and adults. Focused on the quality of the final product, with factories and printing presses in the USA, United Kingdom, Turkey and Peru. - December 09, 2024 - Montecito Couture
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
73-Year-Old Dorothy Erlanger Completes Olympic National Championship Triathlon After Just Four Months of Training
In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, 73-year-old Dorothy Erlanger has successfully completed the USA Triathlon National Championship Olympic triathlon, overcoming significant challenges, including a limb length difference and a decade-long hiatus from training. From Dorothy: “This experience has shown me that with determination and the right mindset, anything is possible. I hope to inspire others to take that first step toward their own goals.” - September 28, 2024 - Erlanger Inc
Kung Fu Divers Continues to Promote Safety by Offering First Emergency Response and Basic Life Support Programs in Career Highways
We all must work together to provide career development skills and talent development programs to our next generation. - September 20, 2024 - Kung Fu Divers
State of Emergency in Adult Swimming Lessons
Miracle Swimming School for Adults calls attention to a state of emergency in adult swimming lessons: most do not teach adults to swim (be safe). In the U.S. and around the world, the drowning rates for adults can plummet if new knowledge is incorporated into conventional lessons. Adult beginners are afraid and cannot learn until fear is gone. Eighty percent of U.S. drownings are by adults. - August 10, 2024 - Miracle Swimming School for Adults
Fishtechy Inc. Launches Revolution in Fish Measurement Technology
Fishtechy Inc., formerly known as Flytechy Inc., has launched a groundbreaking fish measurement technology. Rebranded after positive feedback at iCast 2024, Fishtechy introduced the Proof Ball, a tool that works with the Fishtechy App to measure fish using AI. This technology allows anglers to use their smartphone cameras to accurately measure their catch with minimal handling, promoting fish health and sustainable fishing practices. - July 25, 2024 - Fishtechy, Inc.
Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway... - July 02, 2024 - Castaway Coffee
Paddock Pool Equipment and Myrtha Pools Reach Agreement to Combat Indoor Air Quality Together
Paddock Pool Equipment Company (“Paddock”), one of the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial swimming pool equipment announced today the strategic partnership with Myrtha Pools (“Myrtha”), global leader in aquatics stainless steel manufacturing, to help combat... - May 25, 2024 - Paddock
Thorlo Announces Sponsorship of Jonathan Kelley, Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler
U.S. performance sock brand Thorlo announces sponsorship of Bassmaster Elite Series Professional Angler Jonathan Kelley - March 17, 2024 - Lamour Group
Boeshield T-9® Partners with American Magic as Official Supplier
Boeshield T-9®, developed and licensed by global aerospace leader The Boeing Company, is proud to announce that it is an official supplier of the New York Yacht Club American Magic, the US Challenger for the 37th America’s Cup. The US-based brand addresses the critical need for... - February 29, 2024 - Boeshield T-9®
Almaden Valley Athletic Club Beginner Triathlon for All Ages
The Almaden Valley Athletic Club (AVAC) announced the return of their TriAVAC Triathlon date as March 23, 2024. This community event is an introductory-level race for novices and a warm-up for veterans. AVAC plans to donate proceeds to Child Advocates of Silicon Valley (CASA), a Silicon Valley... - February 10, 2024 - Almaden Valley Athletic Club
Scuba Diving Industry Magazine’s January Premier Issue Published
Scuba Diving Industry Magazine Launched with a Global Distribution of over 14,400 Dive Professionals Globally - February 01, 2024 - Cline Group Advertising
Pumps For America Sponsors Riley Gaines to Speak in Oklahoma City at the OKCWRC
Riley Gaines, an Olympic medal winning swimmer has been fighting the good fight for women's rights in sports.Pumps For America sponsored her to come speak to Oklahoma City and to educate about her amazing journey and fight for women. - December 16, 2023 - Pumps For America, LLC
Videographer Highlights Northern California Lake
Best Shorts winner: Michael Stokes and his latest video Northern Mariner. A Recreational boating video about New Hogan Lake in Northern California. - October 27, 2023 - Fieldwalker Productions
SVN Safe Haven Advisors Oversees Successful Sale of Renowned Northeast Florida Marine Center
SVN | Safe Haven Advisors is pleased to announce it has advised the Windward Marina Group ("Windward") on the sale of the St. Augustine Marine Center ("SAMC") to the Monument Marine Group. Windward acquired SAMC in 2018 and transformed the operation into a world-class service... - July 12, 2023 - SVN Safe Haven Advisors
Buddy Melges, Renowned American Sailor, Passes Away at 93
Harry Clemons “Buddy” Melges Jr., considered to be one of the greatest competitive sailors in the sport of sailing, passed away on May 18, 2023. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy as one of the most accomplished and revered sailors in American history. Born on January 26, 1930, in... - May 19, 2023 - Melges Performance Sailboats
AMIclubwear Launches Highly Anticipated 2023 Swimsuit Collection, Featuring the Latest Trends and Styles
AMIclubwear, the leading online retailer of trendy and affordable fashion, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated 2023 swimsuit collection. Featuring a wide variety of styles, colors, and prints, this collection is designed to help women look and feel their best while enjoying... - May 10, 2023 - AMIClubwear
LowTides Ocean Products Unites with Fellow New Jersey Brand Jetty on Their Newest Beach Chair Collection
Sustainable Beach Chair Company LowTides, Releases Three New Beach Chairs With Designs From The East Coast Surf Brand, Jetty. - May 05, 2023 - LowTides Ocean Products
Revolutionary New LIFE RING by eLifeguard.com is a Game Changer for Lifesaving and Water Rescue
Industry leading lifesaving and aquatics product manufacturer eLifeguard.com launches award winning new lifesaving device. The award winning eLifeguard.com LIFE RING has received approval by the United States Coast Guard as a Type IV Personal Flotation Device (PFD). eLifeguard.com has been working with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved testing laboratory to insure that the innovative new rescue LIFE RING buoy meets and or exceeds USCG regulations for this type of lifesaving device. - February 25, 2023 - eLifeguard.com
Pool Shark H2O Partners with USA Swimming Foundation to Offer Free Swimming Lessons - Help Us Save Lives
The economic and social impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic has restricted parents' and guardians’ ability to enroll their children in swimming lessons, resulting in an increase in cases of children drowning. Pool Shark H2O is partnering with the USA Swimming Foundation to reverse this trend and make swimming lessons more accessible. - January 10, 2023 - Pool Shark H2O, Inc.
Baker Pool, a Hot Tub Store Near St. Louis, MO, Shares How Hydrotherapy Can Improve Sleep
Hot Tub Dealer Near St. Louis, MO, Publishes 3 Ways to Maximize Hot Tub Hydrotherapy for Improved Sleep. - December 18, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Olympic Diving Legend Greg Louganis to Auction Off Memorabilia to Benefit Children & the LGBTQ+ Community
The auction, which takes place on GregLouganis.com through Dec. 4, will benefit Children’s Rights and The Damien Center. - November 18, 2022 - Greg Louganis
Local Hot Tub Dealer Near Des Peres, Baker Pool, Shares Guide to Better Heart Health in a Hot Tub
Hot Spring Spa Store Serving Des Peres, Overland, and Ladue Missouri Publishes Guide to Improve Heart Health by Soaking in a Hot Tub. - September 20, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Jesse Smith Named Executive Director of Coronado Aquatics Club
5 time U.S. Olympian and Team Captain, Jesse Smith, returns home to take on the Executive Director position of the water polo program with Coronado Aquatics Club. Jesse brings an abundance of energy and a strong desire to return the NADO program into a club of excellence that also serves the community that supports it so passionately. - September 05, 2022 - Coronado Aquatics Club
The Gateway Family YMCA Swim Team Tryout Dates Announced
The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch announces swim team dates. - August 21, 2022 - The Gateway Family YMCA
Hot Tubs Dealer Near Arnold MO, Baker Pool, Publishes How to Get Healthy with Hot Tub Massage
Hot Spring Portable Hot Tub and Spa Retailer Near Arnold, Richmond Heights and Mehlville, MO. Shares Easy Ways to Get Healthy with Regular Hot Tub Massage. - August 09, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Chesterfield Hot Tubs and Portable Spas Dealer, Baker Pool Shares 3 Advantages of Owning a Backyard Spa
Baker Pool & Spa, a Chesterfield Hot Spring hot tub and spa dealer serving Fenton and Wildwood, Missouri, shares 3 Advantages of Owning a Backyard Spa. "Current hot tub owners already know how exhilarating a soak can be in the evenings after a long day of work. But people who have never... - July 21, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Trader Bill’s Opens New Location in Little Rock, AR
Trader Bill’s Outdoor Sports is bringing even more high-quality, outdoor choices to Little Rock. The new location is located at 120006 I-30 Frontage Road, near the intersection of I-30 and Otter Creek with Grand Opening Celebrations on June 10 and 11 from 10am to 6 pm. “With the... - June 09, 2022 - Trader Bill's Outdoor
E-Z Test Pool Supplies Receives 10,000th 5-Star Review
E-Z Test Pool Supplies is a growing ecommerce website that is proud to announce its 10,000th 5-star review on ShopperApproved, while also maintaining a 4.8 on Google. Harnessing responsive customer service, quality content, and solid industry experience, the organization has grown substantially over the past couple of years. - May 13, 2022 - E-Z Test Pool Supplies, Inc.
First Look at AMIClubwear's 2022 Swimsuits Collection
AMIClubwear is releasing new style swimsuits for 2022. - May 10, 2022 - AMIClubwear
Recognized Ocean Research Team to Unveil Multi-Objective Flagship, R/V Marie Tharp, for Ambitious Iceberg-Packed Expedition During Commissioning
Annapolis-based Ocean Research Project is unveiling its Flagship R/V Marie Tharp as they prepare to embark for an ambitious Iceberg-Packed Expedition. - May 06, 2022 - Ocean Research Project
SwimBikeRun Fun Events Announces Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Sprint Triathlon Festival on June 5, 2022
Austin’s first ever sprint triathlon multisport event exclusive to women since Skeese Greets Women's Triathlon ended in 2015. This event, directed by a female race director, marks a milestone moment in the Austin running and multisport community. A portion of this event's proceeds will be contributed to the YMCA Summer Camp Capital Campaign Program. - May 06, 2022 - Swim Bike Run Fun Events
St. Charles Hot Tubs and Spas Dealer, Baker Pool, Publishes Better Stress Management Tips in a Hot Tub
Baker Pool, a Hot Spring Spa Store Serving St. Charles, Wentzville, and Creve Coeur Shares 3 Ways to Manage Stress Using Hot Tub Hydrotherapy at Home - April 09, 2022 - Baker Pool & Spa
Visit Potter-Tioga Featured as Central PA Business Leader in Forbes, Fortune & Entrepreneur Magazines
Feature highlights the County Visitors Bureau & its success in promoting safe tourism amidst the pandemic. - March 28, 2022 - Visit Potter-Tioga